These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks
Summary
- Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared.
- But when you own the world's best blue-chips, you never have to fear any correction.
- Today MO, ENB, NNN, PM, and IBM represent the highest yielding dividend aristocrats you can safely buy today.
- They yield almost 6%, and analysts think they could deliver close to 13% long-term returns, similar to what they've achieved over the last 30 years.
- As part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, these 6% yielding aristocrats can help you retire in safety and splendor no matter what happens with the economy, interest rates or geopolitics in the coming years and decades.
As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times."
After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed.
So far this year we've seen the market freak out over
- the largest ground war in Europe since WWII
- the Fed raising interest rates
- a flattening yield curve/rising recession risk
- a grisly tech crash that has seen some former Wall Street darlings crash 80% or more
No one can tell exactly when any given correction has bottomed since each one is created by a combination of different market fears.
But here's what I can tell you with 100% certainty.
- in any given short-term period stocks are 100% guaranteed to go up, down, or sideways
The gambler prays for luck on Wall Street and tries to time the market.
The prudent long-term investor who wants to retire rich and stay rich in retirement knows how to profit in all market conditions.
- in rising markets dividends and cap gains make you money
- in flat markets dividends and dividend reinvestment make you money
- in falling markets, blue-chip bargain hunting and dividend reinvestment makes you even more money when the market recovers to new highs
Today I wanted to show you, step by step, how to find the best 6% yielding dividend aristocrat you can safely buy in these troubled times.
Because when you can safely earn 6% income, that grows faster than inflation, the rich retirement of your dreams isn't a matter of luck, just time, discipline, and patience.
How To Find The Safest High-Yield Aristocrats In All Market Conditions
Our specialty watchlist are designed to help you quickly find the best companies for any investing style, goal, or risk profile.
These specialty lists are driven by one of the world's best watchlist.
The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:
All dividend champions
All dividend aristocrats
All dividend kings
All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)
All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)
- 47 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)
- green = potentially good buy or better
- blue = potentially reasonable buy
- yellow = hold
- red = potential trim/sell
If you want to be able to sort all the dividend champions, which are any company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak (including small companies not in the S&P 500 or foreign companies) then you want the dividend champions list.
You can sort all the watchlists by 16 fundamental metrics, such as yield, valuation, safety, quality, or even short or long-term return potential.
This is how you can find the best blue-chips for any given goal, investing strategy, or risk profile.
6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Bargains You Won't Want To Miss
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Country
|Dividend Withholding Tax
|Altria
|(MO)
|Consumer Staples
|US
|0%
|Enbridge
|(ENB)
|Energy
|Canada
|15%
|National Retail Properties
|(NNN)
|REIT
|US
|0%
|Philip Morris International
|(PM)
|Consumer Staples
|US
|0%
|IBM
|(IBM)
|Technology
|US
|0%
|Average
|3.00%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Note that our goal here is pure maximum yield.
- the goal is NOT a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio
- that will come later
Here we have five high-yield dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings in four sectors in two countries.
Why might you want to consider these aristocrats?
|Company
|Quality Rating (out Of 13)
|Quality Score (Out Of 100)
|Dividend/Balance Sheet Safety Rating (out of 5)
|Safety Score (Out Of 100)
|Dependability Rating (Out Of 5)
|Dependability Score (out Of 100)
|Altria
|13
|88%
|5
|91%
|5
|83%
|Enbridge
|13
|84%
|5
|87%
|5
|85%
|National Retail Properties
|11
|77%
|5
|84%
|4
|68%
|Philip Morris International
|13
|90%
|5
|91%
|5
|89%
|IBM
|12
|85%
|5
|87%
|5
|85%
|Average
|12.4 Super SWAN
|84.8%
|5.0 Very Safe
|88.0%
|4.80 Exceptional
|82.0%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
These 6% yielding aristocrats represent some of the most dependable and safest ultra-yield on Wall Street. How safe?
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (147 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|6% Yielding Aristocrats
|88%
|0.5%
|1.6%
|Risk Rating
|Low-Risk (73rd industry percentile consensus)
|BBB+ stable credit rating 4.2% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|
15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each)
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
In the average historical recession since WWII, the average risk of a dividend cut is about 0.5%.
