ECN Capital Corp (ECNCF) CEO Steven Hudson on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ECN Capital Corp (OTCPK:ECNCF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2022 5:30 PM ET

Corporate Participants

John Wimsatt - Head, Corporate Development & IR

Steven Hudson - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Lepore - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital Markets

Nik Priebe - CIBC Capital Markets

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Jeff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Vincent Caintic - Stephens Inc.

Mario Mendonca - TD Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the ECN Capital Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. All participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Wimsatt. Please go ahead, sir.

John Wimsatt

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. First, I want to thank everyone for joining this call. Joining us today are Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Lepore, Chief Financial Officer.

A news release summarizing these results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the 3-month and year end period ended December 31, 2021, have been filed with SEDAR. These documents are available on our website at www.ecncapitalcorp.com. Presentation slides to be referenced during the call are accessible in the website as well as in PDF format under the Presentation section of the website.

Before we begin, I want to remind our listeners that some of the information we are sharing with you today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. I will refer you to the cautionary statements section of the MD&A for a description of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, we can obviously give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

You should note that the Company's earnings release, financial statements and MD&A and today's call include references to a number of non-IFRS measures, which we believe help to present the Company and its operations in ways that are useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures can be found in our MD&A. All figures, as always, are presented in U.S. dollars unless explicitly noted.

And with these introductory remarks complete, I'll now turn the call over to Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer.

Steven Hudson

Thanks, John, and good evening and welcome to ECN's fourth quarter earnings call.

Turning to Slide 6, we are happy to add Source One to our operating partner banner, welcome aboard.

Turning to Slide 7, slide from our recent Investor Day. As I mentioned at Investor Day, we have three core components of our robust business model, first of which is our deep origination platforms. We have 5000 nationwide dealers between Triad and Source One and Kessler Group as the background and history of 6000 affinity credit cards created by KG. Beside the origination, our platforms are committed loan partnerships, which we continue to expand and broaden these partnerships, as will highlight shortly in the Triad section, we've got great news to report on these expanded partnerships.

And underpinning the first and second component is our robust and industry leading servicing advisory and portfolio management platforms. This is a significant source of recurring revenue for ECN.

Turning to Slide 8, a slide you've seen before. We've completed a service finance sale for 2 billion in cash represents a 6.5 return on investment in four years. Turning to Source One, the new addition to the ECN partnership and family. Source's prime RV marine loans for consumers. It's 100% consistent with ECNs proven model, a prime credit assets asset light, no recourse obligations on behalf of banks, and credit union partners. And finally, and probably most important is accretive to both '21 and '22 operating levels.

Turning to Page 9, our tuck-in strategy acquisition strategy led by John Wimsatt is underway. Source One marks the first strategy which we will continue to roll out in ‘22 and '23. It's really important to us as we look at these opportunities, that they be accretive to the ECN, that they be asset light and fee-orientated business within our scope of competency. Third, that the high-quality credit assets are in demand by our existing institutional partners, our funding partners and that be non-recourse and that we have very limited integration risk. We think Source One scores well on each one of those components.

Turning to Slide 10, a little bit on the fourth quarter, which we'll get through in a moment. Happy to report $0.06 of EPS this quarter, $0.01 from the sale of our credit card portfolio and service finances reported as discontinued operations in the fourth quarter. We are reiterating our guidance for ‘22 and '23 from our Investor Day. And as I mentioned at that Investor Day, I'm guiding it to the high-end of that range. And I'll speak to that in a moment.

January and February have been strong and the business tried at the high-end of its origination for those months. Those two months don't make a year but they certainly underpin the first quarter. We're quite confident. I think our past execution and strength of these businesses gives the high degree of confidence in our earnings forecasts.

Source One is above our expectations. So it's above the high-end and KG is at the high end. So, I think the first quarter will put us in great shape.

