These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times."

After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed.

So far this year we've seen the market freak out over

the largest ground war in Europe since WWII

the Fed raising interest rates

a flattening yield curve/rising recession risk

a grisly tech crash that has seen some former Wall Street darlings crash 80% or more

No one can tell exactly when any given correction has bottomed since each one is created by a combination of different market fears.

But here's what I can tell you with 100% certainty.

in any given short-term period stocks are 100% guaranteed to go up, down, or sideways

The gambler prays for luck on Wall Street and tries to time the market.

The prudent long-term investor who wants to retire rich and stay rich in retirement knows how to profit in all market conditions.

in rising markets dividends and cap gains make you money

in flat markets dividends and dividend reinvestment make you money

in falling markets, blue-chip bargain hunting and dividend reinvestment makes you even more money when the market recovers to new highs

Today I wanted to show you, step by step, how to find the best 6% yielding dividend aristocrat you can safely buy in these troubled times.

Because when you can safely earn 6% income, that grows faster than inflation, the rich retirement of your dreams isn't a matter of luck, just time, discipline, and patience.

How To Find The Safest High-Yield Aristocrats In All Market Conditions

Our specialty watchlist are designed to help you quickly find the best companies for any investing style, goal, or risk profile.

These specialty lists are driven by one of the world's best watchlist.

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

47 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential trim/sell

If you want to be able to sort all the dividend champions, which are any company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak (including small companies not in the S&P 500 or foreign companies) then you want the dividend champions list.

You can sort all the watchlists by 16 fundamental metrics, such as yield, valuation, safety, quality, or even short or long-term return potential.

This is how you can find the best blue-chips for any given goal, investing strategy, or risk profile.

6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Bargains You Won't Want To Miss

Note that our goal here is pure maximum yield.

the goal is NOT a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio

that will come later

Here we have five high-yield dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings in four sectors in two countries.

Why might you want to consider these aristocrats?

Company Quality Rating (out Of 13) Quality Score (Out Of 100) Dividend/Balance Sheet Safety Rating (out of 5) Safety Score (Out Of 100) Dependability Rating (Out Of 5) Dependability Score (out Of 100) Altria 13 88% 5 91% 5 83% Enbridge 13 84% 5 87% 5 85% National Retail Properties 11 77% 5 84% 4 68% Philip Morris International 13 90% 5 91% 5 89% IBM 12 85% 5 87% 5 85% Average 12.4 Super SWAN 84.8% 5.0 Very Safe 88.0% 4.80 Exceptional 82.0%

These 6% yielding aristocrats represent some of the most dependable and safest ultra-yield on Wall Street. How safe?

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (147 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% 6% Yielding Aristocrats 88% 0.5% 1.6% Risk Rating Low-Risk (73rd industry percentile consensus) BBB+ stable credit rating 4.2% 30-year bankruptcy risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each)

In the average historical recession since WWII, the average risk of a dividend cut is about 0.5%.

The approximate risk of all five cutting their dividends is 1 in 320 billion

Even in a Pandemic or Great Recession downturns, their average risk of a cut is about 1.6%.

the approximate risk of all five cutting is 1 in 954 million

Company Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile Risk-Rating Risk-Management Rating S&P Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk Altria 69% Low Above-Average BBB 7.50% Enbridge 87% Low Very Good BBB+ 5.00% National Retail Properties 47% Medium Average BBB+ 5.00% Philip Morris International 77% Low Good A 0.66% IBM 87% Medium Very Good A- 2.50% Average 73.4% Low Good BBB+ stable 4.1%

S&P estimates the average risk of these aristocrats going bankrupt in the next 30 years at 4.1%.

the approximate risk of all five going bust is 1 in 8.6 million

Six rating agencies estimate these aristocrats' long-term risk-management to be in the top 17% of their industries.

Company Dividend Growth Streak (Years) ROC (Greenblatt) ROC Industry Percentile 13-Year Median ROC Altria 52 712% 85% 416% Enbridge 26 NA NA NA National Retail Properties 31 NA NA NA Philip Morris International 52 198% 83% 170% IBM 26 47% 64% 134% Average 37.4 319% 77% 240%

Ben Graham considered a 20+ year dividend growth streak to be a sign of excellent quality.

These aristocrats average nearly double that.

Joel Greenblatt considered return on capital to be his gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness.

ROC - annual pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business)

These aristocrats average 319% ROC, in the top 77% of their respective industries.

Their 13-year median ROC was 240%.

for each $1 it takes to run the business, they generate $3.19 in annual pre-tax profit

their moats are rising steadily over the last 13 years

For context, the S&P 500's average ROC is 14.6%.

according to Greenblatt ROC these aristocrats are 22X higher quality than the average S&P 500 company

Ok, so now you know that these are indeed very high quality and dependable high-yield aristocrats.

But here is why you might want to buy them today.

