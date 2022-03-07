MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Given that inflation is soaring to its highest levels in four decades and interest rates remain near historic lows, the real interest rate is about as negative as it has ever been. This bodes extremely well for cash flowing real assets as it means that the replacement cost of these assets is soaring while also making their income generating capability extremely attractive relative to the yields on bonds.

Furthermore, reliable income sources are in high demand as developed economies age and soaring growth in developing economies has resulted in a severe shortage of essential infrastructure.

On top of that, heavily leveraged government balance sheets is leading to increased privatization of infrastructure assets and - last, but not least - the 4th industrial revolution is driving aggressive modernization of infrastructure.

As a result, we are very bullish on infrastructure (IFRA) and are allocating more capital to this sector and related sectors than any other in our portfolio.

In this article, we will discuss these bullish indicators, highlight a few risks, and mention a few of our top picks in the sector.

#1. Negative Real Interest Rates

Soaring commodity prices and labor costs along with severe supply chain challenges mean that replacing or competing with existing infrastructure assets is more expensive and difficult than ever. This immediately establishes a moat of sorts around infrastructure assets by providing another barrier to entry and increasing their pricing power.

On top of that, the historically low interest rates mean that the relative value of the income stream from cash flowing real assets is higher. While it is likely that interest rates will rise in the coming months and years, the massive public and private sector debt burdens mean that policy makers will be limited in how far they can raise interest rates without risking crashing the economy and driving sovereign governments to insolvency.

On top of that, infrastructure assets are typically fairly recession resistant given that they generally deliver essential goods and services to society and - while the demand level may fluctuate some with economic activity - the demand level therefore is pretty stable.

#2. Aging Demographics

The developed economies of the world such as the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and Europe are all aging fairly rapidly due to years of declining/low birth rates.

As a result, in order to generate the stable income to fund retirements in the countries where most of the world's wealth is concentrated, there will be a premium put on income generating assets in the years to come, especially if interest rates remain near the lower end of the historical spectrum.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) projects that institutional funds will therefore increase their allocation to real assets from a mere 5% in 2000 to over 40% by 2030. The ongoing flood of tens of trillions of dollars into infrastructure assets will likely drive valuations significantly higher.

#3. Massive Global Infrastructure Deficit

On top of the increased demand for income in developed economies, Guggenheim Investments research suggests that developing economies will also be driving demand for infrastructure:

Insufficient infrastructure leads to constrained economic growth, inefficient energy production and utilization resulting in greater carbon intensity, and a degraded quality of life and negative social impacts for those living under developing economies.

With an estimated $2.5 trillion annual global infrastructure investment shortfall in which 663 million people still lack access to clean water, 1.1 billion people lack access to reliable electricity, and a whopping 2.4 billion people lack access to basic sanitation, the need to erect new infrastructure is massive.

This should provide a major growth catalyst to global infrastructure companies by opening up a vast runway for growth projects.

#4. Heavy Sovereign Debt Burden

U.S. debt to GDP has soared above 125% thanks to the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. Other governments are facing similarly cumbersome debt burdens. As a result, global infrastructure investors are increasingly being given access to invest in or even acquire entirely trophy infrastructure assets that were previously wholly owned by governments.

This provides an additional growth opportunity for infrastructure investors and should only accelerate moving forward as interest rates begin rising and countries are increasingly driven to invest in defense spending as they deal with rising geopolitical tensions.

#5. The 4th Industrial Revolution

With the exponential growth of technology and technology-powered industries that has given rise to the disruptive technology investing trend powered by Ark Invest (ARKK), the need for modernized infrastructure is more important than ever. This includes property technology companies Zillow (Z)(ZG), Opendoor (OPEN), and View (VIEW), to fiber and edge computing infrastructure companies like Lumen Technologies (LUMN) and Uniti Group (UNIT), tower companies like American Tower (AMT), data center companies like Digital Realty (DLR), and even blue chip telecommunications giants like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

All of these companies continue to enjoy lengthy growth investment runways that will be essential to providing the backbone of the high tech economy of the future with its smart factories, internet of things, 5G and beyond networks, edge computing, and massive implementation of artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Our Top Infrastructure Picks

While there are an abundance of investment opportunities in this sector, investors still need to be highly selective to avoid the landmines. Just because a company exists in a hot sector does not mean that it will be an automatic winner. In fact, many companies in this sector are overleveraged, poorly managed with a history of misallocating capital, or simply overvalued.