Triad's continued results are strong, the fourth quarter had a 51% increase in originations. We are fully funded through '22 and '23. We're pleased to announce our multi-year partnership with Blackstone, and we'll speak to that in a moment. KG adjusted earnings came in and pre-tax earnings of 17.2 million. And we mentioned earlier our specialty lending company, which is an affiliate of Blackstone, which we launched with a $450 million portfolio -- credit card portfolio purchased in the fourth quarter. We feel that that KG has delivered on its promise to prove to the financial markets that we could successfully introduce institutional investors into acquiring and managing credit card portfolios.

Turning to the operating highlights on Slide 12 with respect to Triad happy to report operating adjusted earnings of 13.9 million up 56% year-over-year originations are up 52%. And our floorplan assets stood at 182 million. We're also happy to report that we added 15 new funding partners, institutional investors who purchased our loans in '21 and we are about to announce the Blackstone partnership. We're maintaining our guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion. And again, I would guide you to the high-end of that range.

Turning to Slide 13, it is a slide we provided that at Investor Day. I wouldn't comment on it other than say it's a good slide. But the very bottom part of that slide last bullet that is very important and very significant. We're pleased to announce our new multi-year funding partnership at Blackstone first quarter. It's a two year plus commitment to purchase up to 1.25 billion of manufactured home loans -- sorry book chattels and land-home and bronze and silver goes across the entire menu of products. This is really the third chapter of our partnership with Blackstone. It started with a very successful service finance program for 1.5 billion is followed by a multi-billion-dollar commitment with respect to credit cards and this is the third chapter. We're very happy with this partnership. We see lots of runaway going forward.

Slide 14, I won't speak to again this was a slide at Investor Day, originations on 15 or as presented and originations up 50% growth continued to demonstrate the robust nature of the Triad platform.

The origination bridge on Slide 16, I will just take a moment and highlight the -- I’m not sure the color blue showing up on your screen but the light blue, aqua blue, which is land-home for 2022. And if you think about land-home and the industry, land-homes market size is three times the size of chattel. Our chattel business stands at about a billion dollars of forecasted originations for '22. That means our land-home opportunity is approximately 3 billion. So a forecast of 300 million indicates with a $2.7 billion opportunity for the next several years, we feel confident about the continued origination, growth and profitability of Triad.

Turning to Slide 17, again, reiterated slide from Investor Day, I would guide you to the high-end to 70 million. Turning to Source One, John?

John Wimsatt

Thanks, Steve.

So on Page 18, we are reiterating the guidance for Source One that we introduced at Investor Day '22. We're thrilled to have added Source One as an operating partner and our first acquisition of our truck-in strategy and really think there's a substantial opportunity for platform growth over time.

The end markets in Marine & RV have very similar demographics to Triad and the model was on target. Asset light prime credit on behalf of bank and credit union partners. We intend to follow the proven playbook we use the service finance and Triad to drive growth and have identified significant growth opportunities which we detailed in Investor Day.

We're currently anticipating 26% growth in originations at the midpoint. Importantly, we have started '22 strong with January and February origination growth ahead of plan at 31% and 40% respectively without the benefit of any of the growth initiatives, which are still in early stages. We will update you as we move forward.

The addition of Source One adds around 12 million to 14 million adjusted operating income before tax which is 47% growth at the midpoint year-over-year.

Page 19, we review the Q4 results for KG, which produced adjusted operating income before tax of around 17.2 million an increase of 87% year-over-year. This includes a realized gain of around $2.5 million net of tax from the earlier announced sale of ECNs credit card investments to SLC as discussed in Q3.

As discussed at Investor Day KG added a significant new co-brand partnership with Q4 in Q4 with a major Canadian Bank, also as previously discussed KG launched the partnership with SLC for the CCIM platform. In Q4, as part of this launch, we closed $450 million CCIM portfolio transaction and sold ECN on balance sheet credit card investments to SLC. These transactions and the long-term partnership with SLC validate the thesis of the build out of the CCIM platform.

