tolgart/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) focuses on creating digital twins of physical spaces. The company believes that it's still very early in its market opportunity. It's focusing on digitizing the real estate market, particularly in the residential segment. If you are new to Matterport, you can refer to our previous articles here and here.

The company believes that its focus on creating digital twins is in sync with the investments by companies for their metaverse ambitions. Furthermore, the company has also expanded its partnerships with AWS (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (FB) to develop enterprise and industrial metaverse opportunities. While these opportunities have not been monetized yet, they represent the potential use cases that Matterport can leverage to drive growth moving forward.

We discuss why investors can add MTTR stock as a speculative opportunity. However, it should not be your core focus in gaining exposure to the metaverse.

What Is The Metaverse?

Investors should not get hyped up over whether there is an authoritative definition of the metaverse. There is none, in our opinion. So, instead of going through the various metaverse definitions, we focus on their key characteristics. But, take note that even these characteristics are highly speculative, as it's still a highly fluid concept. But, we like some of the criteria specified by one of the leading metaverse thinkers, Matthew Ball. Ball is also the owner of the Ball Metaverse Index. Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong also discussed Ball's influence on Coinbase's thinking and summarized it aptly and succinctly for investors to understand. Armstrong & Team defines the metaverse as:

The future of the internet: A massively-scaled, persistent, interactive, and interoperable real-time platform comprised of interconnected virtual worlds where people can socialize, work, transact, play, and create. (Coinbase)

We have also discussed previously that there isn't going to be just "one metaverse." Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have excited FB investors last year as FB changed its name. But, we don't think FB is anywhere near from defining the gold standard of what a virtual world should look like. Microsoft (MSFT) also has its ideas of its metaverse. With its acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), MSFT goes a step closer to defining its metaverse vision through gaming.

Moreover, metaverse for gaming is already arguably in existence. Many leading thinkers and analysts consider Roblox (RBLX) a leading contender in the "gaming-verse" segment. Furthermore, we believe Apple (AAPL) could define what the metaverse should look like for the consumer. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been reticent about sharing his thoughts behind its metaverse strategy. Furthermore, Cook & Team seems to abstain from mentioning metaverse in its communication. In addition, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also highlighted that Apple doesn't buy Meta's idea of the metaverse. He noted: "I've been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to - like they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook's vision of the future - is off-limits from Apple."

Therefore, we don't think it's a fait accompli on what the "dominant" metaverse should look like. But, we believe that Apple's thinking behind it will be critical. If one company can drive mainstream consumer adoption, we think it would be the Cupertino company.

Is Matterport Stock A Metaverse Play?

That's the critical question, isn't it for Matterport investors. CEO RJ Pittman shared his thinking behind Matterport's metaverse strategy at its recent earnings call. He articulated (edited):

There has been quite a bit of discussion about the future of digital twins and how essential they are to creating a viable Metaverse at scale. We certainly share the enthusiasm for what the future holds in a digital-first world. Some are approaching the metaverse with simulated virtual worlds, VR and AR layers for gaming, entertainment, social, and meetings. Matterport, by contrast, has been digitizing buildings in the physical world to generate proven business value by turning buildings into data with our powerful AI platform and connecting real-world spaces in the digital realm. And we're doing it at an unprecedented scale that is unequaled today. (Matterport's FQ4'21 earnings call)

The metaverse, by definition, is pretty broad, as we mentioned. However, we think Matterport has a critical role by being the engine behind digitizing buildings and physical spaces. We also discussed its partnership with Meta Platforms in a previous article. We highlighted: "The partnership is set to produce a large collection of 3D digital spaces, including residential, commercial, and civic spaces based on the physical world. The digital spaces will be used to train AI systems to bridge the gap between reality and virtual worlds." Furthermore, Matterport also announced its launch partnership with AWS for its IoT TwinMaker. It's AWS strategy for its enterprise and industrial customers to create their digital twins, partnership with Matterport. AWS intends to leverage the company's technology stack and expertise.

Therefore, we think Matterport's product and technology have a role in helping companies develop their metaverse ambitions.

Does Matterport Have An Optimistic Outlook?

Perhaps, one of Matterport's weakest links is its financial performance. While the story certainly sounds good, it's still a very unprofitable company.

Matterport revenue & EBIT margins % (S&P Capital IQ)

Readers can glean from the company's performance in FQ4, which was "terrifying" for investors. The company's YoY topline growth continues to be tepid, hampered by the supply chain headwinds over its camera product. Nonetheless, it is trying to overcome these headwinds by leveraging its smartphone app. But, it still relies on its Product segment to drive adoption. Furthermore, its product gross margin fell to -11%, from 39% in the previous year. Coupled with its increased SG&A investments, it drove its EBIT margin to -351.8% in FQ4. And if investors thought FQ3's -160.4% margin was terrible enough, Matterport took it one step further.

The company highlighted that it expects its FQ1'22 revenue to reach $26.5M (midpoint), representing a YoY decline of 1.6%. It also guided FY22 revenue to reach $130M (midpoint), representing a YoY increase of 16.9%. Thus, its near-term outlook couldn't look worse as the company still expects to be hampered by supply chain headwinds. While its revenue growth will likely accelerate in H2'22, its increased SG&A investments worry us. Therefore, we believe that concerns over its OpEx could continue to weigh on its stock in the near term.

Is MTTR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

MTTR stock EV/NTM Revenue trend (TIKR) MTTR stock consensus price targets Vs. stock performance (TIKR)

We must highlight that we consider MTTR as a speculative stock. Therefore, the near-term headwinds matter little to our underlying thesis. We have shared previously that the company has a viable strategy in the metaverse. It has also continued to forge partnerships with mega tech companies. It's undoubtedly facing significant headwinds over its supply chain. However, we believe as the company continues to build on its subscription revenue, these are transitory challenges. Therefore, you need to adopt a long-term mindset to consider investing in Matterport. Also, allocate your exposure appropriately as you would for a speculative position.

At 10.6x revenue, it's trading below the high-growth SaaS peers median that we monitor (12.9x). But, Matterport's growth numbers also don't qualify it as a high-growth stock for 2022, at least. Furthermore, the consensus price targets have also gotten it wrong, with significant downward revisions.

But, despite the near-term headwinds, we believe that its underlying thesis remains unchanged. Furthermore, we believe its valuation has also fallen sufficiently for investors to consider adding exposure.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on MTTR stock for speculative investors only.