Company Discount To Fair Value PE/EBITDA/FFO 2022 12-Month Consensus Total Return Potential 12-Month Fundamentally Justified Upside Total Return Potential Altria 18.6% 10.5 12.35% 29.9% Enbridge 10.2% 8.9 9.26% 17.8% National Retail Properties 7.9% 14.1 21.59% 13.5% Philip Morris International 6.7% 15.9 19.28% 12.2% IBM 11.8% 12.4 26.02% 18.8% Average 11.1% 12.4 17.70% 18.5%

JPMorgan estimates the S&P is still 15% overvalued. But these aristocrats are 11% undervalued and trading at just 12.4X earnings.

Analysts expect 18% total returns in the next 12 months, and 19% total returns are 100% justified by their expected growth and fundamentals.

But here's why these aristocrats might be worth owning for the long-term.

Company Yield FactSet Long-Term Consensus Growth Rate Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Altria 7.0% 5.3% 12.3% 8.6% Enbridge 6.4% 6.0% 12.4% 8.7% National Retail Properties 5.0% 3.2% 8.2% 5.7% Philip Morris International 5.0% 10.3% 15.3% 10.7% IBM 5.4% 9.5% 14.9% 10.4% Average 5.7% 6.9% 12.6% 8.8%

Aristocrat safety and quality and almost 6% yield?

7% long-term income growth that's about 3X the bond market's expected rate of inflation?

And 12.6% long-term return potential?

I don't know about you but I find this a very attractive group of companies.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Safe Midstream 5.8% 6.3% 12.1% 8.5% 6.2% 6% Yielding Aristocrats 5.7% 6.9% 12.6% 8.8% 6.6% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 6.0% REITs 3.0% 6.5% 9.5% 6.6% 4.4% High-Yield 2.7% 11.3% 14.0% 9.8% 7.5% Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.5% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.1% 9.9% 7.7% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.7% 10-Year US Treasury 1.9% 0.0% 1.9% 1.3% -0.9% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.2% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.6% Dividend Growth 1.6% 12.6% 14.2% 9.9% 7.7% S&P 500 1.5% 8.5% 10.0% 7.0% 4.8% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.8% 10.7% 11.5% 8.1% 5.8%

These 6% yielding aristocrats are expected to potentially beat the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq!

What evidence is there that they can deliver 12% to 13% long-term returns?

Total Returns Since 1991(Annual Rebalancing)

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

Bank of America

So let's take a look at how these Ultra SWANs have performed over the last 30 years when 91% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

For 30 years these five aristocrats delivered a very impressive 14% annual return, similar to the 12.6% analysts expect in the future.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

That's a 28X inflation-adjusted return, more than double what the S&P was able to deliver.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Over the last 30 years, the average return is actually 15% to 16%, smoothing for bear markets and bubbles.

While 12.6% return forecasts in the future are lower, these are still very attractive return potentials from some of the safest 6% yielding blue-chips on Wall Street.

Portfolio 1991 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost 6% Yielding Aristocrats $68 $3,262 13.77% 6.8% 326.2%

Over the past three decades, these high-yield aristocrats delivered very impressive 14% annual income growth.

What do analysts expect in the future?

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 12.5% 8.7% 7.4% 5.2%

Actually very similar income growth. When we adjust for the probability of these companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes we get a more realistic 5.2% annual income growth forecast.

S&P 500's historical inflation-adjusted dividend growth rate is 2% to 3% (even less with taxes)

FactSet consensus for 60/40 inflation-adjusted income growth is 0.6%

Bottom Line: Buy These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Today To Retire Rich Tomorrow

Achieving your rich retirement goals isn't as hard as you might think. Yes, the world is a scary place right now.

Wars, the highest inflation in 40 years, and rising interest rates all represent short-term risks to the stock market.

But we've faced much scarier challenges than these in the last 90 years.

during which the S&P 500 is up 8,000X

Ultimately the key to sleeping well at night and retiring in safety and splendor, no matter what happens with the economy, interest rates, or geopolitics, comes down to owning a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

And that's where MO, ENB, NNN, PM, and IBM can help.

5.7% very safe yield

12.6% consensus long-term return potential

similar to the returns of the last 30 years

And with the right index funds, these 6% yielding aristocrats can be turned into a High-Yield Sleep Well At Night Retirement Portfolio that can potentially help the typical retired couple

generate an extra $1.1 million in inflation-adjusted retirement income over 30 years compared to a 60/40 retirement portfolio

over 30 years compared to a 60/40 retirement portfolio deliver $2.7 more inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years

over 30 years turn $555,000 in median retirement savings into $5 million inflation-adjusted wealth after 30 years

I'm not here to pound the table and promise you the bottom of this correction is in, and now it "everyone back into the pool".

The market might not be done falling, or maybe it is. What I can tell you is that when you trust the world's safest ultra-yielding aristocrats, you maximize the chances of making your own luck on Wall Street.

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." - Roman Philospoher Seneca the younger

While it's said that it's better to be lucky than good, I say that through utilizing the world's best blue-chips and sound risk-management, you can benefit from being both lucky AND good.

And in our turbulent and sometimes scary world, that's how you can retire rich, and stay rich in retirement.