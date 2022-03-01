Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

In order to formulate a current investment thesis on Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC), it is important to know the historical role and impact that 3G Capital has on KHC. In order to understand 3G Capital, one should have a general understanding of a leveraged buyout. The company itself, Kraft Heinz, is not difficult to understand. It is a simple business with compelling economics. For a minority shareholder, the central issue in an investment in Kraft Heinz is whether management's interests align with investors.

3G Capital consider themselves a global investment firm that has a strong history of operational excellence, board involvement, deep sector expertise and an extensive global network. According to recent filings, 42% of the common stock of KHC is owned by 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Two of the members of the KHC board are partners and/or board members of 3G Capital. In addition, the CFO is a partner of 3G Capital and the CEO has investments in a 3G sponsored fund*. Berkshire Hathaway has two board seats but are not directly involved in day-to-day operations.

In this article, I explore 3G Capital's involvement in Kraft Heinz starting with the acquisition of H.J. Heinz Co. in 2013. I review steps that management has taken including the subsequent acquisition of Kraft Food Group and the attempted acquisition of Unilever (UL). I review the recent operating performance of Kraft Heinz and conclude with a strategy for investors who already have a position in KHC.

The Leverage Buyout: Ideal Target

A successful leverage buyout starts with finding a suitable target company. The target company usually has one or more of the following characteristics:

Steady cash flows Room for improving operating margins Low debt Reasonable valuations

Please take a look at Table 1 which presents selected statistics for H.J. Heinz from 2008 to 2012.

Table 1: Selected Statistics for H J Heinz 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 Average Revenue Growth (YoY) 11.9% 0.8% 3.4% 2.0% 8.8% 5.38% Gross Profit Margin 36.5% 35.3% 36.2% 36.9% 34.3% 35.9% Operating Profit Margin 15.6% 14.7% 14.9% 15.4% 12.5% 14.6% Long-term debt/EBITDA 2.55 2.86 2.45 1.58 2.66 2.4

The general strategy in an LBO is to acquire such a company with equity and debt. If you purchase at a reasonable multiple of EBITDA and improve EBITDA, you are likely to realize a profit upon exit. Also, you would like to structure the transaction with as much debt as practicable and have the company that you are acquiring be responsible for the debt. The less equity you put in, the higher your return on equity. The cost of debt is often lower than the cost of equity and is also tax deductible which makes an LBO a viable strategy.

There are two general ways to expand EBITDA margins - grow revenue or cut costs. At the time of acquisition, H.J. Heinz had achieved thirty consecutive quarters of organic top line growth. You have to be very confident in your management abilities if you are acquiring such a company with the objective of improving operations. It is hard to beat thirty consecutive quarters of top line growth selling ketchup, condiments, sauces and similar consumer staples.

The other way of expanding margins is by cutting costs. It is in cutting costs that 3G Capital has built its reputation and it is in their implementation of "zero-based budgeting" that they saw a potential for increased margins. Here is a definition from Wikipedia:

"Zero-based budgeting (ZBB) is a method of budgeting in which all expenses must be justified and approved for each new period. Developed by Peter Pyhrr in the 1970s, zero-based budgeting starts from a "zero base" at the beginning of every budget period, analyzing needs and costs of every function within an organization and allocating funds accordingly, regardless of how much money has previously been budgeted to any given line item."

Once you have decided on a target and have a plan to expand margins, you have the beginnings of an LBO strategy. The last step would be an exit.

A frequent template in an LBO would be to take a public company private, make operational improvements and then exit by taking it public again. Another exit would be to sell the company to a competitor or private equity firm. If none of the aforementioned exits are realistic in the particular market environment, the acquirer can refinance the debt and cash out some equity and wait for a more opportune time to exit. Cashing out equity can come in the form of special dividends.

There is yet another way for an LBO sponsor to make money in the transaction. By taking an active role in management, the sponsor can justifiably earn salary, bonuses and perquisites. As long as they have controlling interests in the company, there are several avenues to make money. Not all will be aligned with the interests of minority shareholders.

It is with this general background that we now examine Berkshire and 3G Capital's acquisition of H.J. Heinz Co.

Act I: 3G and Berkshire Hathaway Acquire H.J. Heinz

In February 13, 2013 Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital agreed to acquire H.J. Heinz Co. for $72.50 which was a 19.9% premium to the closing price of $60.48. Including debt, the deal was valued at $28 billion.

Berkshire and 3G each contributed $4.12 billion of equity capital. Additionally, Berkshire provided $8 billion in preferred equity that yields 9%. 3G was going to take an active role in managing the business. The rest of the transaction was financed with debt which will be on the books of the newly private company.

Let us briefly examine some statistics pre and post 3G and Berkshire acquisition. Please refer to Table 2. 2014 was the first full year that H J Heinz was under the stewardship of 3G and Berkshire.