Page 20 repeat a brief recap some of the highlights from 2021. As discussed in Investor Day, we will now segment KG into partnership services, CCIM and performance marketing primarily as a result of the growth of the CCIM platform. We touched on the partnership services in CCIM highlights, but I wanted to highlight the performance marketing. In performance marketing that KG added 10 new marketing clients including many in new verticals and onboarded its first card as a service client. Card-as-a-Service is particularly exciting and as noted at Investor Day, KG has added to more credit union customers that are larger than our launch client and has partnered with one of the major card networks to launch a card program for a $60 billion bank. 2022 should be an exciting year for Card-as-a-Service.

Finally on Page 21, we are reiterating our 2022 guidance from Investor Day. We raised adjusted operating income before tax guidance from 52 million to 59 million to 55 million to 60 million, which is roughly 15% growth at the midpoint after adjusting for the realized gain on sale of the legacy credit card portfolios to SLC.

With that, I'll hand it over to Michael to discuss the consolidated financial summary.

Michael Lepore

Thanks, John.

Turning to Page 23 in the Q4 consolidated operating results, key highlights are Triad originations of 300 million, which is a new record for the quarter were up 52% compared to the same prior year quarter, reflecting continuing strong growth in their business. Q4 adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders was 13.8 million or $0.06 per share compared to 1.5 million or $0.01 per share in the prior year quarter again reflecting the strong growth at both Triad and KG in Q4.

Discontinued operations in Q4 reflect the $1 billion gain on the sale of service finance after taxes and transaction costs. In addition to complete the wind down of the legacy business and return 35 million in capital in the near-term, we have taken the following charges on our legacy assets; 11.4 million in aviation assets, 14.6 million on a legacy corporate aviation asset, 2.4 million in CMV and 11.1 million on a railcar asset.

Turning to Page 24, the balance sheet. Key highlights, the total assets were down over 600 million compared to Q3 as a result of the sale of service finance. Total debt was down approximately 240 million primarily due to the net cash flows from the sale of service finance and debt will increase again at the end of Q1 when we make the income tax payment due on the sale of service finance.

We completed two issuances of senior unsecured debentures in Q4 of C$86.25 million and C$60 million respectively. These debentures carry interest of 6% and 6.25% or approximately 4.5% after tax and can be settled by the issuance of ECN shares at the company's option. For this reason they're treated as equity pursuant to our senior line covenants, and therefore represent attractively priced long-term capital for the company. Proceeds from the senior unsecured debentures funded the acquisition of Source One and the retirement of the Series A preferred shares at the end of Q4.

Turning to Page 25, in the income statement, total revenues of 69.5 million were up 94% compared to Q4 2020. And total, again reflecting the strong performance of both our Triad and KG businesses. The increased revenues drove increased -- 250% increase in adjusted EBITDA, and as noted previously Q4 2021 adjusted EPS was $0.06 per share slightly above analyst consensus for the quarter, compared to only $0.01 per share in the same prior year quarter.

Turning to Page 26, in operating expenses, key highlights are higher business segment operating expenses, primarily driven by the growth in originations and managed assets and new products at Triad and higher revenues at KG. Overall, operating expenses increased by 67% year-over-year, compared to total revenue growth of 94% year-over-year, demonstrating the strong leverage in our business model. Corporate operating expenses of 4.6 million, compared to 5.4 million in the same prior quarter. Finally, legacy business expenses of approximately 1.6 million were largely offset by legacy business revenue of 1.6 million.

And finally, turning to Page 27, and a consolidated 2022 forecast, which is unchanged from our Investor Day, as noted earlier, key highlights include business segment, operating income range of 129 million to 144 million, adjusted operating income before tax range of 92 million to 101 million and adjusted EPS of $0.29 to $0.31 per share, and an effective tax rate of approximately 20%.

And with that, I'll turn it back to John.

John Wimsatt

Thanks, Michael.

