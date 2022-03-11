Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Metamorphosis Of RTL

The real estate investment trust ("REIT") formerly called "American Finance Trust" recently announced the acquisition of a $1.3 billion portfolio of open-air shopping centers along with a name and ticker symbol change. On February 14th, the REIT announced the completion of the initial $547 million tranche of this acquisition and officially changed the company name to "The Necessity Retail REIT" (NASDAQ:RTL).

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is now RTL, which management aspires to be "the preeminent REIT focused on Necessity-Based retail with a best-in-class portfolio that will comprise 1K+ properties, 29M sq. feet and $382M in pro-forma annualized straight-line rent."

One thing has not changed about this REIT, though: it is still externally managed by AR Global. This external management team has overseen extraordinarily poor returns in the REIT's nearly four-year history.

Since RTL's IPO in 2018, the stock has shed over half its value:

Data by YCharts

So, will this transformative deal actually turn RTL into anything resembling the "preeminent necessity-based retail" REIT that management touts it to be? Or was this simply an excuse for the external management to increase assets under management and the associated fees?

I won't bury the lede. I think RTL should be a "hard pass" for any investor that does not yet own it and a "look for your earliest opportunity to sell" for any investor who does. But the 7.5%-yielding preferred equity is a different story.

A Transformative Acquisition Or An Excuse To Issue Equity?

The total portfolio of retail shopping centers being acquired is made up of a mix of power centers (44.7%), non-grocery anchored centers (43.8%), and grocery-anchored centers (11.5%).

Despite only a minority of the portfolio in grocery-anchored centers, 22% of pro-forma straight-line rent will come from grocery tenants. If nothing else, RTL will certainly live up to its name and its "necessity-based" focus.

The rest of the shopping center acquisition should be completed by the end of March 2022. In tandem with this transaction, RTL is also shedding its office properties in order to focus entirely on retail.

After the full acquisition is complete, RTL's portfolio will consist of about 90% retail properties and 10% distribution facilities. This compares to AFIN's portfolio makeup as of Q3 2021 with 81% retail, 11% distribution, and 7% office.

However, even solid assets can be financially mismanaged.

Most of the time, externally managed REITs produce poor returns for shareholders because of misaligned interests. Often, we see external managers issuing high-cost equity and debt to expand the asset base (thereby increasing the fees they can extract from it) while producing little or no per-share growth of FFO or dividends.

RTL has historically fit in with this mold, despite having a fairly strong portfolio of properties.

In fact, RTL has one of the worst alignments of interest between management and shareholders that I have ever seen. Here is an excerpt from RTL's recently released 2021 10-K (annual report), under a risk titled "Our Advisor faces conflicts of interest relating to the structure of the compensation it may receive" (bold text added by me):

Under the advisory agreement, the Advisor is entitled to substantial minimum compensation regardless of performance as well as incentive compensation if certain thresholds are achieved. The variable portion of the base management fee payable to the Advisor under the advisory agreement increases proportionately with the cumulative net proceeds from the issuance of common, preferred or other forms of equity by us. In addition, under our multi-year outperformance agreement entered into with the Advisor in 2021 (the “2021 OPP”), the Advisor may earn LTIP Units if certain performance conditions are met over a three-year performance period that ends in July 2024. These arrangements may result in the Advisor taking actions or recommending investments that are riskier or more speculative absent these compensation arrangements.

The external managers of RTL are literally getting paid to dilute their shareholders! It's right there in the 10-K!

Suddenly, this huge, $1.3 billion acquisition of a shopping center portfolio simply looks like an excuse for management to issue a bunch of equity.

Here's the portion of the 10-K commenting on management fees for 2021 (again, bold from me):

Asset management fees paid to the Advisor increased $5.0 million to $32.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $27.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase of $2.1 million in the variable portion of the base management fee due to our increased equity issuances during 2021 and 2020 (which begin to impact the fee in the month succeeding the capital raise) and an increase of $2.9 million incentive variable management fees.

But RTL can't issue only common and preferred equity for growth, because the combined dividend yields of these two types of equity meaningfully exceed the cap rates on acquisitions. So what does management do? They issue high-cost debt as well, loading the REIT up to the hilt in debt.

High debt, heavy stock issuance, and a lack of focus on any particular sector of real estate have led to declining AFFO per share growth, and declining AFFO/share growth has, in turn, led to poor stock price performance.

