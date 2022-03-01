Aslan Alphan/E+ via Getty Images

Since I put out my latest, bearish, piece on nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), the shares are down about 8.2% against a loss of ~6.6% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d check in on the company again for a few reasons. First, and most importantly, I never pass up an opportunity to brag, and I’d suggest that my history with this stock is worthy of some industrial strength, maximal eye roll producing bragging. Second, I’ve obviously owned this stock in the past, and I want to work out whether it’s time to buy again. After all, a stock trading at $34 is definitionally less risky than the same stock when it’s trading at $37. I’ll work out whether or not it makes sense to buy back in by looking at the most recent financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself as a thing apart from the business. You also gotta know that I’ll be writing about options because that’s just something I do.

I imagine that you’re a busy crowd, dear readers, involving supermodels, private jets, and high end alcohol. I, too, am busy because it’s been a couple of days since I’ve taken out the trash, so it’s time. The various calls on our time are less important than the fact that I want to try to save it for all of us. I’ll try to save everybody’s time by producing this, the ubiquitous “thesis statement” paragraph. It’s in this paragraph that I summarize my arguments for those people who missed the title and the bullet points, above. I think nVent Electric had a very good 2021 in many ways, and I think the dividend is sustainable. The problem is the valuation. I think the shares are (still) about 26% overpriced, and for that reason I can’t recommend buying at current levels. Thankfully, the options market is offering reasonable premia for the $25 strikes at which I’d be happy to buy. There you have it. That’s the “gist.” If you read on from here, I don’t want to hear any complaints later about “what a waste of time that was”, etc.

Financial Snapshot

I’ve written about the long term financial history of this business in earlier work, so I would recommend anyone who has a sudden craving to know exactly what was going on with nVent’s finances in 2019, for example, check my earlier work on this name. In this missive, I want to focus on the very recent history and the dividend sustainability.

The company had a great 2021 in many ways. For instance, in 2021, both revenue and net income were materially higher than in 2020, up by $463 million, and $320 million respectively. In case you’re worried that 2021 looks artificially good because 2020 was so awful, don’t be. Both revenue and net income were 11.7%, and 22.5% higher in 2021 respectively than they were in 2019. There's no denying that the business grew nicely in 2021.

It’s not all smiles and sunshine, though. Long term debt increased by $51.2 million, which increases the risk here in my estimation.

Dividend Sustainability

The past is interesting, but the future’s important. I think investors are more interested in the future, so I want to focus most of my energy working out the sustainability of the dividend. I’ve admitted elsewhere on this forum to liking accrual accounting. I understand that’s a bit freakish, but I’ve gotta be honest with you, dear readers. When it comes to trying to work out the sustainability of a given dividend, though, I need to eschew my beloved accrual accounting and think only in terms of cash and cash flow generation. Specifically, when I’m trying to work out whether a dividend is likely to be sustained, grow, or be cut, I like to think in terms of cash flow generating capacity, relative to contractual obligations. The greater the delta between the amount of cash on the balance sheet and the average cash from operations on the one hand and contractual obligations on the other, the better. I've taken the liberty of clipping the information we have available about future contractual obligations from the latest 10-K, and have reproduced it here for your enjoyment. We see from the following that the company has contractual obligations this year of ~$56.8 million.

nVent Contractual Obligations (nVent 2021 10-K)

Against these obligations, they have about $49.5 million in cash, and have generated an average of $351 million in cash from operations over the past three years. At the same time, they’ve spent an average of $166 million investing in the business over the same time period. This suggests to me that the dividend is reasonably well covered, and for that reason I’d be very happy to buy back in at the right price.

nVent Electric Financial History (nVent Electric investor relations)

The Stock

I imagine that there are some readers who roll their eyes when they read “at the right price”, because it’s at this point in the article when I typically disqualify otherwise acceptable businesses because the valuation’s out of whack. This may be frustrating to some of you, but I think preservation of capital is of critical importance, so we need to avoid investments that can lose value quickly. The best way to do this in my estimation is to buy stocks when they’re cheap. I could drone on and make a theoretical argument to defend my discipline, but I think a review of nVent stock itself will demonstrate the point more clearly.

Someone who bought this stock this past January 24, just to pick a date totally at random, is down ~2.9% as of today. Someone who bought a month later is up about 3%. Not much really changed in the business over that 4-week span in my view, so the 6% swing in returns comes down entirely to price paid. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for a stock, and insist on buying cheap.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. You may have forgotten, but one of the reasons I decided to eschew the shares earlier was the fact that they were trading at a price of free cash flow of ~17.5. I noted that this valuation is very close to a multi year high. I’d also note that when the stock has traded near these valuations in the past, they’ve gone on to underperform.

I think it's also relevant that at the same time as shares are trading on the high side, the dividend yield is relatively thin, per the following graphic. In my view, paying more, while getting less is not a great recipe for success.

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "assuming" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to nVent at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a growth rate of ~5.3% for this business going forward, which I consider to be fairly optimistic. Given all of the above, I can’t recommend buying at the current price.

Options As Alternative

Now if you’re a regular reader for some reason known only to you, you probably know that just because I don’t want to buy the stock at current prices doesn’t mean I see no value here. I’m very much willing to buy nVent at a cheaper valuation, higher dividend yield, etc., and I’d be happy to sell puts at strike prices that correspond to decent value. I think deep out of the money short puts offer an excellent way to open a "win-win" trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, I'll simply pocket the premium. If the shares drop, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that I find attractive, and at a price that is much superior to the current price.

In terms of specifics, I would recommend selling the August puts with a strike of $25. These are currently bid at $0.45 which is a reasonable enough premium at this strike price. If the shares remain above $25 over the next six months, I'll simply pocket the premium, and add it to the $1.45 I’ve earned from selling puts on this name already. If they fall 26.5% from their current level, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a forward dividend yield of about 2.8%.

It’s time to talk about the risk of short put options, dear readers. I know I characterise them as “win-win”, but you might be forgiven for suggesting that’s a bit of hyperbole. The fact is that short put options, like everything in life, comes with risk. The short puts that I consider to be ‘win-win” are a subset of all short puts. I consider a short put to be a “win-win” only when it’s written on a company that I would be happy to own at a price at which I’d be happy to buy. So, not all puts are “win-win” trades. If the strike price is a terrible entry price, for instance, that’s the definition of a bad trade in my view.

I should also state that I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. To be very clear, I am not such an investor. I like my sleep far too much to sell puts based only on the income I can generate. I'm so much of a coward that I’m only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. I wasn’t always so disciplined, but after painful losses, I decided to only ever sell puts on quality companies at prices I was willing to pay.

I should also write that I think put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling out of the money puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If nVent Electric shares remain above $25 over the next six months, I'll simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a decent dividend yield. Additionally, this price would be about 26.5% below the current market price. All outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." I know. It’s weird to end a discussion of risk by writing about the risk-reducing potential of short puts. If that’s the first time you’ve noticed the weirdness in my writing, you haven't been paying attention.

Conclusion

I think nVent Electric is a fine business, and I’d be happy to buy it at the right price. The problem is that we’re about 27% above the “right” price for this business at the moment, so I must recommend that investors continue to avoid the name. That doesn’t mean there’s no money to be made, though, dear reader. It’s possible to generate some income by selling some deep out of the money puts on this name. Although the income isn’t enormous, it’s definitionally better than nothing. If the shares remain excessively priced, the investor will simply pocket the premium. If the shares fall in price, they’ll be obliged to buy, but will lock in a great long term price when they do. If you’re comfortable with selling put options, I recommend this or a similar trade. If you’re not, I recommend waiting until price falls further.