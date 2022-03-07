imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

On March 3rd, 2022, the United States Energy Information Agency released its Annual Energy Outlook 2022 at the Bipartisan Policy Center. I wish more people would read through the information posted on the EIA's website.

s website and through their detailed reports. Traditional energy such as oil & gas has been controversial as some political figures continue to wage war on the sector. From fighting to change public perception to pressuring financial institutions to limit investments, some political figures will stop at nothing until 100% of America's energy is created from renewable sources. Look, I am a fan of renewable energy, and I have investments in Clearway Energy (CWEN), Stem Inc (STEM), and I am debating adding NextEra Energy (NEE) to my portfolio. I applaud renewable energy, and I am invested in renewable energy companies, but I haven't believed that a solution is an all-or-nothing approach.

America needs cheap American Energy regardless of whether it comes from the oil & gas or renewable sector. As the calls for an increase in renewable investments intensify due to geopolitical unrest, on March 3rd, 2022, the EIA has solidified what I have been saying for years, contradicting what the loudest political figureheads have been preaching. Global X has a wide range of ETF products, and I am warming up to their Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA). MLPA has a long distribution history dating back to its inception in 2012. It has a large distribution yield that exceeds 7%. MLPs are critical infrastructure that powers our economy regardless of what some individuals want to believe. Think about the chaos that would occur if roaming blackouts because the norm, and when you went to turn on the lights, only darkness surrounded you in the morning? We don't have the luxury of moving to 100% renewables today, tomorrow, next year, next decade, or the decade after that. I have been a pipeline investor for years, and MLPA offers a clean way to invest in some of America's premier infrastructure companies without filing the dreaded schedule K-1 at tax season.

MLPA is an interesting energy fund focused on infrastructure assets.

MLPA invests in America's largest energy infrastructure companies which provide transportation, storage, and processing of natural resources. Midstream MLPs are publicly traded partnerships that confine their operations to these specific activities. This allows them to obtain MLP status and elect to be taxed as a partnership and trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity-level taxation. MLPA has $1.14 billion in net assets and charges a 0.46% management fee for its ETF. MLPA pays a quarterly distribution, and its forward yield is 7.24% as it pays $2.90 per share. MLPs typically pay high yields to investors because they do not pay corporate income taxes as the taxes are passed on to the unitholders of the specific MLP. MLPA's inception was 4/18/12, and its never missed a quarterly distribution.

MLPA has an interesting approach that corresponds to the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index. The Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index is designed to track the performance of companies structured as MLPs that own and operate assets used in energy logistics. Many of the company's pipelines, storage facilities, and other assets are used in transporting, storing, gathering, and processing natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products. To gain entry to the Solactive MLP index, the company must be listed on the U.S stock exchange. In addition, it is required to have a market capitalization of at least $2 billion, average daily trading volume in the last 3 months of at least $2.5 million, and maintain or grown its distribution quarter-over-quarter for at least one of the trailing 2 quarters.

Energy infrastructure companies, in general, have been horrible investments over the past decade from a chart perspective, but recently, they have been coming back to life as the energy sector caught a bid. Over the past 5-years, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has appreciated by 81.82%, while MLPA deprecated by -41.92%. With the energy sector catching a bid and commodity prices increasing, it looks like many of the MLPs which were hated are starting to rebound. Over the past year, MLPA has increased by 21.45%, outpacing SPY as its appreciated by 14.73%.

As of 3/3/22, 19.21% of MLPA consisted of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET) which are two of my favorite MLPs. I believe both are undervalued and can help MLPA increase throughout 2022. EPD operates 50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemical pipelines. They have 260 million barrels of refined products and crude storage capacity and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. EPD operates 22 natural as processing plants, 23 NGL, and propylene fractionators, and has a large import/export business with 18 deepwater ship docks that can facilitate multiple products. In 2021 EPD generated $40.81 billion in revenue as they transported 3,412MBPD of NGLs, had 1,253MBPD of NGL fractionation volumes, and 2,088MBPD of crude transportation volumes. EPD's infrastructure is critical to America's way of life.

ET operates 114,000 miles of natural gas, crude oil, NGL, and products pipelines. ET's infrastructure spans the country and provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, transportation, storage, and marketing services for natural gas. ET operates roughly 69,000 miles of pipeline, 150 Bcf of working storage capacity, and more than 60 natural gas processing and treating facilities. On the crude side, ET operates approximately 10,850 miles of pipelines are located across 16 states which are combined with approximately 64 million barrels of storage capacity. In 2021 ET transported 12,644BBtu/d of natural gas through their intrastate pipelines and 11,912BBtu/d through their interstate pipelines. In 2021 ET generated $67.42 billion in revenue, $13.05 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and $9.63 billion in distributable cash flow (DCF).

From a tax perspective investing in an ETF focused on MLPs is a cleaner way to gain exposure to this sector. Investing in MLPs directly requires filing a Schedule K-1 package with your personal income taxes. Each K-1 package includes a Schedule K-1, an ownership schedule, a sales schedule, and a state schedule. Often the state schedule makes investors cringe because it lists all the states in which the MLP operates and the limited partner's share of income attributed to each state. With MLPA, there is no K1 reporting as 1099's are issued.

Brand new projections were released from the EIA which is a bullish indication for MLPs

The infrastructure that MLPs operate is required for the oil & gas industry. Energy investments have become polarizing as an emphasis on ESG and Climate Change has crossed over into investing. People need to look past the headlines and stop listening to teenagers or anyone who hasn't done the actual research about future energy projections. In the 3/3/22 Annual Energy Outlook 2022 report, the EIA projected that in 2050 the USA would be dominated by fossil fuels. Coal is expected to decline while oil climbs back to its previous highs of the early 2000s and natural gas continues to increase. Renewables will experience the fastest rate of adoption and growth on a percentage basis, but from a consumption, standpoint, will remain a fraction of natural gas or petroleum's consumption.

I am not pulling these figures out of thin air. These are the latest projections, only a few days old from the EIA. The left hand chart in the slide above clearly indicates how the EIA see's the domestic energy mix in 2050. To be clear, I am an all the above person ex-coal. Coal is the dirtiest source of energy, and the more coal we can replace, the better. By 2050 the global energy demand is expected to increase by 50%. As the decades pass and the U.S population expands, the demand for sustainable energy will increase. In 2020 renewable energy made up 12% of the domestic energy mix. It's unrealistic to believe renewables can replace fossil fuels anytime soon, just on the current demand, and when you add a growing economy to the mix, it becomes even harder.

I choose to form my opinions and base my decisions on information coming out of official government agencies, not teenagers or politicians voicing their opinions on what is the correct direction for the planet. We are presented with facts that indicate the United States will increase its oil & gas consumption over the next 3 decades. MLPs will be critical to making sure these fuels are transported from A to B. With a long runway of growth ahead of us, MLPA can continue to pay large distributions, and maybe the MLP sector, in general, can continue to catch a bid to the upside.

Conclusion

MLPA is an interesting energy fund that still hasn't come close to the levels it traded at prior to the oil crash in 2014-15. Through every global event, from the oil crash to the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, MLPA continues to generate distributions to its investors. I own its top two holdings directly and like the remaining assets within MLPA. The EIA's report solidified their previous projections that oil & gas are here to stay for decades to come, even if some figureheads don't want to accept the truth. I am planning on adding MLPA to my income-producing portfolio, so I have exposure to a larger basket of MLP stocks as I feel the entire industry is undervalued.