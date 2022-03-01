Samsung Electronics: Confluence Of Tailwinds Underpins Improved Fundamental Outlook

Dolas/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), a leading global supplier of consumer and industrial electronic equipment and products, recently unveiled the new Galaxy S22 (GS 22) series at its online-only “Galaxy Unpacked” event. With a significant upgrade in camera and processors, along with improvements in fast charging, it was a surprise that pricing held steady compared to its predecessors. Nonetheless, the GS22 series should make up for this with higher smartphone volumes this year, benefiting its smartphone, semiconductor, and display businesses. With a sharper NAND price hike also on the horizon following the supply disruptions at Kioxia (OTCPK:TOSBF) /Western Digital (WDC), I see a clear path to a sizeable rebound in earnings ahead.

The Galaxy S22 Series Unveiled

The GS 22 series features considerably enhanced specifications, most notably with higher GPU/NPU performance based on the enhanced 4nm-based 64-bit Octa-core processor along with the adoption of Exynos 2200 (based on the 4nm process). In addition, the 6.1” GS 22 and 6.6” GS 22 Plus will adopt flat AMOLED 2X displays, while the 6.7” GS 22 Ultra will adopt the edge AMOLED 2X, with all three supporting 120Hz refresh rates. Improvements to the camera were also impressive – the GS 22/22 Plus will feature triple cameras at the rear, including the 50MP wide-angle camera, while the GS 22 Ultra will have quadruple cameras at the rear, including the 108MP wide-angle camera and two telephoto cameras with 3x/10x optical zoom. On the memory side, the GS 22 and GS 22+ are available in two storage models (128GB/256GB), while the GS 22 Ultra is available in four (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB), following the addition of a 1TB storage option.

Despite the spec upgrades, Samsung has decided not to raise the prices for its GS 22 series phones (vs. the GS 21 series). This was a surprise considering the recent inflationary pressure from rising raw materials, components, and logistics costs. As a result, the new models, released globally at end-February (after pre-orders from 14 February), are priced as follows - $799 for the GS 22, $999 for the GS 22 Plus and $1,199 for the GS 22 Ultra, broadly in-line with pricing for the previous GS 21 series. In line with the pricing, I expect the GS 22 series will see higher smartphone volumes this year, benefiting not only the smartphone division but also the semiconductor and display businesses.

WDC/Kioxia’s NAND Fab Disruption to Have a Positive Impact

The GS 22 event coincided with the disclosed contamination of a certain material used in WDC/Kioxia’s NAND flash chip manufacturing process, which has adversely affected production at the Yokkaichi and Kitakami fabs. Per WDC, the supply disruption amounts to a 6.5 EB (“exabytes”) reduction of its NAND flash availability, although shipment of Kioxia’s 2D NAND is guided to remain unaffected. I see downside risks to these estimates – as all processed wafers from mid-January will likely be scrapped (note the fab stopped operating in end-January), related infrastructure equipment will need to undergo thorough cleaning in the interim, resulting in production in the two affected fabs not likely to begin until end-February, with normal production level recovery only likely by March or so.

Considering WDC receives c. 40% of all wafers from the JV fabs, and Kioxia receives the remaining c. 60%, the supply loss disclosed by WDC at 6.5EB implies a sizeable total estimated supply loss to the NAND industry of c. 16EB. In turn, this supply reduction should benefit other leading NAND suppliers such as SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) and Samsung - not only do they gain share from the subsequent increase in orders to compensate for the supply loss, but they also stand to benefit from further upside in NAND pricing amid a constrained semiconductor equipment environment.

Capex Discipline to Prevail in the Near-Term

Given the NAND pricing tailwinds and limited cleanroom space at Samsung, my base case is for semiconductor capex staying flat Y/Y in fiscal 2022, with memory equipment capex likely declining Y/Y despite ongoing infrastructure investment in the Pyongtaek 3 fab. This represents a notable shift from its prior capex policy - recall that Samsung spent W43.6 trillion in semiconductors last year, mostly in memory and the remainder on the foundry division. On foundry, the company has guided to spending at least a similar amount Y/Y, but given the upside bias noted by management, I see a modest Y/Y % rise in foundry capex. More broadly, the recent change in leadership in the semiconductor division will be key in determining if Samsung’s memory investment continues to be this disciplined over the medium to longer term. In the near term, any increase in capex from here will likely be more difficult due to ongoing equipment supply constraints, and thus, I see a clear path to better financial results this fiscal year as well as additional shareholder return (either via dividend or repurchases).

Final Take

Overall, the new Galaxy S22 lineup struck the right notes – with its integrated S-Pen and rectangular edges, the S22 Ultra model should appeal to Galaxy Note users, while the plain S22 and Plus models present a solid option for consumers interested in a high-performance but price-competitive flagship smartphone. Given shares remain lower post-event (likely reflecting the low market expectations for the GS22 series), any incremental shipment data relative to market expectations could also drive earnings upside across the smartphone and semiconductor/display businesses. Meanwhile, recent supply disruptions at WDC’s NAND fab should lead to an upside in NAND pricing dynamics, with potential spillover to DRAM as well. As such, I am bullish on Samsung shares, given the potential for higher earnings and dividends going forward.