- The approximate risk of all five cutting their dividends is 1 in 320 billion
Even in a Pandemic or Great Recession downturns, their average risk of a cut is about 1.6%.
- the approximate risk of all five cutting is 1 in 954 million
|Company
|Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile
|Risk-Rating
|Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Credit Rating
|30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|Altria
|69%
|Low
|Above-Average
|BBB
|7.50%
|Enbridge
|87%
|Low
|Very Good
|BBB+
|5.00%
|National Retail Properties
|47%
|Medium
|Average
|BBB+
|5.00%
|Philip Morris International
|77%
|Low
|Good
|A
|0.66%
|IBM
|87%
|Medium
|Very Good
|A-
|2.50%
|Average
|73.4%
|Low
|Good
|BBB+ stable
|4.1%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
S&P estimates the average risk of these aristocrats going bankrupt in the next 30 years at 4.1%.
- the approximate risk of all five going bust is 1 in 8.6 million
Six rating agencies estimate these aristocrats' long-term risk-management to be in the top 17% of their industries.
|Company
|Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|ROC (Greenblatt)
|ROC Industry Percentile
|13-Year Median ROC
|Altria
|52
|712%
|85%
|416%
|Enbridge
|26
|NA
|NA
|NA
|National Retail Properties
|31
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Philip Morris International
|52
|198%
|83%
|170%
|IBM
|26
|47%
|64%
|134%
|Average
|37.4
|319%
|77%
|240%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Ben Graham considered a 20+ year dividend growth streak to be a sign of excellent quality.
These aristocrats average nearly double that.
Joel Greenblatt considered return on capital to be his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.
- ROC - annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business)
These aristocrats average 319% ROC, in the top 77% of their respective industries.
Their 13-year median ROC was 240%.
- for each $1 it takes to run the business, they generate $3.19 in annual pre-tax profit
- their moats are rising steadily over the last 13 years
For context, the S&P 500's average ROC is 14.6%.
- according to Greenblatt ROC these aristocrats are 22X higher quality than the average S&P 500 company
Ok, so now you know that these are indeed very high quality and dependable high-yield aristocrats.
But here is why you might want to buy them today.
|Company
|Discount To Fair Value
|PE/EBITDA/FFO 2022
|12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential
|12-Month Fundamentally Justified Upside Total Return Potential
|Altria
|18.6%
|10.5
|12.35%
|29.9%
|Enbridge
|10.2%
|8.9
|9.26%
|17.8%
|National Retail Properties
|7.9%
|14.1
|21.59%
|13.5%
|Philip Morris International
|6.7%
|15.9
|19.28%
|12.2%
|IBM
|11.8%
|12.4
|26.02%
|18.8%
|Average
|11.1%
|12.4
|17.70%
|18.5%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
JPMorgan estimates the S&P is still 15% overvalued. But these aristocrats are 11% undervalued and trading at just 12.4X earnings.
Analysts expect 18% total returns in the next 12 months, and 19% total returns are 100% justified by their expected growth and fundamentals.
But here's why these aristocrats might be worth owning for the long-term.
|Company
|Yield
|FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate
|Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Altria
|7.0%
|5.3%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|Enbridge
|6.4%
|6.0%
|12.4%
|8.7%
|National Retail Properties
|5.0%
|3.2%
|8.2%
|5.7%
|Philip Morris International
|5.0%
|10.3%
|15.3%
|10.7%
|IBM
|5.4%
|9.5%
|14.9%
|10.4%
|Average
|5.7%
|6.9%
|12.6%
|8.8%
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Aristocrat safety and quality and almost 6% yield?
7% long-term income growth that's about 3X the bond market's expected rate of inflation?
And 12.6% long-term return potential?
