10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

After the bell on Monday, we received fiscal fourth quarter results from video communications platform Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM). The company was perhaps the biggest and most obvious beneficiary of the coronavirus pandemic, as work from home became a key part of our daily lingo. While it was only a matter of time before growth would slow down, the latest report not only shows that the party has ended, but that things may be worse than previously thought.

For its fiscal fourth quarter that finished at the end of January, revenues came in at a little more than $1.07 billion, beating street estimates. That was roughly 21% growth over the prior year period, but this was the lowest growth rate since the pandemic started (with a peak of 369%). Non-GAAP earnings per share also beat the street, but rose just 7 cents to $1.29, a growth rate that was well below that of revenues. Zoom's earnings history shows a ton of top and bottom line beats, so it's not that big of a deal that the headline numbers were better than the street yet again.

Coming off a prior year period where revenues grew by 369%, it was going to be impossible for Zoom to match that kind of top line growth. However, with the reported number much closer to the single digits than triple digits, it is basically a confirmation that the stratospheric growth party has ended. One area that concerned me the most though was in terms of Zoom's key customer metrics, detailed in the table below.

Key Metrics Table (Zoom Earnings Reports)

The number of customers with more than 10 employees actually declined on a sequential basis, with its year over year percentage growth rate down to the single digits. When looking at customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, the sequential increase in numerical terms was its lowest since the pandemic started. Also, the trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than 10 employees was approximately 129%, whereas the company had previously reported 14 consecutive quarters with growth above the 130% level.

These weakening corporate metrics get us to the worst part of Monday's report, and that was guidance:

Fiscal Q1 revenue, for the period ending at the end of April, is expected to be between $1.070 billion and $1.075 billion, a bit below the street consensus of $1.10 billion.

First quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.86 and $0.88, versus a consensus of $1.04.

Fiscal year 2023 revenue is expected to be between $4.530 billion and $4.550 billion, handily below $4.73 billion street average.

Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $3.45 and $3.51, significantly below the street which was at $4.40.

After 55% revenue growth for fiscal 2022, Zoom management is calling for a less than 11% increase in the current year at the midpoint. What troubles me most here is that the board approved a $1 billion share repurchase plan, which isn't going to do anything for the slowing revenue growth issue. Yes, the company tried to acquire Five9 (FIVN) and that fell through. However, a buyback is what you do when your growth story is dead and or you can't find any meaningful acquisitions. It's not something investors want to see in such a young company.

The earnings per share guidance was perhaps the biggest bombshell in this entire report. Not only was the forecast significantly less than analysts were expecting, but it is tremendously below the $5.07 the company achieved in the fiscal year that it reported on Monday. This mid $3 number implies a great deal of margin contraction and overall expense increases. I'll be curious to see how much this impacts the cash flow story, as Q4 numbers for that item showed a concerning picture as well.

As investors know, Zoom shares are well off their all-time high of more than $550 per share. The stock fell back to earth almost as quickly as it took off, but shares are still about double what they were at going into 2020. With the Federal Reserve about to start raising rates, I don't know how willing investors will be willing to pay 9 times this year's expected sales for a name whose growth has basically flatlined.

In the end, Zoom's report on Monday definitely confirmed that the massive growth party has ended. Q4 revenue growth was at its lowest point since the pandemic started, and key customer metrics are showing some troubling signs. Guidance for the current quarter and fiscal year also disappointed, significantly so on the EPS side, implying the business is even weaker now than many were expecting. If it turns out that management wasn't being conservative with its forecast, I don't see how investors will hold this name at its current valuation through a Fed interest rate hike cycle.