We've been warned Anthony Kwan/Getty Images News

Imagine if a transportation index were somehow turned into a colony. That colony would look a lot like Hong Kong. Apart from its transportation-related activities, it would have to build up a population of law-abiding, well-educated people. In addition to the infrastructure required to maintain transportation activities, it would need a host of additional services and industries like utilities, finance, real estate, and retail.

Turn that economy back into an index and you would get something like the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Holdings as of 24-Feb-2022 Ticker Name Sector Weight (%) Cumulative weight (%) OTC ticker 1299 AIA GROUP LTD Financials 22.64 22.64 1 OTCPK:AAGIY 388 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LTD Financials 12.97 35.61 2 OTCPK:HKXCY 669 TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD Industrials 4.76 40.37 3 OTCPK:TTNDY 1 CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD Industrials 4.05 44.42 4 OTCPK:CKHUY 3 HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS LTD Utilities 3.77 48.19 5 OTCPK:HOKCY 2 CLP HOLDINGS LTD Utilities 3.73 51.92 6 OTCPK:CLPHY 823 LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Real Estate 3.72 55.64 7 N/A 16 SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LTD Real Estate 3.47 59.11 8 OTCPK:SUHJY 11 HANG SENG BANK LTD Financials 3.29 62.4 9 OTCPK:HSNGY 2388 BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD Financials 3.1 65.5 10 OTCPK:BHKLY 1113 CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD Real Estate 2.91 68.41 11 OTCPK:CHKGF 27 GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD Consumer Discretionary 2.86 71.27 12 OTCPK:GXYYY J36 JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LTD Industrials 2.84 74.11 13 OTCPK:JMHLY

EWH is highly exposed to the local Hong Kong market with China playing a close second and Southeast Asia third.

The top of the index has greater exposure to developments outside of Hong Kong proper. AIA is working hard to expand a largely underserved mainland insurance market. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing operates exchanges scattered across the world. Techtronic owns a number of well-known consumer brands (Black & Decker, for example) with significant production outside of Asia.

That top 40% is significantly exposed to China and the global economy, especially services. As we work our way down through the index, however, there is an increasing degree of exposure to the Hong Kong economy specifically. Real estate, utilities, entertainment, banking. Inevitably many of these companies are trying to leverage their expertise to expand in China, especially the Greater Bay Area, but these types of services are less amenable to expansion beyond their home markets.

Suppose we forgot about Hong Kong for a moment and thought about what we would need to make sure a hypothetical transportation index-colony thrived. Location, location, location. Plus, infrastructure, an educated population, and rule of law.

Up until recently, Hong Kong had an abundance of these qualities. But, over the last few years, some of this has begun to change. Hong Kong has not moved, of course, and its infrastructure remains intact, but its soft power, if you will, has been diminished. Hong Kong has not moved but many of its people have, and there is no indication that they are going to stop. Think of it as a kind of insider selling.

If you looked at the share price, you might think that there is not too much to worry about.

Chart A. Hong Kong stocks behave like a transportation index. (Stockcharts.com)

EWH has held up pretty well against America's transportation indices pretty well, although it has faltered somewhat over the last year.

China's absorption of Hong Kong

That faltering may have something to do with the draconian approach Hong Kong has taken towards controlling the coronavirus, necessitated by the Special Administration Region's (HKSAR) need to integrate with the Chinese mainland and its zero-Covid policy.

China's mission to integrate Hong Kong has eaten into the SAR's relative advantage in rule of law, beginning with the extradition bill and culminating in the national security laws and their implementation. This process has, in turn, damaged the reputation of the territory in the eyes of many of its own people, as well as expats and potential expats, contributing to a net brain drain.

History, it has been said, is just one damn thing after another. Certainly, that has been the case in Hong Kong over the last three years. Laws imposed by Beijing loyalists, protests and violence, the Covid outbreak, arrests and imprisonment, lockdowns. But, needless to say, these are really just symptoms of Beijing's push to integrate a city-state that has less in common with mainland China than, say, Ukraine has with Russia.

Layer on top of that the mainland's own internal de-liberalization and Hong Kong will be busy converging with Beijing (and slowing economic growth in the mainland) for years to come.

There is no doubt that Hong Kong has the capacity to contribute to and benefit from the Chinese market. Up until recently, mainlanders were crossing into Hong Kong in droves to take out insurance policies.

Hong Kong utilities have been expanding into the mainland, as well. Finance, regulation, technology, and management are all areas where Hong Kong is likely to be able to have competitive advantages in the Chinese market. But the capital it expends in the mainland is not likely to be replenished by the outside world nor within Hong Kong itself, or at least not replenished at the rates it had been accustomed to.

In other words, in the world as a whole, Hong Kong had a near-perfect combination of location, location, location, infrastructure, brainpower, and rule of law, but within China, Hong Kong's location is not so valuable. And, as the integration of the HKSAR continues apace or even accelerates, eventually the outside world will be forced to see it from Beijing's point of view. China no longer wants Hong Kong to be Hong Kong, and there is no evidence that it has a better role lined up for it in the future.

