Market Holding Their Own For Now (Technically Speaking For 2/28)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

If I was going to date the start of the next Russian recession, I'd use today (2/28/22):

The ruble cratered, the stock market froze and the public rushed to withdraw cash on Monday as Western sanctions kicked in and Russia awoke to uncertainty and fear over the rapidly spreading repercussions of President Vladimir V. Putin's invasion of Ukraine. As the day began, Russia's currency lost as much as a quarter of its value within hours. Scrambling to stem the decline, the Russian Central Bank more than doubled its key interest rate, banned foreigners from selling Russian securities and ordered exporters to convert into rubles most of their foreign-currency revenues. It closed the Moscow stock exchange for the day because of the "developing situation."

The same news feed also mentions there was a mini-run on Russian banks and that a Russian subsidiary of an EU bank was likely to fail due to a massive withdrawal of deposits. Within the period of a week, the country's economic backdrop has changed to pre-depression. There are no good policy moves. In fact, the bank's primary objective is now how to keep economic activity floating at any cost.

How bad is the market for the ruble? This bad:

"There's so little liquidity that pricing data we can see at the moment doesn't really mean anything," said Paul McNamara, a fund manager at GAM Investments. "People are struggling to get out of forwards because no one can tell what will happen in the next month. We think most foreigners have reduced but not eliminated their exposure."

Pause to consider how unprecedented the above is in a modern, computer-driven trading environment. There is literally no clear market for the currency of a country with a $1.5 trillion economy.

Here's a chart as of the close of the US markets:

Ruble/USD (Barchart)

Basically, it's worthless.

And now this:

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) prohibited United States persons from engaging in transactions with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. This action effectively immobilizes any assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation held in the United States or by U.S. persons, wherever located.

One of the Twitter threads I follow asked the question of whether Russia was now Iran or North Korea. I gut-laughed.

Let's take a look at the charts, starting with today's charts:

1-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

There's some good news above. First, prices rallied into the close, indicating traders are comfortable holding assets overnight - a remarkable development considering the current backdrop. Both the QQQ and IWM closed above the open - another solid development.

5-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

Prices are still consolidating gains from the end of last week.

30-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (Stockcharts)

However, prices are still in a modest downtrend on the 30-day time frame. Prices are right at resistance.

Overall, things could be a whole lot worse.