Is QYLD A Good Choice For Dividend Portfolios? What To Make Of Its 14% Yield

Article Thesis

Tech investments can be exciting since many tech stocks offer considerable growth potential due to global macro tailwinds such as digitalization, e-commerce, and many more. At the same time, tech stocks oftentimes do not offer high dividend yields, however. The Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) seeks to combine tech exposure with a sizeable dividend yield. In this report, we'll take a closer look at the pros and cons of an investment in QYLD.

What Is QYLD?

The Global X Funds - Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to replicate the performance of the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 Index. This is an index that tracks the performance of a theoretical portfolio that invests in the NASDAQ 100 companies and that sells covered calls on these equities. Covered call selling generates income (which varies over time to some degree) through the option premiums that the seller of the call option receives. Selling covered calls is thus a strategy that can also make sense for income investors for their own, personal portfolios.

With QYLD replicating the performance of the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 Index, investors more or less get the same performance as the underlying index generates. Due to the fact that the index and the ETF utilize 1-month at-the-money options for their strategy, the received premiums are relatively high, on average. This translates into a high dividend yield for QYLD.

QYLD Dividend Metrics

QYLD has made monthly distributions since it was created in 2013. These distributions vary in size, which can be explained by the fact that QYLD's cash flow that it generates through selling options is not fixed at a certain level. Instead, option premiums received over time depend on factors such as the underlying volatility of equity markets, which is why distributions can be higher or lower at times. Per the fund's fact sheet, available here, distributions over the last year looked like this:

We see that distributions were not even over time. Instead, there were some ups and downs throughout 2021, with the year-end distribution in December being the highest by far. The 12-month distribution yield, calculated as distributions received over the last 12 months versus the most recent net asset value, is quite high, at 14%. There is no guarantee that the fund's yield will remain this high in the future, as lower volatility in equity markets would likely lead to lower option premiums received, and therefore would result in lower distributions from QYLD. Still, QYLD has a history of offering quite sizeable income to its owners.

We see that the yield has experienced some ups and downs, but that the average is somewhere around 10%. In late 2017 and early 2018, the yield dropped to 7%-8%. But even that is a quite sizeable income yield, considering what one could have gotten from fixed-income investments such as treasuries at the same time. Today, with a yield well in the double-digits, QYLD offers huge income potential compared to treasuries at less than 2%, and with the S&P 500 index offering a yield of around 1.4%.

Why Has QYLD Dropped In 2022?

QYLD, as an ETF that is tied to the Nasdaq index, has dropped sharply in 2022. The ETF is down by 11% so far this year, with the drop occurring alongside the broad market's drop over the same time. Worries about macro risks such as the current Russia-Ukraine escalation, and looming rate hikes in the US are responsible for the sell-off across equity markets. Tech stocks, due to their "growthy" nature, are especially vulnerable to higher rates that lead to higher discount rates, which explains why tech generally has underperformed commodities, consumer staples, etc.

QYLD's price tracks its net asset value very closely, we can thus say that the recent price declines have been justified or reasonable. The underlying assets that the fund owns have become less valuable during the tech sell-off -- see the drop in late January -- and QYLD's share price reflects that declining value.

Is QYLD A Good Choice For Dividend Portfolios?

The distributions that QYLD has made in the past are very enticing. Investors get a yield this high almost nowhere else, and the fact that payments are made monthly is an added bonus -- investors get a lot of income that is distributed to them very evenly.

Before jumping into QYLD, investors should consider some other things, however. First, income may be important, but it's not everything. Underlying asset value and price performance have to be considered as well, and QYLD does not look too good on that side:

Since its inception a little more than eight years ago, QYLD has seen its net asset value drop by around 20%. At the end of 2021, the performance looked better, but even then, net asset value had declined by around 10% since inception. That's not utterly destructive, and the income received since 2013 more than makes up for the NAV losses. But still, it seems pretty clear that investing in QYLD is not allowing for an upside anywhere close to what an investment in the NASDAQ index itself (QQQ) would have resulted in. For reference, QQQ has experienced a net asset value increase of 296% since late 2013. On a total return basis (including distributions), QYLD has delivered close to 90% since inception, while QQQ has delivered returns of around 320% over the same time. Clearly, putting one's money into tech without the call option kicker would have been the better choice in 2013, even though one would have received less income.

To some degree, this comparison could be distorted by QQQ's very strong run over the last couple of years, which will likely not repeat in a similar manner. But still, QYLD is an income vehicle primarily, and it does not seem like a top choice for a total return investment.

Looking at QYLD's expenses, we see that it's not a cheap ETF. The total expense ratio, per its fact sheet, is 0.6%. QQQ, for comparison, has a total expense ratio of 0.2%, or just one-third of what QYLD investors are paying to the ETF's managers.

Is QYLD A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

QYLD has offered very sizeable distributions every year in the past, even during times when markets went sideways or declined. That's a good thing, of course, and makes bear markets more bearable. The ETF also hasn't been especially volatile, as its annualized volatility of around 15% is considerably lower than that of the NASDAQ 100, at 20%. For someone looking for relatively reliable income generation, a sizeable yield, and below-average volatility, QYLD thus could have some merit.

At the same time, the ETF's huge underperformance versus the tech sector as a whole makes me stay away from QYLD. Income generation is great, but it's not everything. With QYLD's below-average total return generation, and its relatively high expenses, QYLD isn't a great longer-term investment, I believe. Finding a 10%, 12%, or even higher yield is far from easy, but I am willing to go for (way) lower yields when I believe that there is a good chance of long-term capital appreciation. Since QYLD hasn't offered any capital appreciation since inception, despite a raging tech bull market, I do believe that it is highly unlikely that QYLD will offer any meaningful capital appreciation in the future. Instead, further NAV declines seem like a more reasonable base-case assumption to me.

Despite its monthly distributions that are quite high, I thus do not rate QYLD a Buy at current prices. The ETF's strategy generates huge income, but no capital appreciation, even under favorable circumstances such as a huge tech bull market. For that reason, I'm staying away from QYLD.