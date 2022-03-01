MannKind Is At Best Speculative
Summary
- Seven years since FDA conditional approval of Afrezza, management has yet to conduct a required trial to asses safety concerns.
- The inaction of management has forced the FDA to delay and possibly restrict use of drug candidate Tyvaso DPI.
- With limited cash, a high cash burn rate and unprofitability of Afrezza, shareholders should expect additional dilution and possibly bankruptcy.
Drug development is a complex business which requires many years and a tremendous amount of money that often ends in failure. Add a device to that, such as a delivery platform, virtually guarantees failure.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was created by the great humanitarian Alfred Mann pictured above. Al set his sights on delivering drugs through the lungs using a novel inert molecule, called an excipient, which encapsulates a drug and releasing it upon contact with moist lung cell lining.
After a long battle with the FDA, in June of 2014 MNKD received conditional approval for a fast acting mealtime insulin named Afrezza. That battle came with a heavy cost, nearly $2.5 billion.
During trials, it was observed the molecule used to encapsulate the insulin caused irritation resulting in coughing and possibly other adverse issues. The conditional FDA approval required MNKD to conduct an 8,000-10,000 patient trial to assess safety concerns of the excipient.
Because of limited Afrezza uptake, MNKD has yet to conduct this trial - leaving safety concerns unanswered. That inaction has resulted in delaying and possibly restricting use of MNKD's formulation of treprostinil named Tyvaso DPI currently marketed by United Therapeutics (UTHR) for pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH.
MNKD is financially strained. During the seven years since receiving FDA approval for Afrezza, management has depleted an additional $700 million from shareholders' equity. Shareholders' equity negative balance is in excess of $3 billion; which must be replenished if shareholders expect to receive a dividend.
At the end of 2021, MNKD cash stood at approximately $124 million; however cash used to support operations required more than $61 million.
If the FDA denies or limits Tyvaso DPI, MNKD's existence will be dependent upon Afrezza. During 2021, Afrezza net revenues were $39 million, an increase of nearly $7 million from 2020.
However, that increase of $7 million in net revenue required an additional $11 million in selling expenses.
Afrezza's prospects can be seen when I list 2021 net revenues against expenses to market this product.
Net revenues: $39.1 million
Cost of goods: -$16.8 million
Selling expenses: -$45.5 million
Total: -$23.2 million
This is unsustainable, without approval of Tyvaso DPI marketing Afrezza will force additional dilution and possibly bankruptcy. Even with approval, because of possible new entrants, revenues are likely to be less than optimistic estimates.
I am neither a financial analyst nor an expert in the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry. From my perspective, MNKD's business strategy has poor prospects for financial success and should be considered at best speculative or at worst on the cusp of bankruptcy.
