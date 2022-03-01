melodija/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Danone's (OTCQX:DANOY) transformation from a glassmaker to a full-fledged food products company is legendary. The company currently trades at a discount to the market. Yet, the company's experiment with a new business model, its Russia risk, and competition, on the back of declining profitability, suggests that the company is a value trap with significant risks.

Emmanuel Faber's Ousting Was Not a Plus for Shareholders

Last year, Emmanuel Faber, former chief executive of Danone, was ousted as chairman of the Board of the firm and later, from the Board. He was replaced by Gilles Schnepp, formerly CEO of Legrand. The move was touted as a victory for Schnepp's "economic realism", over Faber's vision of sustainable capitalism.

The year before his ousting, Danone had adopted the novel legal status of enterprise à mission, or purpose-driven company, updating Danone's long-standing commitment to stakeholder capitalism for a new age. Among many measures taken as a purpose-driven company, the most significant was its implementation of "carbon-adjusted Earnings per Share" to measure its performance. To some, this was nothing but a nod to a fashionable wave in which Danone tried to create a new metric because it was failing in the one. However, there are merits to a successful purpose-driven approach.

Faber's attempt to shift to a "Local First" strategy in which the company reorganized itself around countries instead of brands, was seen as another reason for Faber's ouster. Danone's economic results had been in decline for some time, with the company trailing rivals such as Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY). A piece on Chobani by New Constructs reveals the extent of mal-performance on Danone's part:

Source: New Constructs

Danone's net operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) margin, invested capital turns, and returns on invested capital (ROIC), all trailed Nestlé's. The deteriorating performance led two hedge funds to push Faber out. However, from the macro, outside-view perspective, this is not necessarily good news.

According to a study by HEC Paris and the Smeal College of Business at Pennsylvania State University, activist campaigns tend to be followed by a lower financial performance in the subsequent five years. After a 7.7% rise in the value of firms within a year from being targeted by activist firms, the value of the targeted firm falls by 4.9% in the following four years.

These companies also saw a deterioration in ESG performance of 25%, within those five years, compared to firms that had not been targeted by activist funds.

Furthermore, according to the authors, companies that spend on social issues risk attracting an activist hedge fund challenge.

In short, although activist challenges are often seen as beneficial for companies, at best, the evidence questions that assumption. At worst, it suggests that Danone's economic performance may decline, rather than improve as a consequence of this new era of "economic realism". Regardless of whether you believe or do not believe in stakeholder capitalism, the outside view is not good for Danone.

Regardless of whether you believe or do not believe in stakeholder capitalism, getting right is hard. The success of companies like Unilever is more of an aberration rather than the norm. Shareholder oriented companies have had decades to get their business model right. If stakeholder capitalism can work, it will take a long time before questions of measurement and balancing interests can be answered decisively. For investors, that means that companies such as Danone are more likely to destroy shareholder value than create it.

Russian Sanctions Will Hit Danone Hard

Many investors ignore geopolitical risk. The feeling seems to be that so long as a business is priced "right" and has a good business model with favorable prospects, then it is worth buying. In the post-World War II era, that casual approach to geopolitical risk has not hurt many investors. Anyone reading Warren Buffett's letters, or the musings of Jeff Bezos, or some other great chief executive, will typically see little or nothing about geopolitical risks. However, as the world enters an era of de-globalization, and revanchist powers such as Russia and China seek to upend the world order because it does not satisfy their strategic goals, geopolitical risk has never been greater.

According to the company's 2020 Universal Registration Document, the company's top 5 markets are the United States, China, France, Russia, and Indonesia, accounting for 50% of the company's consolidated sales. Russia generates 6% of the company's sales thanks to products such as Prostokvashino yogurt, the indulgence treat Danissimo, and fresh or Ultra High Temperature processed ("UHT") milk.

Source: 2020 Universal Registration Document

Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions of Ukraine and its subsequent invasion of Ukraine has triggered a wave of sanctions from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan. These sanctions target individuals and businesses within President Vladimir Putin's "vertical of power". More importantly for businesses such as Danone, the sanctions now include measures to suspend Russia from the Swift payment system.

Swift (the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) describes itself as a "global member-owned cooperative and the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services". Banks use Swift to make quick, secure cross-border payments. In 2020, there were an average of 38 million transactions per day, amounting to trillions of dollars worth of trade that year.

