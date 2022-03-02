metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) was launched in October 2021. Naturally, as a new closed-end fund, I like to cover them and get a base overview in place. This is particularly true of infrastructure funds that tend to be where I want to put a lot of my capital to work. Infrastructure/utilities and REITs tend to be my weakness as an income investor since they generally provide regular cash flow that, in turn, gets paid out as distributions/dividends to investors. That is in both good times and bad times.

With the launch at the tail-end of 2021, MEGI already has to deal with a somewhat rocky start. This is going to either prove to be positive or negative. If a decline lasts too long, they could look like a weak fund with no track record for years to come. On the other hand, this allows them to put their capital to work while investments are cheaper. However, the area they are investing in hasn't been hit too particularly hard either. For now, they remain above their inception NAV of $20.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, we've seen a discount open up on the fund of over 10% now.

I first touched on MEGI before it was even launched. It has stayed mostly the same as it was expected to in the preliminary Prospectus.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: N/A

Discount: 10.08%

Distribution Yield: 7.20%

Expense Ratio: estimated expense ratio 1.52%

Leverage: 28%

Managed Assets: $1.482 billion

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date December 15, 2033)

MEGI is your fairly standard closed-end fund with the fund "seeks a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income."

A bit of the fund's twist compared to other infrastructure or utility funds is a "thematic theme." They are

focused on the investment megatrends of decarbonization, digital transformation and asset modernization, which are reshaping the demand for infrastructure assets and driving income and growth potential. Source

Essentially, this is an ESG (environmental, social, governance) fund is what it seems like the tilt they are going for. However, they leave it fairly broad in that they can invest with a lot of flexibility. This isn't that uncommon for CEFs, either.

Considering they could raise a billion dollars, there seems to be some appetite here or great salespeople. That can be compared with Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Fund (ASGI). ASGI is also a newer fund but didn't raise nearly as much, even while being in a similar space. I've been a buyer of ASGI.

To get more into the finer details of how they can invest:

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities issued by infrastructure companies, including common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities and rights or warrants to buy common stocks. The Fund will typically invest in securities issued by infrastructure companies with market capitalizations of at least $500 million. The Fund intends to focus on three infrastructure megatrends: (i) decarbonization, (ii) digital transformation and (iii) asset modernization. The Fund expects to invest primarily in equity securities of companies located in a number of different countries, including the United States. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in fixed income securities of infrastructure companies, such as "baby bonds," which are issued in small-dollar denominations. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets at the time of purchase in the securities of issuers conducting their business activities in the infrastructure group of industries. The Fund's Subadvisor, CBRE, defines an infrastructure company as a company that derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets to, the ownership, management, development, construction, renovation, enhancement, operation or maintenance of infrastructure assets. Examples of infrastructure assets include transportation assets (such as toll roads, bridges, railroads, airports, and seaports), utility assets (such as electric transmission and distribution lines, gas distribution pipelines, water pipelines and treatment facilities, and sewer facilities), energy assets (such as oil and gas pipelines, storage facilities, and other facilities used for gathering, processing, or transporting hydrocarbon products as well as contracted renewable power assets, which are any renewable energy generation assets (e.g., wind farm, solar farm, hydro-electric plant, biomass plant) in operation that have entered into contracts for delivery of power to a third-party), and communications assets (such as communications towers, data centers, fiber networks, and satellites. Source

What this tells us a bit more is that they are free to invest in a small sleeve of preferred. This is similar to Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF); they generally operate with a small sleeve of preferred or fixed-income too.

We should also note that this fund is a mashup between two sponsors. New York Life Investment Management represents the MainStay moniker as the advisor. We also have CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC as the subadvisor.

This isn't MainStay's first CEF; they also have MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD). I always enjoy more fund sponsors launching more CEFs, so it is great to see them making their second offering in the space.

The fund is anticipated to utilize leverage and already has done so. They've run up the leverage to 28% as of their last fact sheet dated December 31, 2021. This level is fairly standard and isn't likely to climb from here. However, they can go up to 33.3% leverage or 50% if employing preferred shares as leverage. As a mostly equity fund, I wouldn't want to see this become too much more elevated from here.

The expense ratio is higher for this fund at 1.52%, or I should say the estimated expense ratio from their Prospectus. When including leverage, which they assume 30% leverage, the expense ratio would come to 1.87%. This will most likely change when interest rates are rising through this year.