Page 29 is a slide that you've seen before. But I thought it was again, important to highlight that ECN has returned in excess of 2.5 billion shareholders through buybacks, quarterly dividends, and the special distribution from the service finance transaction. Being an excellent steward of capital, shareholders has been a prime directive and will continue to be going forward. Management are substantial shareholders, and we'll make all our decisions with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.

And with that, I'll turn that back to Steve to conclude.

Steven Hudson

Thanks, John.

Just by way of summary on Slide 30. Service finance was closed and provided a $7.50 special dividend to our shareholders, we're quite proud of that track record, and quite proud of our partnership with Mark Berch and his team. On the Source One side happy to have closed that transaction as part of John's tuck-in acquisition strategy. We think that this transaction will bear a lot of fruit and some others to come. And the successful operating results reflected by the $0.06 in the quarter. Those results combined with the execution by the team and the employees and partners gives me a high degree of confidence in our ability to deliver earnings at the high-end. We're slightly above the high-end of our forecasts for '22.

Happy with our track record on a return of capital to shareholders. I don't think it does reflect our commitment as good stewards of capital. We continue to have an NCIB active in the marketplace. And it's my final comment before we opt to questions, as I mentioned earlier, at the risk of repeating myself, I would guide you to the high-end of the '22 guidance we have a high degree of confidence that we will meet or exceed those targets.

With that operator, we are happy to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now take questions from the telephone lines. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Tom MacKinnon with BMO Capital. Please go ahead.

Tom MacKinnon

Blackstone partnership, you mentioned you've got third chapter of it now with them helping out on Triad to the tune of 1.25 billion. How can we see that relationship evolving further? Is there potential for them to purchase more with respect to Triad, can they do anything with Source One? Have they indicated they do anything more with Kessler, just the relationships evolving and evolving rapidly here and just wondering if you can add some color with respect to that? Thanks.

Steven Hudson

Thanks, Tom. It is an important relationship. I would say we treat our 100 funding partners as all equally important because we pride ourselves although these are non-course relationships, we want our assets to perform. And I think that's reflected in this growing Blackstone partnership that the first two legs have performed at or above their expectations. This is an important step forward. We still have a number of core funding partners at Triad.

To answer your question, I think it's safe to assume Tom, without going into details that we wouldn't look at an acquisition that probably didn't involve some input from Blackstone, I have to kind of stop there but we don't make an acquisition that our bank partners don't look at. We don't make an acquisition that our funding partners don't want to buy assets. So I think it's safe to assume, Tom, that they had some input-on Source One. Clearly, they're not buying Source One paper yet, but I think that they've -- we certainly cherished their views.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. That's good. And with respect to Triad, I think we talked about average ticket sizes increasing nicely throughout 2021. Can you tell us what's been driving that? I mean, what are you seeing? Is it really just for the industry? Or is it -- are you seeing higher tickets specifically with respect to Triad? And where might you see some of these higher tickets coming from are they in silver or bronze or land-home or chattel? Or where are you seeing that?

Steven Hudson

I think the ticket size, I don't think the ticket sizes is uniform across all products, Tom. So it's not it's all above, you're seeing price increases at the manufacturers as they deal with inflationary pressures. That's part of it, Tom. The other part and they've been successful in passing that along which benefits us because we get higher tickets and higher origination fees and higher management fees because our balances are higher.

And I would say that probably the bigger component other than flip side inflation is just demand. The unprecedented demand for affordable housing. This is the solution. Maybe John wants to jump in.

John Wimsatt

Yes, Tom was just going to add two. So in 2021, we saw obviously substantial demand for manufactured housing really across the board. What you saw in the industry, chattel pricing overall was up around 20%, our pricing in Triad was actually up around 25%. Now that's skewed a bit, because we watched the land-home business, which has much higher ticket sizes, then you would get in your typical chattel, because remember, you're financing not just the home, but the land as well.

And so we did a little bit better. Once you adjust out the land-home side, we were a little bit better than the market, if the market was up 20, we were up 21 or 22 in terms of pricing, that's really a function of demand. And it's really a function of the builders are passing along pricing through the dealers to the customers, which obviously benefits us quite a bit since we get paid a percentage of the interest income over the life of the loan.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay, that's great. And my last one, just a quick numbers question the 2.5 million after tax again, what was the pretax gain on that?

