Introduction

When investing for retirement, looking for stable businesses in established industries makes for a great foundation for a portfolio. These top-of-the-line businesses often offer low risk and a nice dividend, but due to this usually comes at a premium in value. WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ:WDFC) is just such a business but has seen a significant drop in value by 30% this year. So does this now make the company a perfect buy and hold? Looking deeper shows this stable business has seen some recent growth, but despite this growth and decline in share price, WD-40 still trades at 40x earnings.

Long-Term Performance

WD-40 Co. Long Term Revenue (SEC.gov) WD-40 Co. Long Term Margin Trends (SEC.gov)

As can be seen, the stability of WD-40 Co. is evident in the long-term performance. The CAGR for the period above is just 1.95% per year, which is expected out of such a company. The core product line (WD-40 Multi-Use) makes up for over 80% of total sales. What can also be seen is the company's steadily growing gross margins. Gross margin has increased by 7% while operating and net margins have increased by 2.8% and 4.1% over the ten years. Overall, the stability paired with cost efficiency is great for dividend payouts in the long run.

WD-40 Co. Long Term Net Income & EPS (SEC.gov) WD-40 Co. Long Term Payout Ratio (SEC.gov)

And this has been the case. EPS has expanded at a rate of 7.47% per year and the dividend has increased every year of the past decade. But the dividend increases are starting to catch up to the earnings growth. This can be seen in the jump in payout ratio in the past few years. At close to 60%, it gets tighter to commit to increased payouts, especially when revenue growth is so low.

The Past Year

But has the investment opportunity opened over the past year with a value decline of 30%? In 2021, WD-40 Co. has seen a pop in business, with total revenue increasing by 19%. On top of this, gross profit, operating profit, and net income grew 18%, 15%, and 16%, respectively. These results were mostly from the growth seen in maintenance products in each segment. The top two segments (Americas & EMEA) saw revenue growth of 7% and 33% in 2021. Increases in Latin America of 51% were driven by maintenance product growth attributable to a change to the direct marketing model in Mexico and a general increase in renovation and maintenance activities after the pandemic. To note is that WD-40 Multi-Use products in the Americas segment saw continued growth of 5% this year. The second-largest segment, EMEA, saw sales grow for the same reasons; direct marketing sales up 29% and higher renovation and maintenance activities. The change to increase to a direct marketing plan has proven successful for the business, and while some of this sale increase is from a pop in demand after a pandemic, I do believe this new marketing strategy will prove fruitful in the long term.

And it seems this has been the case looking at the results on Q1 2022. Total revenue for the quarter grew 8%, but gross, operating, and net income declined by 3%, 15%, and 21% each. This was due to a 22% increase in the cost of goods sold. The gross profit margin breakdown shows much of this was from high costs specialty chemicals as well as pandemic related supply chain costs. Looking at each segment shows the growth that while the major activity of renovations and maintenance may have subsided, the direct marketing strategy is still paying off. Latina America saw a 41% gain in sales from continued direct marketing in Mexico, EMEA saw a 3% increase from direct marketing, and China saw a 69% gain in sales from a mix of promotion and cost increases.

Balance Sheet

WD-40 Co. also has a very healthy balance sheet with high liquidity and low leverage. As of the most recent quarter, the current and quick ratios were 2.87x and 2.04x. This shows that the company can pay off any current debts twice. WD-40 Co. also is only leveraged at only 1.24x debt-to-equity. Taking this all together, the company has a solid foundation to remain solvent and reduce investment risk.

Valuation

As of writing, WD-40 Co. trade at a price level of $210, which is a 30% decrease from the prior year. At this price level, the company has a P/E of 39.55X using the estimated 2022 EPS. WD-40 also trades at a P/BV of 14.56x and offers a dividend yield of 1.47%. Therefore, despite the 30% decline in share price this year, WD-40 Co. is still trading at a large premium.

Conclusion

WD-40 Co. is a great company, that has great products. It is companies like this that can become a foundational retirement portfolio piece. But as with any investment, the value matters. While WD-40 Co. offers stability, and even some recent growth, the business trade at almost 40x earning and offer just a 1.47% yield. On top of this, the payout ratio is already rather high at close to 60%. Therefore, while the business is excellent, the investment opportunity is subpar.