Limited-Term

As with every CEF launching from 2019 and to this day, it is launched as a limited-term fund. This should allow investors to get out of funds and not have them persistently trade at deep discounts.

Some promoters of CEFs are calling these types of funds CEF 2.0 structures, which can help identify them. Basically, they come out with around a 12-year term, and the fund sponsor eats all the fees. That is opposed to how CEFs had launched in the past. They would immediately trade at a premium because the fees would be taken from the capital raised. A fund would have had a $20 share price; well, the NAV per share could have launched at $19.

So this structure is just now the standard for how CEFs are launching, and I believe it is positive.

For MEGI, they are anticipated to liquidate around December 15, 2033. That puts it around its 12th anniversary. However, they can extend this date as is also standard. They can do so once for up to a year and then up for an additional six months. That could happen if we are in a correction and the Board believes extending the termination date can allow the fund to rebound a bit. There is no shareholder approval needed in this case.

On top of that, the funds leave a way out to switch to perpetual. After all, if the fund puts up solid returns and investors are happy, there should be a chance to keep it going. This will happen with a tender offer for 100% of NAV for 100% of outstanding shares. If there are at least $200 million in net assets after the tender offer, the fund will continue to operate and remove the term structure. This is the standard wording, so nothing out of the ordinary here either.

This is a positive since investors can still get out at NAV if they would like. However, the chances are that the fund will already be trading around its NAV around that date anyway. So one might not even need to be required to participate in the tender offer but just sell in the open market. Of course, if everyone has that same idea, that would put pressure on the price, and a discount could emerge.

Initial Distribution

The initial distribution they had started out with is $0.1083 per month, which would equate to $1.2996 annually. Based on the current price, that works out to a 6.6% distribution yield, and on the NAV, it works out to 6.45% at the time of writing.

This tends to be the usual amount that a fund initiates with funds that launch around a $20 IPO price and NAV. That puts it at an acceptable level for most income investors and enough room to not be pressured immediately when they are getting their portfolio up and running.

MEGI's Portfolio

Since I was later getting around to covering this fund, we can take a quick look at some of the positioning they have taken already. They currently have their portfolio in 85% common stocks and 14.8% in preferred/other. There is only 0.2% in cash equivalent, meaning they wasted no time getting their leverage set up and invested. So it appears they probably couldn't take advantage of any dips in January since this was information as of December 31, 2021.

They have their portfolio quite diversified among the megatrends, referring to the categories as they classify them. However, the digital transformation portion seems a bit skinny at this time.

MEGI Theme Allocation (MainStay CBRE)

Looking at the fund's geographic positioning, we can see that they are indeed going global. We have seen this hurt funds in the last decade, but I'm more optimistic about international securities going forward. That could make this a good fit, which is one of the reasons why I have been adding ASGI. This is based on valuations abroad being more attractive than their U.S. counterparts - a theme we've touched on in previous articles.

MEGI Geographic Allocation (MainStay CBRE)

They also provide a complete list of holdings as of December 31, 2021. I'll share some of the top allocations below.

MEGI Top Holdings (MainStay CBRE)

From these top 30 positions, we get a really great mix of what MEGI is investing in. We also see these types of positions in ASGI, UTF, Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG), Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) and Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD).

National Grid (NGG) is a multi-utility company headquartered in the U.K. This is also a top holding in MFD. ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGIY) is also a multi-utility stock that is located in France. Then we have Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) as an Italian electric utility company. Both ENGIY and ENLAY are stocks that are traded OTC. I wouldn't personally hold these types of positions, but that's why I invest in CEFs to get these types of international positions.

It is often the case that the dividends are irregular and inconsistent with foreign stocks. That is the case with NGG and ENLAY; it appears that ENGIY doesn't even pay a dividend. So holding them in a CEF structure allows more regular payouts based on income and capital gains or return of capital.

Conclusion

MEGI is a newer fund that I'll continue to monitor. At this time, I'm aflush with infrastructure and utility names. I currently hold UTG, UTF, ASGI, HTD, and BUI. I definitely wouldn't mind adding one more, but the current discount would have to be deeper. They are also the new kid on the infrastructure CEF block, so giving them some time to see how they perform doesn't hurt.

Additionally, it could make another potential swap candidate. If one of these other funds becomes overpriced, it could present an opportunity to shift capital to MEGI. However, that too would require us to get a bit of a track record to see how it will perform compared to these other funds.