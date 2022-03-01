JannHuizenga/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Among the many BEV startups, Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) has carved an attractive niche for itself with its first model, the Lucid Air, whose $169,000 Dream Edition has been highly rated by reviewers and complimented for its impressive range and design, helping it to capture Motor Trend magazine’s prestigious “Car of the Year” and several other awards.

LCID shares were off sharply in off-hours trading following a fourth quarter financial report that investors found disappointing. In truth, the early financials of a startup EV maker aren’t critical, as long as the company has sufficient cash and credit, which LCID evidently does. Some analysts aren’t so sure and are wondering whether the automaker will need a capital infusion after 2022, given early production delays caused by supply and logistic bottlenecks that will delay self-generated cash flow.

Outlook cut back

After rising almost 10% during trading, shares plunged 14% after hours following Monday’s earnings report. Less worrisome than the earnings and revenue misses was the cut in the company’s production outlook for 2022 to 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles from an earlier outlook of 20,000. Lucid delivered its first 125 cars to customers in the fourth quarter and have built just more than 400 vehicles, with 300 total delivered. Reservations stand at 25,000, which could generate potential sales of $2.4 billion, the company said. Its Arizona plant expansion also is on track.

Chart (Lucid)

Lucid reaffirmed its plans to open a second plant in Saudi Arabia, initially to assemble kits and then eventually full production. The decision for a plant in Saudi Arabia almost certainly was undertaken in consideration of the Kingdom’s 63% ownership stake in the company, according to SEC filings. Saudi Arabia is in the midst of an economic diversification strategy away from fossil fuels – but does an auto assembly plant in the country make business sense given its distance from key suppliers and the local labor force’s relative inexperience?

Parts shortages

Peter Rawlinson, chief executive and chief technology officer, said the reduced 2022 production outlook “reflects the extraordinary supply-chain and logistics challenges we’ve encountered and our unrelenting focus of delivering the highest-quality products.” During the earnings call, Rawlinson explained that parts and material shortages included commodity products like glass and carpeting, while semiconductor supply had been managed.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine introduced one or more additional wild cards into outlook for the energy sector and possible knock-on effects to BEV adoption by consumers. According to conventional wisdom, a runup in fossil fuel prices such as the world is currently experiencing as a result of the conflict should only increase demand for BEVs. Alternatively, government pressure on the fossil fuel industry to reduce exploration and drilling could be relaxed on the grounds of more energy supplies needed for economic growth.

Lucid Air Dream edition (Lucid Group)

The realities of achieving success in the electric car business have much more to do with factors beyond the desirability of the vehicle itself. Lucid, to state the obvious, is a new and relatively unknown brand (as was Tesla in its day) that now must contend with a slew of new BEV models from incumbent manufacturers such as Ford Motor Co. (F), General Motors Co. (GM), Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and Polestar, as well as from startups such as NIO and XPENG. Beyond managing and reinforcing its brand, the company still must prove that it can manufacture at scale and with high quality, skills that the incumbents have spent decades and centuries perfecting.

Tricky tech

The lithium-ion battery technology employed by Lucid, Tesla and most other automakers is extremely promising, though not without technical questions and mysteries that still must be resolved, such as how to protect against overheating and fires and how the batteries will perform over time and under extreme conditions. Massive investments in lithium-ion production plants and dependence on the technology in light of newer, potentially superior batteries (such as solid state) remain a risk factor upon which investors must remain focused.

Data by YCharts

More than a decade has gone by since the bankruptcy of lithium-ion battery maker A123 after costly recalls and less-than-anticipated demand for its products. Two years later, BEV maker Fisker Automotive, which had used A123 batteries, also filed for bankruptcy. No doubt the investors in those two ventures remember the events more vividly (and painfully) than today’s newbies who are picturing a future filled with hybrids, plug-ins and BEVs being replenished at newly-constructed charging stations.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not predicting that BEVs don’t have a future. They almost certainly do. When discussing investments, however, my bias is toward companies that have an established track record of increasing revenue and earnings (and dividend payouts!), which ultimately are the most reliable support for share price and total return.

The drop in share price due to Lucid’s latest financial report and reduced production outlook will provide an entry point for the believers. I say good luck to them, they well could be prescient in their investment. In my view, it would be wise to limit investment in Lucid to an amount one is able to lose entirely and without serious consequence to their lives. The company could prove to be one of the long-term winners in the BEV contest, another TSLA – but that won’t be clear for some time. I, therefore, stand pat with my sell stance.