Table 2: Selected Pre and Post Acquisition Metrics Pre-acquisition Avg. (2008-2012) 2014 Revenue Growth 5.4% -5.1% Gross Profit Margin 35.9% 33.2% Operating Profit Margin 14.6% 14.4% Long-term debt/EBITDA 2.42 6.48 Employees (thousands) 32180 24500

After you have acquired a company with some equity and debt, secured preferred dividends and salaries for yourselves, retained control over the company, either through board membership or through management and expand margins by cutting costs, you can then begin to contemplate what the next step would be. For executives of major companies, frequently, the next step is another acquisition. As Warren Buffett put it in his 1981 letter to shareholders:

"Leaders, business or otherwise, seldom are deficient in animal spirits and often relish increased activity and challenge. At Berkshire, the corporate pulse never beats faster when an acquisition is in prospect…"

An ideal acquisition would keep 3G at the helm and in full control of the company and provide an avenue to monetize their illiquid ownership in the now private H.J. Heinz. It would also be an acquisition that would provide 3G a bigger field of play to implement zero-based budgeting and leverage that (anticipated) management success into something bigger.

Act II: H.J. Heinz Merges with Kraft Food Group

On March 25, 2015 H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods Group announced their plan to merge and create the third largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth largest in the world. Following the merger announcement, the Kraft Foods Group stock closed at $83.17 a more than 35% increase from the pre-merger announcement closing price of $61.33. Berkshire and 3G would control 51% of the combined entity.

With the merger, 3G got what they were looking for: they monetized some of their investment in H.J. Heinz. They did this by taking a private interest that is illiquid and turned into a proportional interest in a public company. They gained the luxury of exiting their position at their pace when the price and time is favorable for them without having to find buyers.

Remember, they took Heinz private for a transaction value worth $28 billion two years prior. In the interim, as the Table 2 has shown, they didn't grow revenue and there was an erosion in gross and operating profit margins. And then, they are going to merge with another ~ $28 billion dollar company* (before any premiums) in Kraft Food Group and give equity holders of Kraft Food Group 49% of the combined company. In order for this to pass muster, they offered and gave $16.50 per share to shareholders of Kraft Food Group.

Please take a look at Table 3 which highlights the elevated long-term debt/EBITDA just prior to the merger with Kraft Food Group as compared to the five years prior to the H.J. Heinz acquisition.

Table 3: Comparison of Selected Statistics Prior to Acquisition of H J Heinz and Merger with Kraft H J Heinz, Prior to 3G and Berkshire Acquisition Prior to Merger with Kraft 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2014 Long-term debt/EBITDA 2.55 2.86 2.45 1.58 2.66 6.48

After you have merged with a public company, secured your control position in management and implemented zero-based accounting, what do you do? You could exit, but then again, an exit means you lose the opportunity to leverage the supposed successful track record of implementing zero-based budgeting into something even bigger. An exit that is a sale to a competitor or a private equity firm may also invite scrutiny on the claims on the results of zero-based budgeting achieved thus far.

We have already seen that one benefit of the merger with Kraft Food Group was that an illiquid position in the private H.J. Heinz is now liquid. After the merger, the clear consideration is the significant debt that is on the books.

Act III: Attempted Acquisition of Unilever

Even for managers with an abundance of animal spirits, the attempted acquisition of Unilever, a company about three times the size of KHC, was bold. To be fair, the deal fizzled out quickly and didn't seem to have any meaningful chance of success. Nevertheless, we can glean possible insights as to why the deal made enough sense for 3G (and Berkshire) to advance it and what it adds to our evaluation of an investment (divestment) in KHC at the current price.

When you acquire a company and load it with debt, over time the earnings of the company will pay down the debt and equity will accrue. As the debt comes down, the debt can get rerated and the cost of debt will come down. If the cost of debt decreases then profitability increases which will directly benefit all shareholders of KHC. However, having a lot of debt means that it will take years for earnings to pay down debt and benefit from a rerating. There was a meaningful improvement in the long-term debt/EBITDA ratio for KHC from 2014 to 2016, however, it was still elevated relative to peers and it would likely take some years for a meaningful debt rerating.

Is there a way to get the benefits of a rerated debt sooner?

One way to possibly do this is to acquire a company that has little or no debt. Debt spread over two companies could mean less debt relative to combined EBITDA. However, to fully benefit from this, you have to acquire a company that gives you the ratios you need to potentially get a debt rerated. In the case of KHC, this means acquiring a much larger company with less relative debt.

Please take a look at Table 4 which highlights the debt rating and debt to EBITDA of KHC and UL. I am not going to calculate a hypothetical post-merger debt to EBITDA ratio of UL and KHC. Doing so would require several assumptions including currency translation of debt and earnings. Nevertheless, a glance at the table makes it plain that should such a merger have materialized the post merged firm will have a better debt to EBITDA ratio than a standalone KHC.

Table 4: Metrics for UL and KHC, end of year 2016 UL KHC Long-term debt to EBITDA 1.13 3.67 Moody's Debt Rating and Outlook A1/Stable Baa3/Stable

Act IV: Write Down

Hindsight is 20/20 and not many could have predicted that in February 2019, management would write down by over $15 billion the assets of KHC. When it was announced, it was one of the largest write downs in memory. This write down amount was more than half of the value of H.J. Heinz acquisition six years earlier. There were some signs that pointed to a possible write down. Please take a look at Tables 5A and 5B which compares the sales to total assets of H.J. Heinz pre-acquisition and KHC. The tables also look at the percentage of total assets that is made up of tangible assets (as opposed to goodwill, trademarks and other intangibles).