John Wimsatt

It's like it was 5 million.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Yes, it seems to be a healthy tax rate applied to that.

John Wimsatt

That's a cost applied to that as well. So it's not all tax. But after tax and after compensation.

Michael Lepore

If you think about the revenue line would have been around $5 million, that is again like you would think of that. Any other business, there were expenses associated with that. So people are in comp et cetera. As a result of that gain, when they strip that out and after taxes.

Steven Hudson

As you know, the team that built that portfolio on our balance sheet most -- I think almost all their compensation was deferred until we had a successful exit. So you had comp deferred. So you're right it is a big number but the deferred comp not to the management team at ECN. To the to the people that originated and manage that portfolio that accounts for.

Michael Lepore

Yes. Because the 5 million is really a revenue number. Yes, there are expenses associated with it. And then after tax it was 2.5 million. So the tax rate itself isn't materially different.

Tom MacKinnon

So the CCIM revenue would have been 5 million less excluding that one timer.

Michael Lepore

Revenue. Yes.

Steven Hudson

And then Tommy, that as we mentioned before, the return on this portfolio was exceptional [indiscernible] shareholders return was over 35% compounded over the period of time which exceeded our expectations. But more importantly, it proved up the model that we could allow the Blackstone's this world and others -- in the past these trades were bank to bank and other banks, institutional investors. So the concept made us a lot of money. And the team that did the deal we got -- they finally got paid as a result.

Operator

Thanks. Our next question is from Nik Priebe with CIBC Capital Markets.

Nik Priebe

Just a couple of questions for me, going back to the Blackstone partnership at Triad, should we -- I guess we should just be thinking of that as a large funding partner, right? And should we think of the commercial terms being generally comparable to other funding partners with Triad or is that a relationship because of the size? You may have made concessions there.

Steven Hudson

I don't -- we don't comment, Nik on individual economics, but I would assume that, larger deal gives us better economics.

Nik Priebe

Okay. Fair enough.

Steven Hudson

And I think the most important part, and I wouldn't say that, that's a big number. The most important part here is that, since we've owned Triad and Source One is new, is we really focused long and hard on counterparty exposures. That when we bought these businesses, serious small credit unions who are important to our business, but as we rapidly grow on these origination side, we push for more substantive counterparties, after we get through the first two years with Blackstone, that turns into a perpetual program. And that's, if you can assume that's where it's going -- that arrangement is going to become the template for other businesses. So a little more money next, but more importantly, longer term and a perpetual program.

Nik Priebe

Understood. Okay. And then on the charges on the legacy assets that I think were included in discontinued operations. What was the nature of that release? It was just write downs or impairment charges to bring the carrying value closer to fair value that how we should interpret that?

Steven Hudson

It's a really good question. What I wanted to do was rapidly exit those businesses, because I wanted the capital back to deploy it in John's tuck-in M&A strategy. We had we clear them, we could have held on for another two or three years and worked out but that was the last bit of the legacy business that held this business such a great job on cleaning up, but I wanted the capital. So those are marks on those books, where we rather sold them, like in rail, or we will sell them very shortly here in the next few weeks.

Operator

Our next question is from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes, thank you. So just looking at the MD&A on the legacy assets, just so I'm clear on this. So the 107 million total assets held for sale? That would be much lower now. I suppose or is it completely at zero?

Michael Lepore

Hi, Jaeme. It’s Michael. There will be about 50 million remaining and it's not going to be legacy anymore. We're just going to bring them on to -- we're going to get rid of assets held for sale, no, discontinued ops next year. So there'll be those 15 million remaining of air, mostly aviation assets that are under various leases that will just keep on our -- going forward our corporate assets.

