SamWagnerTimelapse/iStock via Getty Images

NorthMet mine in Duluth Complex

The first and most obvious manner of gauging the prospects of a mining company is to evaluate the thing it is they're proposing to mine. Here with PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) that's not too difficult. The information on the minerals that are there, how much of them there are, how it would be mined, the costs of mining, everything in fact, they're all in.

It's a very nice copper, nickel, pgm project. It's been drilled, weighed delineated, the ores have been sampled, pilot processed, everything on the technical side has been done. It's all in an area that has seen substantial mining before (for taconite, an iron ore), it's in a First World country with decent transport and energy links. There's a skilled workforce available locally - that taconite mining - and on all of the usual technical bases there's just no reason why this isn't a great place to go mining.

In fact, since the varied plans were all started off the values of the metals to be extracted have risen substantially. Copper and nickel are well up, certain of the pgms are and the admittedly minimal cobalt byproduct is looking better too. They're even recycling some of the buildings from the last round of mining to house this round of it.

Another thing we need to mine

Having found, proven and gained ownership of (things PolyMet has done) something worth mining the last thing that needs to slot into the planning is gain access to the capital required to actually go mining. This PolyMet has not done but it has prepared the ground for it to be done. PolyMet itself owns 100% of the project (though a subsidiary) and Glencore owns the majority of PolyMet (over 70% in fact). Glencore has already put $400 million in over the years and just recently signed up to convertible notes for another $40 million.

That last means that PolyMet is financed for this next future. The past investments show that Glencore isn't about to walk away from this. And, of course, having a mining giant on the books like this means that capital can and will be raised to mine.

There's simply no doubt that there will be capital available when the time comes. True, we need to think a little about how much dilution there will be when the capital is raised. There will have to be new equity, that's for sure. Yes, by this stage of a mine much can be financed with debt but not all of it. So, actually being able to move onto the stage of building the mine itself will need to be met by that fundraise. So the price isn't going to run away with itself given that obvious cap in hand that's going to happen.

We might even worry a bit about Glencore being so dominant a shareholder but while they're known to be canny they also play fair. Hard but fair even - the major reason they'd not grossly exploit shareholders in PolyMet other than themselves is that this would greatly harm any and every other such arrangement they've got with exploration and permitting opportunities.

This being the way that mining does work. Initial exploration is often done by junior miners, wildcatters even. As projects develop to higher grades of being reliably worth exploiting then the larger mining companies move in. Funding the varied stages of proof and buying into the shareholder register by doing so. The best way to kill off the opportunity to ever do that again is to screw over someone you're doing it with right now.

So, the large mining companies do play fair even with minority shareholder interests.

So, what's the problem?

Well, in between proving that there's something worth mining and the ability to mine it there's that little problem of gaining permission to be able to mine it. Which is where PolyMet is stuck and has been for some years. Some projects just do attract everyone with a grievance to file suit against it. Others don't. My opinion is that some things just catch the fashion for people to be against it and some don't. The legal system is such, the layers of bureaucracy so obfuscating, that a delay of a decade is entirely possible. Even if it finally goes ahead then that decade has increased the cost of doing it.

This is where PolyMet is. The latest court ruling was a couple of weeks back. It's worth reading this to see how minute and detailed the complaints are. Again, opinion, but I do not believe that anyone is seriously arguing those points. They're using them as excuses to try to stop the project. That's their right, of course it is, we're in a free country. And yet it does obviously make corporate valuation difficult.

If the legal process means the mine simply cannot be built then of course the equity is worth nothing. If the objections can be overcome - as they are, slowly enough - then there's a value. That value will be higher than the current stock price because the uncertainty over whether mining can start or not will be resolved.

PolyMet itself thinks that these legal questions will be finally dealt with this calendar year. That $40 million from Glencore isn't just to pay the lawyers, it includes the amount necessary to dust off, update and begin the raise the capital for the mining plans.

My view

PolyMet is worth a lot more if the mining licenses are finally granted. It's also worth nothing if they're entirely and finally declined. I think the odds are very long in favor of them being granted but when exactly this will be is the problem. I don't think there are any problems with the plans, only opportunities for delay. Note that's opinion.

So, at some point PolyMet will be worth more than it is now, but when is a significant problem.

The investor view

This isn't an investment where we can analyze mineral deposits, or chances of capital raises, market value of materials produced. The entire thing rests upon the mine permit process. It's entirely a bet upon when and whether those permits - the whole thick sheaf of them - will be granted. As we're not lawyers specializing in mining permits we can't predict when this is going to be - although I do feel that they will be granted, even if only eventually.

This means that informed investment isn't really possible. Putting money into PolyMet is a bet on those permits. Well, bets are fine, bets can even be fun and often enough profitable. But as investment analysis isn't really possible that's what it is, a bet.