The Indo-Pacific increasingly on edge

If there was any doubt about this, it has been confirmed both by the Party's increasingly restrictive rule in the mainland and by China's increasingly abrasive relations with nearly all of its neighbors. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, India, and Bhutan are the most obvious examples. Relations with Europe and North America are deteriorating fast.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has concentrated minds around the Pacific Rim in recent days. Former PM Abe has called on the US to abandon its strategic ambiguity with regards to Taiwan and has suggested basing US nuclear weapons in Japan. Younger South Koreans are increasingly ill-disposed towards China. Malaysia's former foreign minister warned that Malaysia could "be in the same shoes as the Ukrainians". Taiwan's president has tried to reassure both citizens and the world community that Taiwan is not as vulnerable to attack as Ukraine was.

Indeed, perhaps a more fitting comparison with Ukraine is Bhutan. Reuters recently detailed Chinese encroachments on Bhutanese territory that is reminiscent of Russian encroachments on Ukrainian territory, allowing it to get within striking distance of India's connection with its Northeast, itself the corridor through which the subcontinent has hoped to renew ancient ties to Southeast Asia.

The possible inevitability of confrontation

As I write this, the outcome of the war in Ukraine is still unknown, and the longer the Ukrainians can hold out, the greater the expanse of both positive and negative possibilities in Europe grows, but the outcome of the war will undoubtedly alter geostrategic calculations in Beijing. Indeed, no matter what happens, it is likely that Beijing will be convinced that it was wise in avoiding the fate of the USSR all along and that it will need to work all the harder to create geostrategic space for itself.

Antony Blinken once said that he thought that although Putin may have had some liberal instincts early on, once he was faced with the contradiction between maintaining an illiberal regime and being open to the wider world, he was forced to choose between the two and chose the former. Perhaps. It may have simply been a miracle that the USSR did not go the way of Yugoslavia 30 years ago but that it was likely to happen sooner or later, especially as NATO, the EU, and liberalism spread towards Russia.

Blinken said in that same interview, and elsewhere, that the US categorically rejects 'spheres of influence'. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a testament to Putin's, and perhaps Russia's, commitment to that idea. If it is an inherently Russian conception, or if Russian politics can only produce leaders who conceive of foreign policy in such terms, while Westerners ideologically oppose 'spheres of influence' ('ideologically' certainly does not mean 'consistently'), then the current crisis was inevitable.

Taiwan is the goal but not the key

This is doubly true in Asia. Beijing has very definite ideas of a Chinese order in Asia, primarily an order where it lays claim to neighbor's territories and waterways, and this is increasingly inspiring opposition among its neighbors. There is no reason to expect, no matter what the outcome in Ukraine, that China will turn from its current path.

Not only will Hong Kong's role within China be diminished but it will be subject to the same risks that the mainland incurs.

Beijing's approach to its ambitions in Taiwan are likely to be shaped by developments in Ukraine, and especially by the coherence and effectiveness of the international response. The more Russia struggles to suppress Ukrainian resistance, to cut the country off from international aid, and to blunt international support, the greater the degree to which Beijing will perceive its need to increase its capacity to insulate its economy from international pressure and to redouble its expansion of regional and strategic military power. My hunch is that the struggle for Taiwan will be won or lost primarily in the East China Sea and the Korean peninsula. Whoever has controlled the Korean peninsula has typically controlled Asia, and China will need to tie Japan down. What the Ukraine war is teaching us how far these illiberal powers are willing to go to achieve their aims.

Conclusion

It is difficult to imagine an outcome in Ukraine that would slow China's current aggressive course. If the Russian government were to collapse, this strategic challenge would more likely harden Chinese resolve than diminish it over the next two decades.

Putin confers with the oligarchs (inewsgr.com)

In other words, the war in Ukraine, whatever its meaning and significance for the people of Europe, is but another step towards a break between China and the rest of the world (particularly the West and the Pacific Rim).

Hong Kong's legislature is packed with pro-Beijing patriots (Hong Kong Free Press)

Hong Kong still has many opportunities within China and still serves as a bridge between China and the rest of the world in both the goods and services sectors, but it is a child of an empire that no longer exists, and it has been adopted by an empire that wishes it had never been born.

Both China's absorption of the city and the breakdown of international order constitute an existential crisis for Hong Kong. It has no choice but to try to find a new niche within China and the Greater Bay Area. For a few, this will present opportunities, but for Hong Kong as a whole, this will continue to eat away at the city's foundations.

I have both short- and long-term negative outlooks for global equities, especially for cyclicals (short-term) and tech (long-term). Hong Kong's cyclical bias means there will be plenty of ups and downs along the way, but for the reasons stated above, I think Hong Kong's prospects are increasingly bleak.