Russia has come under sanctions before, but the scope of condemnation and the deep divide between the West and Russia has led to an unprecedented range of sanctions. In order to push Swift expulsion through, countries like Germany have effectively accepted higher levels of inflation and possible gas shortages. The European Commission's Valdis Dombrovskis has acknowledged that sanctions will hurt both sides, but "we need to be able to take this economic cost."

Danone will not only find it difficult to export to Russia, but they will also find it difficult-to-impossible to facilitate cross-border transfers. So far, the company has said that it is "monitoring the situation" and is focused on the safety of its employers and has not disclosed how it will be affected by the sanctions and what contingencies it has made. We do not know, for instance, if the company has some kind of "sanctions insurance". What we do know, however, is that the sanctions will stop or slow down payments to and from Russia; and prevent new investment into the region.

Sanctions are likely to get even tougher and that will make it even harder to do business in Russia. The market value of Danone's Russian business will take a huge hit. It's not clear how big a hit it is, but it may be big enough that the company is forced to sell its business if, in a few years, the sanctions remain in place. If it is forced to sell, it will be at a huge discount.

BP's forced sale of its stake in Russian oil firm, Rosneft, should be a warning to investors. Strategic interests trump economic interests and in this new era, companies will be forced to take a hit.

Competition Will Drive Down Industry Returns

Peter Thiel has said that "competition is for losers". In Michael Porter's book on Competitive Strategy, he noted the effect of competition on returns, driving it toward the cost of capital.

Danone has organized itself as a pure play on the secular trend toward healthier eating. The evidence is clear that with rising disposable incomes, greater awareness of the importance of healthy eating, the market for healthy foods is growing.

Danone's bet on emerging markets such as Russia was, in a world before Ukraine, part of a sensible bet on a vast, growing international market.

The company's Specialized Nutrition segment, which includes brands such as Aptamil, Nutrilon, and Nutricia, generates about a third of the company's revenue. Half the company's revenues derive from its Essential Dairy and Plant-based segment ("EDP"), which since Danone bought WhiteWave, which positions the company favorably in the market for alternative milk and plant-based products, coffee creamers, and fresh foods in North America.

Source: 2020 Universal Registration Document

Attractive addressable markets always invite competition, from new entrants such as Chobani, and market incumbents such as General Mills, Nestlé, and Unilever. New investment and market entrants will tend to reduce returns, making it harder for already struggling business' such as Danone to outperform the broad market.

Source: 2020 Universal Registration Document

The company has strong, highly recognizable brands across all these segments. However, as Chobani's rise has shown, the strength of brands is diminishing. We are living in a world where Coca-Cola's once-vaunted competitive advantages look shaky. Technology has made markets more competitive, making even the greatest brands vulnerable.

Danone has not been alone in investing in healthier products and betting on the wellness market. In addition, the internet allows market entrants to advertise online and reach a global audience without having to have the mega budgets of the past. Although Chobani's economics are poor, the company's dramatic rise shows how quickly a brand can be toppled with the right strategy.

Declining Profitability

Danone grew revenue from nearly $23.2 billion in 2016, to over $29 billion in the trailing twelve months ("TTM"). In that time, the company's net income grew from over $1.8 billion to over $2.4 billion. However, gross margins in 2016 were 51.04 compared to 47.75. Total asset turnover has declined from 0.57 in 2016, to 0.5 in the TTM period. As a result, the company's ROIC has declined from 6.45% to 6.22%.

Declining profitability is reflected in the company's free cash flow ("FCF") generation, which has declined from over $2.3 billion in 2016 to nearly $300 million.

Valuation

Danone is a classic case of a value trap. The company is undervalued against the broad market and has been for some time. Market efficiency must be assumed, in which case, investors must look for those instances when the market is inefficient. It is not enough to be cheap, there must be signs that the company can or will experience multiple expansion. In Danone's case, I believe that its 18.25 price-earnings ("P/E") ratio and 5-year PE multiple of 19.84, against the market's 25, does not represent value.

Conclusion

From an experimental business model, through exposure of a significant portion of its revenues to a now-sanctioned Russia, to rising competition in its key segments, Danone faces a range of risks that threaten the long-term profitability of the company. Russia-risk alone should shave off a significant chunk of value from Danone. Danone's risks are too high considering the limited evidence of a turnaround in its operating results. For investors, this is a strong sell.