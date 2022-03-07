Feeling Lucky? You'll Love These March Picks

ADragan/iStock via Getty Images

Co-Produced with Treading Softly

Every gambler has a system. Something they feel will ward off "bad luck" and help them boost their "good luck". Some things are simply synonymous with "good luck" - like a rabbit's foot, although that was likely a bad luck moment for the rabbit.

We all have quirks that relate back to superstitions and bad or good luck. Ever say something hopeful or positive then say "knock on wood" or actually knock on wood in the hopes you haven't jinxed your chances? You might not be busy tossing salt, or sugar, over your shoulder - is it the left or right one? I can never remember - but you unknowingly interact with the effects of superstitions to this day. My daughters out of the blue have avoided stepping on cracks, a simple childhood game that makes walking more enjoyable for them, but relates back to a superstition that you may "break your mother's back".

Well, I like to think more like Harvey Dent from The Dark Knight:

I make my own luck.

I do this by removing the reliance on others to buy my shares at elevated prices or locking all my returns on share price alone. I want to be the decider of when to sell and when to walk away without the pressure of having to sell to pay my bills or relying on what Frank from Edward Jones says to do. As such, I buy excellent income-producing assets and let the money rain in. Every dividend reminds me of how lucky I am to have a portfolio that not only meets my needs but exceeds them.

You can have the same luck as me, want to feel lucky? Let's dive into March's top picks.

Pick #1: EVA - Yield 4.5%

Enviva Inc. (EVA) was a pick we strongly encouraged investors to buy when 2022 rolled onto our calendars. Since that time EVA has completed its conversion to a corporation from an MLP. This eliminated that pesky K-1 tax form and was aimed to be a non-taxable event for prior limited partners. This means your IRA can now hold EVA without you having to hold your breath all year long until your K-1 arrives!

EVA's business model is simple and straightforward. EVA is certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, they receive low-grade & waste timber - treetops, branches, etc. that otherwise would be discarded or burned as useless in construction - turns them into compressed wood pellets, and ships them overseas to be burned for power generation.

EVA Q3 Earnings Slides

In Europe to meet their carbon reduction targets and support their power grid, burning biomass has become a backbone for their power grids. Countries have actively moved away from coal-fired power plants towards renewable energy; this has been a major focus in Germany and the UK for example. The largest issue is that renewable sources like solar, wind, and hydro are intermittent. Power production stops if the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing. Furthermore, if demand spikes, you can't make the wind blow harder.

EVA Q3 Earnings Slides

Recently EVA declared and paid a dividend of $0.86 per share, a raise of 2% from the prior quarter (and 10.3% growth year-over-year). EVA isn't done raising dividends and we expect they will continue forward with quarterly raises as their business grows. EVA is projecting 10% dividend growth in 2022 alone.

How has EVA faired so far this year?

EVA has strongly outperformed the market in general, posting a positive total return so far in 2022, outperforming the market by 14%. I'll take it and enjoy the growing dividend stream. Adding in March sets me up for even more income and success throughout 2022.

Pick #2: ACRE - Yield 9.4%

Ares Commercial (ACRE) wrapped up 2021 with the highest distributable earnings ever, up 14% year over year and up 10% over pre-COVID numbers. Dividend coverage was in excess of 110%.

ACRE Q4 2021 Supplement

ACRE currently pays its dividend in two parts, the "regular" dividend of $0.33/share and a "supplement" dividend of $0.02. The company decided to continue its "supplemental" dividend in Q1. We expect it will continue to pay that dividend as long as it is covered by distributable earnings.

ACRE invests in primarily floating-rate mortgages. So rising rates are generally positive. However, with rates near zero, most of their loans have "floors" that are currently binding.

ACRE Q4 2021 Supplement

So as rates rise, ACRE will not see a significant benefit initially on the revenue side. The borrowers will continue to pay the floor percentage. It isn't until rates are over their average floor, 1.10%, that ACRE will see rising rates becoming a significant benefit. Until then, rising rates can actually be a headwind to earnings. However, ACRE addressed this risk by entering into "interest rate swap" agreements.

Below is ACRE's "interest rate sensitivity", with and without their hedging:

ACRE Q4 2021 Supplement

Note that without their hedging, rates going to 1% would be a $6.5 million headwind to annual net income ($0.137/share). With the hedging, their earnings will actually increase $1.8 million ($0.038/share) if the Fed raises to 1.00%.

This provides us with two pieces of information. First, we can see the financial benefit of the hedges that ACRE put in place in early 2021, turning a risk into a net benefit. Second, we need to be mindful that hedges come with an expiration date. Considering these hedges make for a swing of $0.175/share in annual net income, we can see how crucial it is for ACRE to continue paying its $0.02/quarter supplemental dividend.

This information can be found in the 10-K filing:

ACRE entered into an interest rate swap (the "Swap") with Morgan Stanley Capital Services, LLC ("Morgan Stanley Capital") for the initial notional amount of $870.0 million, which amortizes according to an agreed upon notional schedule. The Swap requires ACRE to pay a fixed interest rate of 0.2075% and for Morgan Stanley Capital to pay a floating rate equal to one-month LIBOR, subject to a 0.00% floor. The Swap has a termination date of December 15, 2023.

ACRE entered into an interest rate cap (the "Cap") with Morgan Stanley Capital for the initial notional amount of $275.0 million, which amortizes according to an agreed upon notional schedule. The Cap is tied to one-month LIBOR with a strike rate of 0.50%. The Cap has a termination date of December 15, 2023.

So ACRE has two hedging agreements, one an interest rate swap that fixes $870 million in debt at 0.2075% and a second that caps the interest rate on a $275 million loan at 0.5%. Both expire on December 15, 2023.

This provides a long runway for ACRE to grow earnings without having to worry about interest rates. If interest rates stay near 0%, it's good, if interest rates rise to 1.5% it's good, if interest rates rise above 1.5%, it's fantastic. We've discussed how we want our portfolio to remain flexible in terms of rates, investing in companies that benefit no matter which way the Fed moves and regardless of whether the Fed is very aggressive or passive. Right now, ACRE fits that ticket completely. Any decision the Fed makes will either increase its income or leave things as they are today.

We can collect high yield today, and if the Fed raises, ACRE will do even better!

Conclusion

This March, turn up your portfolio's luck and see growing income to meet the demands of your lifestyle. Don't rely on knocking on wood, tossing valuable minerals and sweet crystals to the floor, or avoiding cracks in the ground to make your future better and your shares rise in price.

Become an income investor and create your own luck. Determine your own future and set your own path. You can do so by buying high-quality dividend-paying securities and enjoying your life as dividend income rains in on you. I am paid handsomely by my part ownership of various companies that are key to the economy. I am the creditor to multiple firms via bonds and preferred securities. I get my returns in cash and can do whatever I want with it.

These are just two picks to help you build an income portfolio that has you feeling lucky every day feels like. You won't regret it.