I don't know about you but I find this a very attractive group of companies.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|
Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Safe Midstream
|5.8%
|6.3%
|12.1%
|8.5%
|6.2%
|6% Yielding Aristocrats
|5.7%
|6.9%
|12.6%
|8.8%
|6.6%
|Safe Midstream + Growth
|3.3%
|8.5%
|11.8%
|8.3%
|6.0%
|REITs
|3.0%
|6.5%
|9.5%
|6.6%
|4.4%
|High-Yield
|2.7%
|11.3%
|14.0%
|9.8%
|7.5%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.2%
|8.9%
|11.1%
|7.8%
|5.5%
|Value
|2.1%
|12.1%
|14.1%
|9.9%
|7.7%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|1.9%
|5.1%
|7.0%
|4.9%
|2.7%
|10-Year US Treasury
|1.9%
|0.0%
|1.9%
|1.3%
|-0.9%
|REITs + Growth
|1.8%
|8.9%
|10.6%
|7.4%
|5.2%
|High-Yield + Growth
|1.7%
|11.0%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.6%
|Dividend Growth
|1.6%
|12.6%
|14.2%
|9.9%
|7.7%
|S&P 500
|1.5%
|8.5%
|10.0%
|7.0%
|4.8%
|Nasdaq (Growth)
|0.8%
|10.7%
|11.5%
|8.1%
|5.8%
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
These 6% yielding aristocrats are expected to potentially beat the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq!
What evidence is there that they can deliver 12% to 13% long-term returns?
Total Returns Since 1991(Annual Rebalancing)
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
So let's take a look at how these Ultra SWANs have performed over the last 30 years when 91% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck.
For 30 years these five aristocrats delivered a very impressive 14% annual return, similar to the 12.6% analysts expect in the future.
That's a 28X inflation-adjusted return, more than double what the S&P was able to deliver.
Over the last 30 years, the average return is actually 15% to 16%, smoothing for bear markets and bubbles.
While 12.6% return forecasts in the future are lower, these are still very attractive return potentials from some of the safest 6% yielding blue-chips on Wall Street.
|Portfolio
|1991 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|2021 Yield On Cost
|6% Yielding Aristocrats
|$68
|$3,262
|13.77%
|6.8%
|326.2%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Portfolio Visualizer)
Over the past three decades, these high-yield aristocrats delivered very impressive 14% annual income growth.
What do analysts expect in the future?
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|12.5%
|8.7%
|7.4%
|5.2%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Portfolio Visualizer)
Actually very similar income growth. When we adjust for the probability of these companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes we get a more realistic 5.2% annual income growth forecast.
- S&P 500's historical inflation-adjusted dividend growth rate is 2% to 3% (even less with taxes)
- FactSet consensus for 60/40 inflation-adjusted income growth is 0.6%
Bottom Line: Buy These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Today To Retire Rich Tomorrow
Achieving your rich retirement goals isn't as hard as you might think. Yes, the world is a scary place right now.
Wars, the highest inflation in 40 years, and rising interest rates all represent short-term risks to the stock market.
But we've faced much scarier challenges than these in the last 90 years.
- during which the S&P 500 is up 8,000X
Ultimately the key to sleeping well at night and retiring in safety and splendor, no matter what happens with the economy, interest rates, or geopolitics, comes down to owning a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.
And that's where MO, ENB, NNN, PM, and IBM can help.
- 5.7% very safe yield
- 12.6% consensus long-term return potential
- similar to the returns of the last 30 years
And with the right index funds, these 6% yielding aristocrats can be turned into a High-Yield Sleep Well At Night Retirement Portfolio that can potentially help the typical retired couple
- generate an extra $1.1 million in inflation-adjusted retirement income over 30 years compared to a 60/40 retirement portfolio
- deliver $2.7 more inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years
- turn $555,000 in median retirement savings into $5 million inflation-adjusted wealth after 30 years
I'm not here to pound the table and promise you the bottom of this correction is in, and now it "everyone back into the pool".
The market might not be done falling, or maybe it is. What I can tell you is that when you trust the world's safest ultra-yielding aristocrats, you maximize the chances of making your own luck on Wall Street.
Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman Philospoher Seneca the younger
While it's said that it's better to be lucky than good, I say that through utilizing the world's best blue-chips and sound risk-management, you can benefit from being both lucky AND good.
And in our turbulent and sometimes scary world, that's how you can retire rich, and stay rich in retirement.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, ENB, NNN, AND PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MO, ENB, NNN, and PM in our portfolios.