Steven Hudson

Jaeme, just to be -- Michael's question, there's nothing left that we can sell that the remaining aircraft or under mid to long term leases, we'll sell them, there's no more we put a mark on them. So there's no more losses coming.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, got it. Going back to the CCIM revenue in Kessler. So I guess adjusting for the gain, the revenue would have been around 14 million. That seems a bit higher than the I guess guided run rate on a quarterly basis. So what else might be driving strong revenues in the quarter? Or is that the run rate?

John Wimsatt

Yes, remember, when we sold a number of the portfolios that we sold over to SLC we got to realize a number of the performances in the quarter that we would have recognized over a longer period of time. Those were earned. So we don't view those as sort of one-time. Going forward what you saw -- what we tried to describe at Investor Day, the biggest difference between CCIM in 2021 versus 2022, is we no longer have those assets that are sort of on the balance sheet. Which does not means we're not earning interest income or we're not earning equity returns anymore. We're just turning those management fees. So if you look at the year-over-year guidance for CCIM, it'll truly be an asset manager going forward, it's not going to be a reflection of principal returns.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, got it. And just so I'm clear the guidance, is that reflecting base management fees and some performance, the revenue or is it just on the base management fee?

Michael Lepore

It's basically just based management fees in 2022. But we obviously have the opportunity to continue to earn further upside performance.

Operator

Our next question is from Jeff Kwan with RBC Capital Markets.

Jeff Kwan

Hi. Just I had one question. When I kind of think about, how the business has evolved over the years, whether as a service financed and Triad and Kessler, probably part of the realization of the yield and credit quality of what those businesses do. But from a funding perspective, maybe having really low rates and the lack of yield opportunity for financial institutions and institutional investors, maybe attracted them to those assets. But as we start to see rates increase, do you see some of your funding partners, now having that same allocation, or maybe shift a bit of allocation to other investments? And as a result, do you kind of think about focusing still on trying to diversify and deepen those funding relationships?

Steven Hudson

It's a good question. I agree. If you look back two, three or four years ago, when you saw a bump in treasuries, you were able to see both service finance and Triad come along with increased pricing. So I think we're in good shape, Jeff, our pricing will track the marketplace. So we're not going to offer compress yields to our institutional investors that said, the demand from banks and credit unions, life insurers, sovereign wealth funds is unprecedented. If we had $4 billion of manufactured home loans in ‘22, it all be sold. And it's not terribly price sensitive. But I think the key takeaway here in this comment is that we have a history of being able to price increase rates into our products.

John Wimsatt

Yes, Jeff. I was just going to add, like, if you go back and look at Investor Day, there's a slide in there that talks a little bit about interest rate risk, and it shows that Triad for example, is, had a very consistent premium, over mortgages for I don't know, I can't remember how long that chart goes back, but at least a decade. And frankly, it goes back way longer than that, if we want to put it out there. So, these are assets that have similar to better credit quality than your traditional mortgage with a lack of convexity, because prepayments are very rare, because of ticket sizes, et cetera. So this is a really high-quality asset, you're getting several 100 basis points of excess yield for it. So I'm not real worried that we're not going to have demand for the paper, anytime and in the near future.

Similar to what you see at both Source One and KG, these are different asset classes, obviously. But these are asset classes that where you can get excess yield, you have good credit quality. They're in demand assets by financial institutions, really across the board, whether it's banks, credit unions, institutional investors, insurance companies, so we feel pretty good about the group of businesses that we have. We think there's going to be demand. And yes, we're always trying to continue to diversify our funding partners.

Operator

Our next question is from Vincent Caintic with Stephens.

Vincent Caintic

Just I guess, one relay question but the market prices have generally been volatile, and you sold non-core assets freed up some capital there. Just curious how the pipeline is of potential tuck-in acquisitions, and what you might be looking for and then relatedly how you're thinking about deploying capital for share repurchases? Thank you.

Steven Hudson

I'll let John jump in here, because it's about the -- I think that the impact and what's happened on the geopolitical front has caused some private equity firms and others that were building finance platforms to now realize they haven't got an exit through capital markets. And then pricing is better. But maybe, John, you want to --?

