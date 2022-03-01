Cronos Earnings: Cannabis Stock With 65% Net Cash And 51% Revenue Growth
Summary
- After a long delay, Cronos releases both its third quarter and fourth quarter earnings results.
- Cronos Group's revenues grew 51%, but the adjusted EBITDA loss was more than revenues.
- Cronos is investing heavily in R&D, specifically, using synthetic biology to produce expensive cannabinoid compounds.
- CRON stock trades at a premium to Canadian peers, but that looks justified on account of the more rapid growth rate.
Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON), a Canadian operator, released its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday before the bell. This came just two weeks after the company released its third quarter earnings after a long delay. The company is finally in compliance after conducting an extensive audit review. The company is rapidly growing, but is bleeding cash at a best-in-class rate. The company is doing interesting things in its R&D department, but investors should wait for results before giving it credit. I discuss the earnings results and compare the stock with the peer group.
CRON Stock Price
CRON has dropped rapidly, and its delay in releasing third quarter results certainly didn’t help. The stock is down 48% since I last covered the stock.
Unlike then, when I advised against buying into the stock, the stock at current valuations finally looks buyable. Yet even here, it isn’t clear if it's the right time to buy, in light of more compelling alternatives.
What is Cronos?
CRON is a Canadian cannabis operator, though it tries hard to make it seem like it's actually a global cannabis operator. For instance, it breaks out revenues as being from “United States” and “Rest of World,” even though United States only makes up 10% of total revenues and Rest of World really mainly means Canada.
Altria (MO) previously invested $1.8 billion for a 45% stake back in 2019, a partnership which MO likely regrets by now.
That’s not to say that CRON is a bad company. I'm making that assessment solely based on the 80% stock price decline since then.
CRON is best known for its R&D ambitions. CRON has partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA), a synthetic biology company, to produce cannabinoids more sustainably. In short, DNA reprograms yeast cells to produce expensive/rare compounds - in this case, DNA is helping CRON produce CBG, a highly desired cannabinoid compound.
CRON has already begun selling the synthetically produced CBG through its Spinach brand.
On the third quarter conference call, management noted:
“The success we are seeing is proven in point-of-sale depth. Our SOURZ by Spinach edibles achieved double-digit market share in the gummies category in Canada within six months of launching. And our breeding and genetics program has yielded some of the best-selling high THC flower SKUs on the market in Canada.”
CRON also is known for its 10.5% investment in the US multi-state operator PharmaCann. PharmaCann has an attractive limited license footprint, and would be a highly coveted stock if it was public today.
Cronos Earnings
After a long delay, CRON finally released third quarter earnings in late February, and is now up to date with the release of fourth quarter results. CRON attributed the delay due to an audit of the company’s evaluation of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets. Following the completion of the evaluation, CRON recorded an impairment charge of $236.1 million. The fourth quarter earnings results are seen below:
Net revenue grew 51% to $25.8 million.
Gross profit was $1.9 million. This was surprising because gross margins have been negative for many quarters.
Adjusted EBITDA was negative $27.4 million - a loss more than total revenue.
Cash and short term investments stood just over $1 billion. These do not include the $110 million investment in the US MSO PharmaCann. This is significant, as the current market cap is around $1.7 billion.
These are not strong results, but aren’t much different than prior results. Management stated intentions to reel in costs moving forward, but it remains to be seen how quickly it can do so. Some analysts were even asking if CRON seeks to outsource production, which is not an inspiring sign.
CRON Stock Valuation
CRON trades at a material premium to Canadian peers on the basis of revenues.
CRON is burning significantly more cash than peers, and notably it is generating among the weakest gross margins - only Canopy Growth (CGC) can compare in weakness.
Perhaps we can assume that margins might stabilize for all these companies moving forward as the legal market takes share from the illicit market. In that case, CRON’s premium might be justified by its much faster growth rates. Am I interested in buying CRON today? If US cannabis stocks did not exist, then my cannabis portfolio might consist of some CRON and some Village Farms (VFF). But with MSOs trading so cheaply and with such strong fundamentals, I won’t recommend buying any Canadian names, not even for “diworsification.”
