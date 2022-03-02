clubfoto/E+ via Getty Images

With a shortage of well over 5 million homes in the US, demand is causing prices to rise, particularly in attractive areas of the country. This, combined with higher prices that have come about because of the shortage, has led to some innovative thinking aimed at addressing the strong demand for housing. In short, this has opened up the door for companies that can provide alternative housing infrastructure for consumers. One such firm is Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO), a manufacturer of factory-built homes that has done well to grow its physical footprint in recent years. The consistency of revenue growth and cash flow expansion for the company is definitely encouraging.

Long term, I suspect this trend will continue. But with the surge in investor enthusiasm, there has come something of a downside. And that is that it has become difficult to understand what kind of value, if any, might still exist for investors moving forward. If we price the company based on recent performance, shares look fairly attractive. But should there be a step back in demand at some point, the pain for investors could be rather significant. So while it is probably wise to be bullish on the firm for now, those who do decide to invest in the company should keep a watchful eye over market conditions. Because what may look like a solid opportunity today might eventually morph into a painful lesson.

A niche home builder

Cavco's business model focuses on the design and production of factory-built homes that it sells largely through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. In addition to marketing its products under its hallmark name, it also owns a variety of other brands such as Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny. On top of all of this, the company also produces park model RVs, vacation cabins, and factory-built commercial structures. Under the Nationwide Homes brand name, it also manufacturers modular homes. All of these activities take place through the 20 home-building production lines the company has stationed across different regions of the country. Other infrastructure the company owns includes 40 company-owned retail stores.

Outside of the actual manufacture and sale of factory-built homes and related assets, the company also engages in some specialty financing activities. Under its CountryPlace Acceptance Corp subsidiary, it acts as an originator and servicer for single-family, conforming and non-conforming residential mortgages and home only loans. The company is authorized as an approved lender through various government and quasi-government agencies such as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, FNMA, GNMA, and others.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the business at a steady pace. Revenue increased from $773.8 million in 2017 to $1.11 billion in 2021. That implies an annualized growth rate of 9.4%. Growth has taken a step higher during the current, 2022, fiscal year. In the first nine months of the 2022 fiscal year, sales totaled $1.12 billion. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the $801.5 million the company generated the same time one year earlier. This surge in revenue came in large part because of an uptick in activity for the number of homes and modular homes sold. In the first nine months of the 2022 fiscal year, for instance, the number of HUD code homes came in at 27,379. This represents an increase of 12.4% over the 24,368 HUD code homes sold one year earlier. Meanwhile, the number of modular homes increased by 54.8%, climbing from 2,176 to 3,369. The company also benefited from an increase in revenue associated with its financial services. But that was a far smaller contribution to revenue expansion than the actual sale of homes itself. The company also seems to be benefiting from some acquisition-based activities. For instance, in September of 2021, it completed its acquisition of Commodore Corporation, a manufacturer of modular homes in a deal valued at $153 million.

As revenue has risen, so too has profitability. Net income for the company has consistently grown, climbing from $38 million in 2017 to $76.6 million in 2021. In the first nine months of the company’s 2022 fiscal year, profits totaled $144.1 million. That's almost triple the $51.4 million reported one year earlier. Another profitability metric to pay attention to is operating cash flow. Between 2017 and 2021, it increased from $45.8 million to $114 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the growth would have been more modest, taking it from $34 million to $61.3 million. The reading in 2021 marks the first annual decline the company experienced in at least five years, with the drop coming off of the $70.5 million reported for 2020. And finally, we have EBITDA. Over the past five years, that metric increased gradually as well, climbing from $62.6 million to $99.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Just as has been the case with revenue and profits, cash flows also increased in the first nine months of the company's 2022 fiscal year. For operating cash flow, the reading came in at $126 million. That compares to the $91.6 million reported for the first nine months of its 2021 fiscal year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, then the increase would have been from $40 million to $105.6 million. Over that same window of time, EBITDA rose from $69.6 million to $142.8 million. It is unclear what the final quarter of the 2022 fiscal year will look like. But if we annualize results experienced for the first nine months of the year, then profits should be around $214.7 million, adjusted operating cash flow should total around $162.1 million, and EBITDA should be around $204.1 million.

Taking this data, we can effectively price the company. Using its 2022 estimates, the firm should be trading at a price to earnings multiple of 11.5. Although this looks cheap on an absolute basis, we need to be aware that if the company takes a step back in profitability, that things could become rather painful rather quickly. Using the 2021 figures instead, for instance, we would have a multiple of 32.2. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple, meanwhile, comes in at 15.2. But again, if we revert back to levels experienced in 2021, then this multiple would be 40.3. The same kind of trend can be seen when looking at the EV to EBITDA approach. The multiple right now comes in at 13.7. But a return to 2021 levels would push this up to 28.1.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I also decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 3.7 to a high of 20. Using our 2022 estimates, Cavco was more expensive than all but one of the firms. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range for these companies was from 6 to 25.7. In this case, two of the five firms were cheaper than our prospect. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 4 to 12.5. In this case, Cavco was the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Cavco Industries 11.5 15.2 13.7 Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) 5.7 20.3 6.8 M/I Homes (MHO) 3.7 6.8 4.0 Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) 20.0 18.2 12.5 Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) 5.4 6.0 4.7 Century Communities (CCS) 4.3 25.7 4.7

Takeaway

Relative to some peer firms, Cavco today looks either fairly valued or slightly pricey. But on an absolute basis, its valuation really depends on which year of data we are looking for. For investors who believe that the current surge in demand for these kinds of assets is temporary, shares would look rather expensive. But for those who are of the opinion that strong demand will keep revenue and profits up, at least for an extended period of time, shares look quite attractive. Irrespective of what the near term holds, there is also no denying that management has done well to grow the company at a steady rate in the past. This includes the top line and the bottom line. So even if we do see an eventual pullback, the long-term outlook for the business, operationally, is likely encouraging.