John Wimsatt

I mean, look, Vincent you know and we've talked about this quite a bit. We look at an awful lot of potential transactions, but we're very, very picky in terms of the type of things that meet our criteria. As you know, at a very high level, it's all the things that we always talk about asset light, no recourse prime credit assets, on behalf of banks, credit unions, et cetera. Or our partners, right, we try to add to that partnership is. I think we see a number of opportunities here over the next several quarters that are potential tuck-in acquisitions. But we're really happy with Source One, I think it's a good example of the kind of thing that we can do, not only do we get a great financial deal on the way in, it's accretive, we feel really good about the transaction that we did. We've identified a number of different ways that ECN can do what it does, and really work with the company to grow the business and really create a multiple of the current earnings. To the extent that we can find those kinds of opportunities, we will jump on them, and continue to build out the tuck-in strategy.

Vincent Caintic

Great. And then on share purchases, if you can just remind us how much you're able to do and how you're thinking about the share buybacks?

Steven Hudson

Well, we’ve got a fair amount of dry powder coming into this since -- we don't have a lot of utilization on our senior line. So when we see value we will execute. We are in the midst of this tuck-in strategy is important to us. So I want to keep some dry powders, you go into '22, particularly as the capital markets get -- particularly [indiscernible] with this level of volatility. But if the stock is presented to us at a reasonable value, we will purchase it.

Operator

Our next question is from Mario Mendonca with TD Securities.

Mario Mendonca

Good evening. Michael, can we go just through a few detailed questions first here, corporate interest expense, can you give us an idea of the quarterly run rate for 2022. And maybe the same for preferred share dividends?

Michael Lepore

Preferred share dividends since we retired the one series is going to be 3 million to 1.4 million a quarter going forward, depending on exchange rates.

Mario Mendonca

And the corporate interest expense?

Michael Lepore

Corporate interest expense, believe that should run about 5 million a quarter. I'll confirm with you offline. If that's okay.

Mario Mendonca

Yes, doesn't matter at precise. I just want to make sure I'm not making any big mistakes. One other quick thing, Michael, to understand where things got recorded this quarter, I do see a big gain associated with the sale, the service finance going through this quarter the 928 million gain on discontinued operations. Is the charge associated with the legacy business netted against that gain?

Michael Lepore

Yes, it's all recorded in the discontinued operations and the MD&A there's a breakdown of the various components.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. So that helps me understand where everything's recorded. Now, Steven, we could go back and just revisit the big decision you made many years ago, when you decided to get out of all these legacy businesses, aviation, rail, everything else. It was a big decision at the time. And I think one could argue that it paid off really big, as evidenced by the sale of service finance. I think this is a good time to maybe just reflect back and say, clearly, there was a lot of value added by the service finance, purchase and sale. But there were also a lot of write downs on this on the legacy business. My suspicion is that the value added by service finance dwarfs any write offs related to the legacy, but would be helpful for me to understand is, how great were these write offs on the legacy business from that time you made that important decision to exit the businesses today, when you're essentially done? And I'm asking the question that way, because I really want to see how that compares to the value created by service finance transaction.

Steven Hudson

Yes. Fair enough, Mario. I think if we look at the breakdowns and legacy. I'll have to reflect on the sale of our U.S. vendor business to PNC, which was at a substantial gain.

MichaelLepore

1.6x book.

Steven Hudson

Yes. So that one also go through and see what the net ended up, Mario. But probably was a little bit of money lost after you back to look at that gain against the other ones. I think the important part I've learned over the three decades now is that I never believed but I never believed that we could actually have a model where we could rent out balance sheets from credit unions, banks, life-co, sovereign wealth funds. And by sticking with their credit adjudication, we created this model, which is a far better model than we had in the past. A lot of our assets, if you look to our vendor finance business, we sold to PNC that would qualify for our flow arrangements now.

