Major Asset Classes: February 2022 Performance Review

James Picerno
James Picerno
5.52K Followers

Summary

  • Most markets around the world continued to slide in February.
  • Elevated inflation around the world, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, helped lift prices of inflation-indexed bonds last month.
  • Global Market Index lost 2.3% last month.

Stack of money coin with trading graph for finance investor. Cryptocurrency digital economy. Financial investment background concept. 3d rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

Most markets around the world continued to slide in February, marking the second month of widespread losses in 2022 for the major asset classes. The main exceptions: commodities and inflation-indexed government bonds.

A broad measure of commodities posted another strong monthly gain in February. WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund (GCC) rose 7.5%, building on the previous month's solid advance.

Elevated inflation around the world, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, helped lift prices of inflation-indexed bonds last month. A pair of ETFs tracking the US and foreign government securities indexed to inflation posted modest gains (TIP and WIP, respectively).

Otherwise, losses prevailed in February. The deepest setback: bonds issued by emerging market governments via VanEck Vectors JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC), which tumbled 4.9% last month.

Total Assets

Capital Spectator

The Global Market Index (GMI) also suffered in February. This unmanaged benchmark (maintained by CapitalSpectator.com), which holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market-value weights, lost 2.3% last month. Year to date, GMI is off nearly 7%.

Reviewing GMI's performance relative to US stocks and bonds over the past year continues to reflect a solid middling performance for this multi-asset-class benchmark (blue line in the chart below). US stocks (VTI) earned nearly 11.9% for the trailing one-year window. By contrast, a broad measure of US bonds - Vanguard Total US Bond Market (BND) - fell 2.6%. GMI earned 3.3% for the year ended Feb. 28.

wealth indexes GMI US stock bond markets

Capital Spectator

Original Post

James Picerno

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.52K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)
