Is Matterport Stock A Good Choice For Exposure To The Metaverse?
Summary
- Matterport reported an underwhelming FQ4 card recently. Its EBIT margins look terrible.
- Nonetheless, Matterport is a short-term play. Therefore, we are not concerned with its near-term weakness.
- We discuss why we think Matterport is a speculative opportunity to the metaverse.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) focuses on creating digital twins of physical spaces. The company believes that it's still very early in its market opportunity. It's focusing on digitizing the real estate market, particularly in the residential segment. If you are new to Matterport, you can refer to our previous articles here and here.
The company believes that its focus on creating digital twins is in sync with the investments by companies for their metaverse ambitions. Furthermore, the company has also expanded its partnerships with AWS (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (FB) to develop enterprise and industrial metaverse opportunities. While these opportunities have not been monetized yet, they represent the potential use cases that Matterport can leverage to drive growth moving forward.
We discuss why investors can add MTTR stock as a speculative opportunity. However, it should not be your core focus in gaining exposure to the metaverse.
What Is The Metaverse?
Investors should not get hyped up over whether there is an authoritative definition of the metaverse. There is none, in our opinion. So, instead of going through the various metaverse definitions, we focus on their key characteristics. But, take note that even these characteristics are highly speculative, as it's still a highly fluid concept. But, we like some of the criteria specified by one of the leading metaverse thinkers, Matthew Ball. Ball is also the owner of the Ball Metaverse Index. Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong also discussed Ball's influence on Coinbase's thinking and summarized it aptly and succinctly for investors to understand. Armstrong & Team defines the metaverse as:
The future of the internet: A massively-scaled, persistent, interactive, and interoperable real-time platform comprised of interconnected virtual worlds where people can socialize, work, transact, play, and create. (Coinbase)
We have also discussed previously that there isn't going to be just "one metaverse." Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have excited FB investors last year as FB changed its name. But, we don't think FB is anywhere near from defining the gold standard of what a virtual world should look like. Microsoft (MSFT) also has its ideas of its metaverse. With its acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), MSFT goes a step closer to defining its metaverse vision through gaming.
Moreover, metaverse for gaming is already arguably in existence. Many leading thinkers and analysts consider Roblox (RBLX) a leading contender in the "gaming-verse" segment. Furthermore, we believe Apple (AAPL) could define what the metaverse should look like for the consumer. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been reticent about sharing his thoughts behind its metaverse strategy. Furthermore, Cook & Team seems to abstain from mentioning metaverse in its communication. In addition, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also highlighted that Apple doesn't buy Meta's idea of the metaverse. He noted: "I've been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to - like they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook's vision of the future - is off-limits from Apple."
Therefore, we don't think it's a fait accompli on what the "dominant" metaverse should look like. But, we believe that Apple's thinking behind it will be critical. If one company can drive mainstream consumer adoption, we think it would be the Cupertino company.
Is Matterport Stock A Metaverse Play?
That's the critical question, isn't it for Matterport investors. CEO RJ Pittman shared his thinking behind Matterport's metaverse strategy at its recent earnings call. He articulated (edited):
There has been quite a bit of discussion about the future of digital twins and how essential they are to creating a viable Metaverse at scale. We certainly share the enthusiasm for what the future holds in a digital-first world. Some are approaching the metaverse with simulated virtual worlds, VR and AR layers for gaming, entertainment, social, and meetings. Matterport, by contrast, has been digitizing buildings in the physical world to generate proven business value by turning buildings into data with our powerful AI platform and connecting real-world spaces in the digital realm. And we're doing it at an unprecedented scale that is unequaled today. (Matterport's FQ4'21 earnings call)
The metaverse, by definition, is pretty broad, as we mentioned. However, we think Matterport has a critical role by being the engine behind digitizing buildings and physical spaces. We also discussed its partnership with Meta Platforms in a previous article. We highlighted: "The partnership is set to produce a large collection of 3D digital spaces, including residential, commercial, and civic spaces based on the physical world. The digital spaces will be used to train AI systems to bridge the gap between reality and virtual worlds." Furthermore, Matterport also announced its launch partnership with AWS for its IoT TwinMaker. It's AWS strategy for its enterprise and industrial customers to create their digital twins, partnership with Matterport. AWS intends to leverage the company's technology stack and expertise.
Therefore, we think Matterport's product and technology have a role in helping companies develop their metaverse ambitions.
Does Matterport Have An Optimistic Outlook?
Perhaps, one of Matterport's weakest links is its financial performance. While the story certainly sounds good, it's still a very unprofitable company.
Readers can glean from the company's performance in FQ4, which was "terrifying" for investors. The company's YoY topline growth continues to be tepid, hampered by the supply chain headwinds over its camera product. Nonetheless, it is trying to overcome these headwinds by leveraging its smartphone app. But, it still relies on its Product segment to drive adoption. Furthermore, its product gross margin fell to -11%, from 39% in the previous year. Coupled with its increased SG&A investments, it drove its EBIT margin to -351.8% in FQ4. And if investors thought FQ3's -160.4% margin was terrible enough, Matterport took it one step further.
The company highlighted that it expects its FQ1'22 revenue to reach $26.5M (midpoint), representing a YoY decline of 1.6%. It also guided FY22 revenue to reach $130M (midpoint), representing a YoY increase of 16.9%. Thus, its near-term outlook couldn't look worse as the company still expects to be hampered by supply chain headwinds. While its revenue growth will likely accelerate in H2'22, its increased SG&A investments worry us. Therefore, we believe that concerns over its OpEx could continue to weigh on its stock in the near term.
Is MTTR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
We must highlight that we consider MTTR as a speculative stock. Therefore, the near-term headwinds matter little to our underlying thesis. We have shared previously that the company has a viable strategy in the metaverse. It has also continued to forge partnerships with mega tech companies. It's undoubtedly facing significant headwinds over its supply chain. However, we believe as the company continues to build on its subscription revenue, these are transitory challenges. Therefore, you need to adopt a long-term mindset to consider investing in Matterport. Also, allocate your exposure appropriately as you would for a speculative position.
At 10.6x revenue, it's trading below the high-growth SaaS peers median that we monitor (12.9x). But, Matterport's growth numbers also don't qualify it as a high-growth stock for 2022, at least. Furthermore, the consensus price targets have also gotten it wrong, with significant downward revisions.
But, despite the near-term headwinds, we believe that its underlying thesis remains unchanged. Furthermore, we believe its valuation has also fallen sufficiently for investors to consider adding exposure.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on MTTR stock for speculative investors only.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, FB, MSFT, AMZN, RBLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.