But I didn't know that at the time and in terms of this last go, I think there'll be some interesting, smallish type tuck-ins and I wanted the capital available to do it. And we could work them out over the next 2.5 years, the rail cars, we are going through a two-year retrofits, we could have worked our way through the entire to 2.5 years, but I think this is a better call.

Mario Mendonca

Let me see if I can summarize. Would it be fair, and maybe John, some of these numbers might stick in your head a little bit as well? Would it be correct to say that the value created by the PNC sale, the sale to PNC mostly offset the write offs in the legacy business such that we can kind of look at the service finance gain or value created there sort of unadulterated and say, that was the value created by that decision way back to exit everything and go into this model?

Steven Hudson

I think that's a fair assessment. Let us do the math. But I think that's a fair assessment, if the assets we have in our balance sheet to go back to the time that we slept, were credit, good assets. So we should have been able to protect book value. So we'll go back and improve that up. And I can talk about service finance. So service finance was a great business, I think, Triad and Source One are better. And why do I say that is because we have very deep pocketed partners who need these origination platforms. And they value them differently than we look at people how they value ECN from the perspective of public or shareholders, they value these assets, as they take the raw yield less their cost to manage it off their deposit base. So it's a very large gain. If you look at Truist, they had forecasted $300 million of income off of service finance within three years. Same sort of math holds true for Triad and for Source One, although it's somewhat smaller for the time being.

John Wimsatt

Can I just add, Maria, the other thing to remember is remember when ECN spun out, from Element, okay, so if you go back to that time we came out we were about $1 billion, $1.1 billion market cap at the time. You remember the businesses, we were in rail, we were in commercial equipment or equipment, finance, aviation, and a bit of CMV. And we were in direct competition with Wells Fargo, with Huntington Bank with guys that were funding these things on balance sheet with deposits. You had a business that was rapidly moving towards a single digit ROE and potentially to mid-single digit ROE. We were lucky because those were attractive asset to the banks who had been buying these things using their deposits. So we're able to sell the equipment business for sort of 1.6x book, give or take, we were able to sell the balance of the portfolio somewhere close to book, give or take. And then we had a workout portfolio that we had to work out which no doubt we've taken some losses to get there. But to put that into context, we took that capital we turned around, we bought service finance, we bought Triad, we bought the Kessler Group. And as a result of that, we've returned over $2.5 billion to shareholders through buybacks, through dividends and through the special dividends. And we remain at a market cap that's about a billion $1.4 billion or $1.5 billion today.

So in my opinion, just looking at this, the transition over the last several years, the losses that we've taken in the legacy portfolio, and clearly you could argue maybe we should have just blown them out two years ago and whatnot, but we thought we could work them out for better results. At this point it's clear to us that taking that capital back, redeploying it into our core strategy will yield far better returns. Then we will work in these things out for the next two and a half to three years.

Steven Hudson

And Maria, the risk of running out I just want to I highlighted the sale of our U.S. equipment financing business to PNC. If you look at rail, we can completed a very large rail sale substantially all the portfolio in essence at book value. So if you look at this $11 million loss, it's represents I think, three quarters or one half of 1%. So let me do the math for you. But I think you'll find that it's a push over the entire business that we've been able to do.

Mario Mendonca

Those are all great points, and I understand them and I certainly understand the market value argument. I just think that in times like this, when you're kind of at the end of a particular point in your history, it's worthwhile looking at the bad stuff as well, not just all the great stuff. And that's why I want to really satisfy myself that it was worth it. And it certainly seems it certainly to shareholders, but that's the nature of the question. I want to be really satisfied at this.

Steven Hudson

Yes. We can do a recap for you of the pluses and minuses on the legacy. But there's no doubt in my mind, Mario, that the businesses we have because of the strength of the origination platforms and the most have built around them have significant value to U.S. investors. And we want to continue to grow Triad and Source One and Kessler, but I have no doubt based upon conversations I have what those assets are worth.

Operator

As there are no further questions registered. This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.