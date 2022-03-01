Chad Buchanan/Getty Images Entertainment

Drug development is a complex business which requires many years and a tremendous amount of money that often ends in failure. Add a device to that, such as a delivery platform, virtually guarantees failure.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was created by the great humanitarian Alfred Mann pictured above. Al set his sights on delivering drugs through the lungs using a novel inert molecule, called an excipient, which encapsulates a drug and releasing it upon contact with moist lung cell lining.

After a long battle with the FDA, in June of 2014 MNKD received conditional approval for a fast acting mealtime insulin named Afrezza. That battle came with a heavy cost, nearly $2.5 billion.

2014 Shareholders' Equity (Mannkindcorp.com)

During trials, it was observed the molecule used to encapsulate the insulin caused irritation resulting in coughing and possibly other adverse issues. The conditional FDA approval required MNKD to conduct an 8,000-10,000 patient trial to assess safety concerns of the excipient.

Because of limited Afrezza uptake, MNKD has yet to conduct this trial - leaving safety concerns unanswered. That inaction has resulted in delaying and possibly restricting use of MNKD's formulation of treprostinil named Tyvaso DPI currently marketed by United Therapeutics (UTHR) for pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH.

MNKD is financially strained. During the seven years since receiving FDA approval for Afrezza, management has depleted an additional $700 million from shareholders' equity. Shareholders' equity negative balance is in excess of $3 billion; which must be replenished if shareholders expect to receive a dividend.

2021 Shareholders' Equity (Mannkindcorp.com)

At the end of 2021, MNKD cash stood at approximately $124 million; however cash used to support operations required more than $61 million.

2021 Cash Flow Statement (Mannkindcorp.com)

If the FDA denies or limits Tyvaso DPI, MNKD's existence will be dependent upon Afrezza. During 2021, Afrezza net revenues were $39 million, an increase of nearly $7 million from 2020.

2021 Afrezza Revenues (Mannkindcorp.com)

However, that increase of $7 million in net revenue required an additional $11 million in selling expenses.

2021 Expenses (Mannkindcorp.com)

Afrezza's prospects can be seen when I list 2021 net revenues against expenses to market this product.

Net revenues: $39.1 million

Cost of goods: -$16.8 million

Selling expenses: -$45.5 million

Total: -$23.2 million

This is unsustainable, without approval of Tyvaso DPI marketing Afrezza will force additional dilution and possibly bankruptcy. Even with approval, because of possible new entrants, revenues are likely to be less than optimistic estimates.

I am neither a financial analyst nor an expert in the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry. From my perspective, MNKD's business strategy has poor prospects for financial success and should be considered at best speculative or at worst on the cusp of bankruptcy.

Good luck to all.