Why Buy Farmland In 2022?

If you’ve ever considered investing in farmland, now is the time.

The threat of a 3rd world war is significant... Inflation is at its highest in 40 years... Interest rates are returning to the rise.

And despite all of that, stocks (SPY) and bonds are priced at historically high valuations and low yields.

It is during these times that I am relieved to know that I have a farmland allocation in my portfolio.

Farmland is the ultimate safe haven during times of crisis like today and it helps me sleep well at night, knowing that at least a portion of my portfolio is safe from the turmoil.

Actually, it is even the opposite: farmland may well benefit from this turbulent environment.

For one, farmland is arguably the best inflation hedge in the world.

For two, the war in Ukraine could severely disrupt the supply side of a lot of farm commodities, increasing their prices elsewhere in the world.

For three, the high valuations of other asset classes, coupled with all this uncertainty, should lead to more demand for farmland as an asset class, increasing its valuations.

In what follows, we discuss these three elements in more detail and conclude with a discussion of our favorite investment options.

Farmland Benefits From The High Inflation

Right now, the inflation rate is 7.5%. It is hurting most businesses and their stock market valuations by increasing costs, decreasing profitability, and expanding discount rates in valuation models. But farmland is one of the rare asset classes that actually benefit from inflation.

That's simply because you cannot print more farmland, but its demand is always growing. Its supply is limited and even declining each year as more farmland is converted into other uses like multifamily development projects.

Meanwhile, the global population keeps getting larger and as more people join the middle class in emerging countries, their consumption also increases.

The result is that the amount of farmland per capita in the world is declining rapidly, and since it is vital to our survival, it is not surprising that its value is inflation-proof:

Farmland per capita (Gladstone Land) Fresh produce vs CPI (Gladstone Land)

According to Farmland Partners (FPI), the value of farmland rose by ~20% across the board in 2021, and rents also rose by ~10-15%.

Moreover, because farmland investors use leverage, the impact on the value of their equity is exponential.

If you finance a property with 50% debt, and the value of the property rises by 20%, that's a 40% gain on your equity value. This explains why the share price of Gladstone Land (LAND) rose so much in 2021:

Farmland REITs as an inflation hedge (YCHARTS)

Its debt is being inflated away, but the value of its farmland is rising. In that sense, farmland can be seen as a leveraged bet on inflation. If the inflation remains high, farmland will keep appreciating at a rapid rate, providing a hedge in my portfolio. One thing less to worry about.

Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Increases the Value of US Farmland

Russia and Ukraine are the two biggest European countries. They have historically also been some of the top exporters of major grains, fresh produce, and vegetable oils.

Therefore, the impact of this war could very significantly disrupt global markets for farmland produce, especially grains.

In 2020, Ukraine became the world's second-largest grain exporter and now it is the victim of a full-scale invasion, which essentially puts everything on hold.

Ukraine cannot continue to farm and export its produce because it is fighting for its survival, and Russia won't be able to export and participate in global markets because it is being cut off from the rest of the world.

As a result, the value of US farmland is growing substantially from this crisis. Major grain and wheat prices are soaring, which increases farmers' profits, and farmland owners' share of it through rent payments.

Farmland as an Asset Class is Growing in Popularity and Valuation

Farmland has been growing in popularity for years already, but it is still an unpenetrated asset class with few investors actually holding an allocation in their portfolio.

But this is now starting to change. Increasingly many institutions and legendary investors are adding farmland to their portfolio, and with inflation at a 40-year high and the risk of another world war, I expect this trend to only accelerate.

Brookfield (BAM) expects the same. They believe that the portfolios of most investors will shift very heavily towards real assets over the coming decade, and farmland is one of its biggest components.

Growing allocations to real assets (Brookfield )

As farmland becomes a mainstream investment, the demand from investors will rise, but since supply is limited and declining, prices will need to adjust higher. It is as simple as that.

Our Favorite Investment Options

You could buy a piece of farmland directly in the private market, rent it out, and be done with it.

However, you would take significant risk by being highly concentrated in one tenant, one crop type, and one geography.

You also likely aren't a farmland expert and so you will risk overpaying/mismanaging your investment.

A much better alternative is to invest in farmland through publicly listed REITs (VNQ) and/or crowdfunding.

Both have unique pros and cons and therefore, the best option may be to combine both and that's what I am doing.

Farmland REITs like Farmland Partners and Gladstone Land can be attractive as growth-oriented farmland investments. They are always raising more capital and buying more land with the goal of creating value by consolidating the market. If they are successful, it will result in faster growth and appreciation in the long run. However, the flip side of this is that they pay a very low yield in the 1-2% range. The yield is so low because they retain a lot of cash flow for growth and/or their valuations are high.

Dividend yield of Gladstone Land (Seeking Alpha)

Crowdfunding sites are the opposite in that they will typically offer more income-focused farmland investment opportunities. The leader in this space, FarmTogether, commonly has deals with 8-12% annual yields. They get these higher yields by targeting higher-yielding crops, accepting some operational risk, and adding leverage on their properties. On the flip side, since they are not in the business of consolidating the farmland market, these investments are unlikely to enjoy as much appreciation as farmland REITs.

Farmland with high yield (FarmTogether)

By pairing them together, REITs and crowdfunding, investors can improve the risk-to-reward of their farmland allocation by having growth, high yield, and appreciation in one package.

Bottom Line

I have invested in farmland for years already.

2021 was a very strong year and it sure seems like 2022 will be another one.

Inflation is at a 40 year high and Russia's invasion greatly increases the value of US farmland.

