Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

Nucor Corporation ( NYSE: NUE

There's nothing at all wrong with the results we're seeing at Nucor. They're extremely good in fact. From their own investor presentation (dated Feb 2022)

Nucor investor presentation (Nucor)

There's nothing wrong with that at all and any company would give their eyeteeth to be able to do that.

It's also true that while the management of Nucor has been very good over the decades - just for the avoidance of doubt they've done a great job - that recent performance is not in fact just a result of the excellence of the management at running the business. There is an effect of those trade restrictions and tariffs upon foreign steel.

It's even true that there's nothing wrong with Nucor and its management making hay while those tariffs are in places. Every economic actor has to work with the cards they're dealt - deal with the economic rules of the time and place. If the American steel market is protected, well, it's protected and that's the environment to be worked in.

But, but

Those tariffs are not going to last forever. At least, in any rational system of economic management they're not going to. As and when they go that vast outperformance by Nucor is going to go too. Simply because if the tariffs are causing part of it then their absence will reverse that part of it.

I don't know when those tariffs are going to go (I can make a political case for hoping it will be real soon now but that's politics, not investment analysis) so I don't know when the effect is going to happen. But that means the thing to look out for concerning the Nucor stock price is that talk over steel tariffs.

Understanding the Nucor business

For those who don't know Nucor runs "mini-mills". This is the alternative method of making steel from those vast furnaces of old. They're not using as their main method iron ore and coke to make iron then steel with blast furnaces and so on. Vast billion dollar (at least) plants and all that. Instead, they use arc (electric powered) furnaces to make new steel out of old scrap.

OK, most people do know that. But this gives us some economic points to think about. One of which is this:

Scrap steel prices - MEPS International (MEPS International)

That's not meant to be an accurate listing of current prices. It's from a year or more back. The point though is that global scrap prices are related to each other. Especially European and US prices. There are differences, reflecting transport costs, but they move largely in lockstep.

Now, economic theory tells us that the prices of tradeable goods should be the same, after accounting for transport costs. For if they weren't then someone would buy in one place, sell in the other, pocket the price difference and thereby aid in equalizing the prices. We can also work this the other way around. If prices are largely the same and do move pretty much in lockstep then they are tradeable goods. In fact, economic historians use exactly this feature of 19th century wheat prices (no really) to detail how transport became cheaper with the introduction of the steamship.

One thing that can derail this process is if there are trade barriers. Quotas, tariffs, this sort of thing. We can see from the chart that China might (might) have such on steel scrap but that the US and Europe seem not to. Prices are too closely linked for there to be significant trade barriers to scrap steel.

We can also do the boring route of going looking for tariffs and quotas and other trade barriers on steel scrap and there aren't.

Nucor's major input cost is steel scrap (followed probably by energy, with labor and capital bringing up the rear). The point of this diversion being to underline that Nucor pays the world price (give or take a bit) for its steel scrap, its major input cost.

Nucor largely sells at the US steel price:

Gap between world steel prices (SteelBenchMarker)

As we can see that US price is considerably elevated. That's a result of the tariffs and trade restrictions.

Sure, we can have a political argument about whether the tariffs should exist and all that. But those price rises are the reason for, the justification, for the tariffs. They're doing the job they're meant to do. Raise the cost of steel inside the US so that US steel makers make larger profits.

So now we've the full picture. Nucor pays global prices for its inputs. It gains tariff protected prices for its output. There's a considerable difference between that inside the US tariff protected output price and the global one. We can see the effect of this on Nucor's internal finances.

The tariffs make Nucor an absolutely gorgeous investment.

Except

At some point those tariffs are going to go into reverse. What can be done and created by politics can and almost certainly will be undone, at some point, by politics. So, those lovely and gorgeous Nucor margins are going to reverse at that point.

Please don't get me wrong. Nucor will still, after that, be a well-run company with a significant technological edge. It'll remain dominant in its home market of the US (and yes, I know there are overseas operations as well). But what an economist would call those "excess" margins will disappear. Assuming that the trade protection ever does of course.

My view

Nucor is a well-run and technologically advanced steel company. There's nothing "wrong" at all. But the margins have been grossly pumped up by the trade restrictions upon foreign steel. That means that when - or if of course - those trade tariffs are rescinded then Nucor's margins will shrink.

The investor view

Nucor's a great company to own while the tariff regime continues to exist. It'll be a great company to own after the tariffs are gone. It won't be a good one to own in that interregnum, that time between the stable market with tariffs and the stable one without. For that will see the Nucor margins - and thus profits - shrink considerably from their current level.

This poses a timing problem in that none of is sure when the tariffs will go or even whether they will. But as and when they seriously look like going then Nucor's stock price will decline. The trading trick will be getting the timing right to sell just before it becomes obvious that tariffs are going to go and being able to come back when they are gone, and all prices have adjusted.

Trying to time investments is often called an error in the standard books on the subject. But that is going to be the great determinant of the Nucor price.