We have seen this manifested in recent months as some of the hottest companies in the sector like DLR, Blackstone (BX), Brookfield Renewable (BEP), and AMT have come crashing down to earth in epic fashion as their valuations got ahead of them. Meanwhile, overleveraged and poorly managed companies like T have had to slash their dividend and have seen their share prices fall precipitously as well.

At High Yield Investor, we combine in-depth exclusive interviews with management teams, deep-dives into the company's fundamentals, and an obsession with value investing and tactical diversification to weed out the losers and maximize our risk-adjusted returns.

At the moment, some of our top picks in the infrastructure sector include:

ATCO (OTCPK:ACLLF) : While we have traditionally favored Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) for diversified global infrastructure exposure, it is no longer a compelling value as we revealed in a recent valuation analysis. Instead, we have found ACLLF to be a better alternative, as it trades at a significant discount to its intrinsic value and offers a superior dividend yield while also boasting a better balance sheet (A- credit rating) and strong growth potential. We recently interviewed the company and had our investment thesis strengthened considerably.

: While we have traditionally favored Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) for diversified global infrastructure exposure, it is no longer a compelling value as we revealed in a recent valuation analysis. Instead, we have found ACLLF to be a better alternative, as it trades at a significant discount to its intrinsic value and offers a superior dividend yield while also boasting a better balance sheet (A- credit rating) and strong growth potential. We recently interviewed the company and had our investment thesis strengthened considerably. Energy Transfer (ET): An energy midstream infrastructure company that is by far the cheapest investment grade business in its sector. It currently pays out a very safe 6.6% distribution yield that could very likely increase to an 11.7% yield on cost in the near future alongside massive unit price upside potential. We recently interviewed the company and had our investment thesis strengthened considerably.

An energy midstream infrastructure company that is by far the cheapest investment grade business in its sector. It currently pays out a very safe 6.6% distribution yield that could very likely increase to an 11.7% yield on cost in the near future alongside massive unit price upside potential. We recently interviewed the company and had our investment thesis strengthened considerably. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY): With long-dated contracted cash flows on its assets backed almost entirely by investment grade counterparties and much of its debt concentrated in its assets without recourse to the company, AY is a pretty conservative bet on renewable infrastructure. Furthermore, it is growing its dividend at a mid-single digits clip, growing CAFD per share at a mid to high single digits rate, and offers investors a ~5% dividend yield at present. As a result, we expect double digit annualized returns from the company, giving it a very attractive risk-reward profile. We recently interviewed the company and had our investment thesis strengthened considerably.

With long-dated contracted cash flows on its assets backed almost entirely by investment grade counterparties and much of its debt concentrated in its assets without recourse to the company, AY is a pretty conservative bet on renewable infrastructure. Furthermore, it is growing its dividend at a mid-single digits clip, growing CAFD per share at a mid to high single digits rate, and offers investors a ~5% dividend yield at present. As a result, we expect double digit annualized returns from the company, giving it a very attractive risk-reward profile. We recently interviewed the company and had our investment thesis strengthened considerably. Alternative Asset Managers: Given our view that tens of trillions of dollars of capital will flow to real assets like infrastructure over the next decade, we think that alternative asset managers are an attractive investment right now. In particular, we like BAM, BX, KKR (KKR), Ares Management (ARES), and The Carlyle Group (CG) as they all have proven track records of crushing the market, a deep bench of leading global clients, and impressive growth runways. However, the alternative asset manager we like the most also happens to be one of the least known: Patria Investments (PAX). PAX is essentially the emerging BX of Latin America and in fact has long had a partnership with BX that still includes to this day a sizable equity stake by BX in the company. It is expecting to grow its earnings and dividend per share at a rapid clip in the years to come as it moves aggressively to consolidate the highly fragmented and underpenetrated alternative asset management industry in Latin America. Meanwhile, it trades at a steep discount to larger global alternative asset managers. We recently interviewed the company and had our investment thesis strengthened considerably.

Investor Takeaway

We firmly believe that infrastructure is one of the most opportunistic sectors today and gives investors a remarkable opportunity to generate attractive and growing yields along with significant alpha in the years to come.

As a result, we are pouring a large percentage of our investments into this sector and thus far have been richly rewarded as we discussed in our recent March Portfolio Review:

HYI Core Portfolio 54.80% Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (DIV) 31.30% S&P 500 (SPY) 21.7%

With our habit of regularly recycling capital into the most opportunistic infrastructure investment opportunities of the moment, we expect to continue outperforming the market while also generating an attractive, safe, and growing 5%-6% weighted average dividend yield in the years to come.