Given RTL's similar emphasis on investment grade-rated retail in both the single-tenant and multi-tenant spaces, it would seem fair to compare its total returns to those of peers Realty Income (O) and Kimco Realty Trust (KIM), which have similar portfolio profiles:

Data by YCharts

Both of these REITs, which are both internally managed, have stomped RTL on a total return basis.

But then, the management teams of these REITs were incentivized to grow AFFO per share over time. RTL's external management has no such incentive. Here's AFIN/RTL's history of AFFO per share over time:

2016 AFFO/share: $1.22

2017 AFFO/share: $1.18

2018 AFFO/share: $0.98

2019 AFFO/share: $0.99

2020 AFFO/share: $0.90

2021 AFFO/share: $1.02

Obviously, the trend was going in the wrong direction, at least until 2021. Last year, while total AFFO grew 20%, AFFO per share rose 13.3%. That's not a bad showing at all, driven by rising rent collection rates, the collection of deferred rent, rising occupancy at the open-air properties, and $178 million of acquisitions.

Interestingly, though, in the fourth quarter of 2021, AFFO per share declined by two cents YoY from $0.24 in Q4 2020 to $0.22 in Q4 2021. That while total AFFO increased 2.8% YoY. The answer to the riddle, for those who haven't already guessed it, is share issuance. Shares outstanding stood at 123.2 million in Q4 2021, up 13.7% from Q4 2020's shares outstanding of 108.4 million.

You know what they say about a tiger's stripes.

Here are some other notable points from the full-year 2021 earnings results:

Revenue grew 10% from 2020 to 2021.

Cash NOI grew 18%.

Leased space at open-air centers increased from 85.2% at the end of 2020 to 88.8% at the end of 2021.

Acquired 69 properties for ~$178 million for a cash (initial) cap rate of 7.6%.

Approximately 66% of tenants by base rent are either investment grade rated or deemed "investment grade equivalent" by management.

Issued $500 million of 4.5% notes due in 2028, in line with RTL's BB+ rating from S&P and Fitch.

Management fees increased 17.9%.

Equity-based compensation increased 32.4%.

General & administrative expenses increased 6.0%.

Together, management fees, equity-based compensation, and G&A amounted to 21.2% of total revenue in 2021, compared to 19.8% of total revenue in 2020.

Pause for a moment on that last point.

The best managed net lease REITs have G&A expenses, which include management compensation (including of equity), amounting to about 5-8% of revenue. For shopping center REITs, G&A is usually about 7-9% of revenue. RTL's total management-related expenses equaling over 21% of revenue are miles higher than similar internally managed REITs.

Bottom Line: Avoid The Common Shares

It is hard not to conclude that RTL is yet another example of an externally managed REIT with horribly misaligned interests between shareholders and management.

Then again, recall that RTL did produce AFFO per share growth of 13% in 2021. Doesn't that mean something? Well, yes, double-digit AFFO per share growth always means something, but I think that "something" is that RTL's rent collection (including of deferred rents) and occupancy created a temporary but strong tailwind in 2021.

In other words, last year was special.

Management also asserts that the $1.3 billion shopping center acquisition, priced at a cash cap rate of 7.19%, should be accretive to AFFO per share this year. But I'm not so sure about that.

Assume 100% of the recently issued $500 million of 4.5% debt goes toward the acquisition and the rest comes from common equity issued at an average share price of $8.25 (10.3% dividend yield). That would mark a weighted average cost of capital slightly over 8%.

Even assuming the office dispositions are sold at a sub-7% cap rate, adding those proceeds into the mix probably won't get RTL's WACC below 7.19%.

Unless RTL partially funds the rest of the acquisition with more debt (which management are disincentivized from doing), I cannot see how it will be accretive to the bottom line. RTL's cost of equity is simply too high. So, it looks like this transformative deal will end up being dilutive to AFFO per share after all.

Personally, I own RTL's 7.5%-yielding preferred Series A (RTLPP), because this heavy common equity issuance actually ends up making the preferred dividend safer by lessening reliance on debt (which is higher in the capital stack).

If RTLPP's price drops below the redemption value of $25, I would consider buying more. But I wouldn't touch RTL's common shares with a ten-foot pole.