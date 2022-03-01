Author's Note: Please observe that this is regarding the native Canadian FNV ticker. All dollar amounts are in CAD.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) is a business I wrote about some months ago. I basically consider it "my choice" in gold. But I also considered it extremely overvalued at the time and went for the "HOLD" stance.

This has proven to be, unequivocally, the right choice, since the time of publishing that article. FNV has clearly underperformed.

Franco-Nevada Corporation Article (FNV IR)

Revisiting Franco-Nevada Corporation

Franco-Nevada is, as I wrote in my initial piece, a play on gold mining and ownership of gold royalty streams - but also other types of precious metals. Its double-listings and dividend yield makes it one of the popular gold-type plays out there because it has at least some correlation to gold pricing.

The latest numbers we have are 3Q21's, meaning the company hasn't yet reported FY results. Still, let's look at what we can do with these as well as the forecasts for the company here.

Numbers for the company on a 3Q21 basis are positive on YoY.

Franco-Nevada Presentation (Franco-Nevada IR)

Furthermore, the company's split in terms of income continues to be appealing, with a heavy focus on Mining Streaming incomes.

Franco-Nevada Income (Franco-Nevada IR)

If you look at the cost trends, it's very obvious that the company's business generates a very high sort of margin, with cost structures not actually increasing in comparison to gold costs. What that means is when the cost of gold was $1470, the cost was $276 - and when the price now is $1789, the cost is $269. Costs are very consistent regardless of the spot price on gold, which means that the company's cash flows are fairly reliable in terms of forecastability.

In addition, FNV continues to be a very cash-efficient and low-cost sort of operation in terms of SG&A, comp expenses, and the like. Less than 2% of the company's revenues are G&A-related, and this is damned good when you consider what's happened to overall revenues.

The company has discovered or operates a model where they can pay virtually the same G&A costs for almost $400M in revenues as they did when it was less than $50. That is impressive.

FNV G&A Costs (FNV IR)

It's impressive because it proves company scalability. The company continues to have a very appealing asset diversification as well as income diversification. While primarily marketed as a gold company - and it is, primarily - the company's revenues come from Silver, Energy PGM, and other incomes as well, with 91% of revenues from South or North America. The company, aside from its asset diversification, has a very appealing operator diversification where the largest operator provides no more than 17% of the company's annual revenues. The current guidance calls for an increase in overall revenues, not only from mining but from energy as well.

FNV is a well-capitalized business. It doesn't have a credit rating, but I don't think it matters.

Why?

Because Franco-Nevada is debt-free. It has a $1.1B facility, but it's undrawn. It also has a $567.8M cash position, meaning that it has available capital of over $1.6B while being 0% long-term debt to capital.

This means the company is in an overall superb position to potentially capitalize on the current market situation.

The quite literal only problem with Franco-Nevada is really the premium. We'll jump into this later, but I want to reiterate how important it is to have a margin of safety in every investment that you make. It's no secret that gold investments can actually be pretty volatile - and FNV is no exception to this rule.

I believe the only way to safeguard any investment is by buying it cheaply and with high quality. That gives them the confidence to navigate a high beta, and since the COVID-19 crash, Franco-Nevada has consistently had a very high overall beta.

However.

Recent results are excellent. I expect 2021 results to be excellent and increase in terms of an adjusted EPS by 25-32% YoY. I believe this company will move upward in a world where "safety" starts to be absolutely crucial.

Franco-Nevada Track Record (Franco-Nevada IR)

Franco-Nevada - The valuation

Now we come to the crux of the matter. The company's valuation remains at near-unworkable levels. While there's no doubt that gold is seeing some strong interest at this time due to the geopolitical situation in Europe and, frankly, the rest of the world as well, the question is the duration and size of this premium for the long term.

I don't see this ending well for someone investing today - much like I didn't see it ending well about a year ago.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (F.A.S.T graphs)

There is no doubt that the company is seeing some increased trends in terms of EPS and income. The bullish view of this company is that the historical premium of well over 52-55X P/E will be applied. While it's theoretically possible, I don't see a relevant catalyst or potential for such a development.

What's more, none of the analysts following the company sees the catalyst for such a development, which is why today the company is trading well above the 11-analyst target of $161, out of a range between $161 and $190 on the high end. Note that even the highest possible valuation of $191 according to S&P Global gives us nowhere near the company's historical P/E premium, which would be closer to $250/share.

Even today's price denotes a Price/NAV per share premium of 2.5X. I find this very hard to reconcile or take seriously. When it comes to FNV, I tend toward the lower end of the target spectrum. It's not as low as $110 in order for me to buy - but I'd want to see a sub-$130 target before really engaging in "BUY" here.

That means the company is significantly overvalued at a price of $160, and I wouldn't go close to buying it here.

You can compare FNV to a few public comps. These include Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and other similar businesses. The fact is, FNV trades at a significant 10X+ premium to even these.

Based on public comps, P/E and NAV, I believe it fair to say that FNV trades at a significant premium that makes it almost uninvestable here.

Even if you assume that the company could manage that 50X+ P/E, your returns until 2023 would barely be 12.8% annually. This might sound much, but keep in mind at what sort of P/E ratios you're investing your capital in. At 50X P/E, we're talking tech-growth stock valuation territory - it does not make for an appealing situation in the least.

Franco-Nevada Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

So-called "gold bugs" will certainly keep pushing a bullish thesis here. I reiterate what I've said before about this company. If I were to buy Gold in any way, this is the way I would do it. A proven company with solid fundamentals that offer a certain degree of correlation to the gold spot price. I would not buy bullions, coins, or other forms of gold. This is the way I'd do it.

However, I'd want it at what I could at least consider a borderline fair price. That's not where we are now, and that's why I am a "HOLD" here.

My PT is $130 - at the most, and preferably below.

Thesis

My summarized thesis for Franco-Nevada Corporation is as follows:

This company is "my way" to invest in Gold - at least once the price is in any way correct. That isn't the case at this time. I would want to wait until the company is cheaper before buying.

Franco-Nevada has no debt, ample cash, and superb fundamentals. I view this as an excellent business to invest in - but again, only at the right price.

FNV is a "HOLD" here. A price target that I would consider attractive for investment based on my goals would be around $130/share for the native Canadian ticker - though every investor of course needs to look at their own targets, goals, and strategies. I would also always consult with a finance professional before making investment decisions such as this.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