Table 5A: Selected Statistics for H J Heinz 2008-2013 4/29/2009 4/28/2010 4/27/2011 4/29/2012 4/28/2013 Tangible Assets to Total Assets 58.79% 59.62% 59.96% 60.91% 65.26% Sales/Total Assets 1.00 1.06 0.96 0.95 0.93

Table 5B: Selected Statistics for Kraft Heinz 2017 - 2020 12/30/2017 12/29/2018 12/28/2019 12/26/2020 12/25/2021 Tangible Assets to Total Assets 13.29% 16.90% 17.01% 20.11% 19.87% Sales/Total Assets 0.22 0.23 0.24 0.26 0.27

As the reader will note, there is a marked and sustained reduction in Sales/Total Asset from the days of H.J. Heinz to the recent time period. Part of this reduction can be explained by an increase in the denominator - goodwill, intangibles and trademarks has materially increased as a proportion of total capital under Berkshire and 3G's stewardship. There is greater subjectivity involved in the valuation of goodwill, trademarks and other intangibles. Despite the write-down, the ratios aren't really anywhere close to the pre-acquisition of H.J. Heinz days. Having said that, this is just one view of the larger picture of asset impairment.

As one would expect, once the write-down was announced, KHC's shares plunged. Table 6 compares the premium that shareholders of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Food Groups received upon the acquisition and merger announcement with the subsequent destruction of value of KHC shares suffered when the write-down was announced.

Table 6: Value Creation and Value Destruction Pre- announcement price Post-announcement price Shares outstanding (thousands) Value Created/Destroyed (millions) Acquisition of H J Heinz $ 60.48 $ 72.50 323,172 $ 3,885 Merger of Heinz with Kraft $ 61.33 $ 83.17 587,989 $ 12,842 Subtotal (acquisition and merger) $ 16,726 The Write Down $ 47.85 $ 34.51 1,219,939 $ (16,274)

I find it noteworthy that the value destroyed with the write down is almost identical on the upside to the value created by the acquisition of H.J. Heinz and subsequent merger with Kraft Food Group.

Looking forward

The assertion of this article is that the central issue with an investment in KHC is the open question of whether management's interest is aligned with minority shareholders. A higher debt load and a high dividend payout may serve the minority shareholder's interest because it reduces the financial flexibility of management to pursue an acquisition or other leveraging event. Higher debt and high dividend payout mean there is less earnings for management to "play" with. From this perspective, the bad news is that things are improving for KHC. Please look at Table 7 which highlights an improving CFO per share and a diminishing long-term debt per share.

Table 7: KHC CFO per share and Long-term debt per share 2018 2019 2020 2021 CFO per share $ 2.11 $ 2.90 $ 4.01 $ 4.34 Long-term debt per share $ 25.24 $ 23.05 $ 22.86 $ 17.64

An Investment Strategy

As the financial position of KHC continues to improve, its share price will likely continue to advance as it has done lately. From a long-term perspective, KHC doesn't have anything extraordinary relative to its peers. An investment strategy worth considering is when the dividend yield of KHC approaches that of its peers, the prudent dividend investor may consider selling the shares and replacing it with one of the peers that has a demonstrably stronger financial position, a higher growth rate or both. This sort of trade will keep the investor exposed to the industry, secure a solid dividend yield and possibly better-quality growth prospects without the uncertainty of management moves and motives. Please take a look Table 8 which considers some of KHC's peers with respect to dividend yield, growth and bond safety.

Table 8: Dividend Yield, Dividend Growth and Debt Rating Dividend Yield (FWD) Dividend Growth Rate 5Y (CAGR) Moody's Issuer Rating KHC 4.03% -11.21% Baa3/Stable UL 3.86% 7.18% A1/Stable GIS 3.00% 1.43% Baa2/Stable K 3.53% 2.41% Baa2/Stable CPB 3.28% 2.25% Baa2/Stable

For example, on January 18, UL shares dropped 8% following news it would pursue GSK's consumer business. The stock closed at $46.45 for the day, this amounts to a forward dividend yield of 4.30%. On the same day, KHC closed at $37.43 which would have been a forward dividend yield of 4.27%. An alert investor would have gotten a financially stronger company, with better growth at a slightly better yield had such a trade been executed on the day.

Conclusion

KHC operates in the consumer staples industry which is frequently considered "bond-like" because of the inelastic demand for the products they sell and the muted growth prospects. If the investor accepts that consumer staple stocks face the same general economics then the question becomes which stock is of value to the investor in the current environment? If KHC is offering a higher dividend yield and/or growth then the investor may accept the increased idiosyncratic risk profile. If the dividend yield and growth is comparable to that of their more prudently managed peers then the investment rationale in KHC is lacking.