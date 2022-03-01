ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is one of the pandemic leaders – due to stimulus measures, the company's revenue increased by 42.5 and capitalization grew by 70% to its last year's maximum. However, since then, the company lost about 50% of its capitalization - investors were disappointed with the company's 2022 profitability guidance. However, in our opinion, the market overreacted. Problems with the supply chain are the only reason margins are under pressure. Fundamentally, the FLWS business has gotten a lot better over the past two years. Not least, thanks to the successful acquisition of PersonalizationMall. There are three reasons why a company can increase margins at a relatively high level in perspective. First, PersonalizationMall is a more profitable business, and FLWS has yet to realize the synergies fully. Second, the company will likely reduce marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue, as 51.9% of the orders on the site come from regular customers, whose CAC is much lower. Third, FLWS completed two more small acquisitions. They caused a temporal effect on operating expenses.

According to our valuation, FLWS trades at a discount to a fair market value. In addition, the company trades at a marginal premium to its book value, even though its book value per share has steadily increased. FLWS is a deep-value company. We rate shares as a Buy.

Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM is the U.S. leading retailer and distributor of floral and food gifts. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet (florists delivery service). The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, and personalized products. In addition to flowers and fruits, the company offers high-quality meat and chocolate products. Also, after a recent acquisition, salmon has been added to the assortment.

Revenue breakdown by operating segments is presented below:

10-K filing

Acquisition of PersonalizationMall

The market fears that the strong financial performance in 2021 is caused by pent-up demand and will decline in 2022 to the historical average. We don't think so. One of the most significant growth drivers was the successful $250 million acquisition of PersonalizationMall, the leading online retailer of floral gifts in the US.

In ranking of the most popular and the vastest sites in terms of the number of unique visitors in the gifts and flowers segment in the US, FLWS ranked third, and PersonalizationMall ranked first. Thus, the company significantly strengthened its position and instantly increased the number of potential customers. The total number of visits to the company's website in the last three months of 2021 amounted to 14.1 million people. Together with PersonalizationMall, their number was about 41.7 million people - this is twice the total number of visits of the closest competitor.

In 2021, the company added approximately 6.6 million new unique customers (those who have already made at least one purchase); 1.4 million customers have been added thanks to PersonalizationMall. The acquisition amount was $250 million. Thus, for each customer that the company received due to the transaction, it paid about $178.

At the same time, in 2021 FY, PersonalizationMall generated revenue of 236 million. In terms of recalculating one client, each of them spent about $168. The company paid a little more than one annual amount of his purchases for each client. However, the LTV per customer is significantly higher than the customer acquisition cost paid by the company. About half of FLWS's revenue comes from loyal customers. In addition, we certainly know that PersonalizationMall is a more profitable business than 1-800-FLOWERS: in 2021 FY on a proforma basis, excluding the impact of PersonalizationMall, gross margin percentage was 41.1%; including the effect of the acquisition, gross margins equal 42.2%. In addition, due to the similar business model, the company significantly reduced operating expenses. Therefore, we expect that despite the current decline, the company's margins are unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Financial Performance

The acquisition of PersonalizationMall was one of the main reasons FLWS delivered impressive financial results. In FY2021, the company's revenue amounted to $2.1 billion - 42.5% more than in FY2020 ($1.4 billion); $236 million belong to PersonalizationMall. Thus, organic growth was 26.6%, which also significantly exceeds the company's historical performance.

Created by the author

In the first and second quarters of FY2022, Revenue increased by 9% and 7% YoY, respectively. Management expects the entire FY2022 revenue to rise 7% - a year-over-year decline as the impact of the pandemic wanes - and with it demand for e-commerce services. Nevertheless, considering the unstable historical dynamics, we positively assess such growth. And the dynamics of revenue for the first six months of FY2022 show that such expectations are justified.

Despite the revenue growth, following the results of the last reporting period, the operating margin decreased by three percentage points, Net profit margin - by 2.9 percentage points. Investors are worried about management's guidance for this year. Management expects EBITDA for the year to be only $140-150 million, down 35% from FY2021. The main reason for the negative dynamics is the increase in selling and marketing expenses due to problems in the supply chain and rising labor costs. But we have to mention that 51.9% of orders fall on regular customers - the company can reduce these expenses as a percentage of revenue because their CAC is lower than that of new customers. This means that in the long term, FLWS can keep its margins.

Created by the author

There are several reasons why the company's profitability will not fall to pre-pandemic levels:

As mentioned above, due to the absorption of the more profitable PersonalizationMall and the synergy effect that FLWS has not yet had time to realize fully.

A significant portion of S&M's expenses is for marketing. Over time, the company will likely reduce marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue, as 51.9% of the orders on the site come from regular customers, whose CAC is much lower.

FLWS has made two other small acquisitions, which caused a temporary effect on operating expenses.

Valuation

2022 to be in line with the management guidance. We expect revenue to grow at 2% per annum from 2023, in line with the Fed’s inflation target and terminal growth rate. Comparative indicators are based on historical dynamics and current trends. Our assumptions are presented below:

Created by the author

With a Stable growth Cost of Equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital [WACC] is 8.8%.

Created by the author

With a Terminal EV/EBITDA of 7.6x, our model projects a fair market value of $1.8 billion, or $27.6 per share. The company is trading at a 45% discount to our estimate of fair value.

FLWS is trading at a P/E of 11x, cheaper than in March 2020. In addition, the company is trading at a marginal premium to book value - P/B is 1.7x.

Data by YCharts

Despite the low P/B, the book value per share is growing steadily due to retained earnings growth. FLWS is a classic value case.

Created by the author

Conclusion

1-800-FLOWERS.COM is a great opportunity for deep-value investors. Although FLWS is a profitable business with a strong balance sheet, the company is trading at the level of March 2020. In our opinion, the pressure on margins is temporary, as the company's fundamentals have improved significantly over the past two years. The current price provides a significant margin of safety. We are bullish on the company.