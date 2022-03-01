MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Value stocks can be stuck in second gear for an extended period of time before they finally get the attention that they deserve. This holds true for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), which is a consumer staples stock whose stock hasn’t really budged over the past year, and has actually returned -14% over the past 5 years. This article highlights why CAG is a good value opportunity and why patient investors may be rewarded over the long run.

CAG: Solid Value Stock Hiding In Plain Sight

Conagra Brands is a large North American consumer packaged foods company with business segments in Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, Foodservice, and International. It's been around for over a century, and carries a number of well-recognized brands including Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Slim Jim, and Reddi-wip.

CAG has undergone a meaningful transformation in recent years, shedding its non-branded and noncore businesses, while acquiring growth and margin enhancing brands. Sales have rebounded since hitting a low of $7.9B four years ago, with $11.2B in revenues over the trailing 12 months. As shown below, CAG’s operating margin has also seen steady improvement over the past 5 years, growing from 8.4% to 13.4% at present.

CAG Sales and Margin (YCharts)

Furthermore, its margins also compare favorably to the industry average. This is reflected by CAG’s net income margin of 9.8%, which is nearly double that of the 5.1% sector median.

CAG Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

CAG has continued to demonstrate organic sales growth, with Q2 FY22 growing by a respectable 2.6% YoY, beating the consensus estimate by $80M. This was driven by a 6.8% improvement in price/mix, which was partially offset by a 4.2% decrease in volume. We’re not too concerned, however, by the volume decline, as this was primarily a result of lapping the prior year’s surge in at-home food demand due to COVID.

Headwinds to CAG include cost inflation, which place downward pressure on CAG’s profitability, with fiscal Q2 operating margin declining by 435 bps on a YoY basis to 13.4%. For the full fiscal year 2022, management expects gross cost inflation to be 14% compared to their previous guidance of 11%.

Management, however, expects to see margin growth over the next 6 months as a result of inflation-driven pricing actions and cost savings initiatives. This includes over $1 billion in cost savings synergies that management expects to achieve from its $11B acquisition of Pinnacle Foods just over 2 years ago.

Also encouraging, CAG is doing well from customer penetration and e-commerce growth, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

Total Conagra household penetration was up 59 basis points on a two-year basis and our category share increased 41 basis points. In addition to increasing household penetration and acquiring new consumers, we are retaining our existing consumers as demonstrated by our repeat rates. Shoppers continue to discover our incredible products and their tremendous value proposition We continue to invest in new product quality and in supporting our innovation launches with deeper, more meaningful consumer connections. Once again, our innovation rose to the top of the pack in several key categories, including snacks, sweet treats, sauces and marinades, and frozen vegetables. We again delivered strong quarterly growth in our $1 billion e-commerce business and e-commerce accounted for a larger percentage of our overall retail sales than our peers. We outpaced the entire total edible category in terms of e-commerce retail sales growth during the second quarter, just as we did in the first quarter of 2022 and throughout fiscal 2021.

CAG’s balance sheet is somewhat more leveraged than we’d like to see, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x. Net debt declined by $1B in 2020 following the Pinnacle Foods acquisition, but has been more or less the same, with a current net debt balance of $9.6B. Nonetheless, CAG still maintains an investment grade credit rating of BBB-.

Meanwhile, the 3.6% dividend yield remains well-covered at a low payout ratio (for a consumer staples company) of 52%, and it comes with a respectable 5-year dividend CAGR of 9.1%.

Turning to valuation, CAG remains reasonably inexpensive at the current price of $34.97 with a forward PE of 14.3. Analysts estimate double-digit EPS growth starting in fiscal Q4, with quarterly growth ranging from 10-34% through February of 2023, and have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $37.48.

CAG Stock Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Conagra Brands has a strong collection of brands that help it to command a price premium. It continues to demonstrate top-line growth and still maintains respectable margins despite cost inflation. Over time, CAG should be able to offset margin pressures with cost savings initiatives and price increases. Meanwhile, CAG continues to gain new customers and is adapting well to e-commerce. CAG remains a good value play for income and growth over the long run.