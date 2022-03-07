Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

While I was in college, I used to resell "hype" sneakers and streetwear to make extra money. Air Jordans, Supreme, OVO, Nike, Bape, anything that I could flip, I'd be happy to pick up.

It was a good little earner. As a sneakerhead, I quite enjoyed also owning pairs of sneakers which I could never justify paying resell, and ultimately being the person who got paid resell for the sneakers.

But it was a grimy gig. It involved waiting outside of stores in the cold, and the "easy" money attracted some unsavory characters.

Hoodlums would frequently be there, either pressuring others to get in front of them in the line, or to outright steal kids as they left the store with their sneakers. Fights were frequent. Police would often come. We'd all get searched, although I was just there trying to make a quick buck.

At the end I kept the good, and distanced myself from the bad. Still have some fond memories.

Where am I going with this?

Sometimes, there are aspects of a given community that you don't like. It doesn't mean you need to shun the community.

You can take the good, and distance yourself from the bad.

This is exactly what happened for Robert & I with dividend investing.

There is this widespread idea in the dividend investing community that you should buy and hold stocks forever.

Quotes like "time in the market over timing the market" are thrown around without any real thought.

You can constantly be in the market by selling an expensive stock and buying a cheap stock.

Our experience tells us that in every single market, you'll find both.

This article will explain why this is a good idea, and demonstrate it with 7 clear case studies, that come from our past recommendations.

If you buy low, you should sell high

If you somehow believe the idea that markets are efficient, then you're not even interested in buying low.

You believe that the price today reflects all information we know and is the best bet at the company's value.

But if you believe that stocks can be cheap, expensive, or fairly priced, then likely you are interested in buying them when they are cheap.

But if you're not selling them when they are expensive, then you're doing yourself a disservice.

Even if your goal is to compound income over time with high quality dividend companies (that's our goal) you should still sell your expensive stocks. Why?

This achieves many things:

You increase your income: If you buy a 4% yielding stock, sell it when it yields 2% and reinvest the proceeds in another 4% stock, well gross of tax you just doubled your income.

You reduce risk: Real risk lies in valuation. By shifting to value and locking in gains, you reduce the risk of your portfolio.

You increase diversification. We advise scaling out of positions gradually, so if you reinvest in another stock, then you increase diversification. This provably reduces the volatility of your income growth without reducing the overall growth profile

Some of you will never agree.

That's fine, but take a cold hard look at your portfolios. Are they beating the market?

If not, the inflexibility of your investment policies might be the cause. If that's the case, maybe it's time to consider switching something up.

How it's been going for us?

Some say that we sell too early, because we don't get the top. Sometimes that's the case. Ultimately, nobody gets the top 100% of the time. If you can sell close enough to the top, and buy close enough to the bottom, then you still come out on top.

Our personal portfolios are proof that this has worked throughout the entire market cycle, but I will only use numbers of data which I have a published source (namely Seeking Alpha) to back me up.

In May 2021, as we were facing quite a bit of pushback on Seeking Alpha because of our unorthodox methods, we started our Hybrid All Weather model portfolio.

We use it to demonstrate our methodology, with a mix of low yielding and high yielding dividend stocks.

We measure the portfolio using our tech to calculate the total return (including dividends) on a time-weighted basis: the gold standard in the industry.

If anyone offers performance data which isn't total return calculated on a time-weighted basis, then just discard it. Anything else is worthless.

Since inception, the portfolio is outpacing the S&P 500 (SPY) by 23%, having returned 79% against the index which has returned 56%.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - Hybrid Portfolio Performance

This was done buying good ol' value blue chip stocks, getting paid dividends to wait, and selling them when they were overvalued.

In January 2021, when we launched the Dividend Freedom Tribe, we added two more portfolios to the mix: a low yielding portfolio and a high yielding portfolio.

The former focused on stocks with double digit dividend growth rates, accepting lower yields. The latter aimed for a target yield of 6%.

Both are still doing a lot better than the index.

The Low Yield portfolio has a total return of 39% against SPY's 19%.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - Low Yield Portfolio

The High Yield portfolio has done slightly less well, returning 36% over the period.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - High Yield Portfolio Performance

Of course there have been periods of underperformance for the High yield portfolio, but at the end of the day, nobody can say that the implementation of our strategy has produced bad results.

In the rest of the article, I'll show you our "secret weapon" which we use to identify when a stock is undervalued and overvalued, and give you examples of our calls on different stocks.

Case studies

These case studies will look at 7 stocks with past recommendations, which should hopefully show that different stocks are overvalued or undervalued at different times, and thus make good buys then sells.

We'll demonstrate these using our MAD Charts.

Here's how these work.

We take 10 years of dividend yield history for the stock. We then work out the min and max yields, the median yield, as well as the 25th and 75th percentile.

We then workout the price at which the stock would have traded at if it yielded any of those yields at any point in the past 10 years.

This gives us ranges.

When a stock yields more than its 25th percentile yield, it is undervalued. When it yields less than its 75th percentile yield, it is overvalued.

There is more to our individual analysis to this, including our appreciation of future dividend growth, but ultimately this summarizes it.

1. BlackRock

During the past 10 years, BlackRock (BLK) has yielded between 1.7% and 4.4% in the past 10 years, with a median yield of 2.5% and a "fair range" of 2.2% to 2.7%.

Today BLK yields 2.8%.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - BLK MAD Chart

In May 2021, we suggested to DFT members to sell BLK in 3 increments, at $875, $950, and $1,000.

Targets 1 and 2 were reached, and now that BLK trades again below $700, making it a buy in our book, it is clear that selling 2/3rds of your shares was a good decision.

2. Pfizer

During the past 10 years, Pfizer (PFE) has yielded between 2.5% and 5.3% in the past 10 years, with a median yield of 3.5% and a "fair range" of 3.3% to 3.85%.

Today PFE yields 3.3%.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - PFE MAD Chart

In August 2020 (months before the Covid vaccine was proven effective) we said that Pfizer was cheap and the "best Covid vaccine play".

If you bought then, you'd have a cost basis of $36.

While buying it cheap then was good as the stock has beaten the market since then, selling it high along with us was better.

We didn't get $60 per share. We started selling at $50, and when it was all said and done, we had sold all our shares at an average cost of $54.

That's an extra 15% over the duration of the trade vs "buy and holding".

Plus it should be highlighted that we had our gain to redeploy into another stock. Buy and holders can just look at it on paper.

3. Home Depot

During the past 10 years, Home Depot (HD) has yielded between 1.6% and 3.95% in the past 10 years, with a median yield of 2.11% and a "fair range" of 2% to 2.3%.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - HD MAD Chart

This tight fair range suggests that HD only has a few deviations from its main range.

Here's a history of our suggesting buying and selling HD in the past couple years:

Let's say that you bought and held.

You would have bought at $195 in March 2020, and would have enjoyed 72% total returns, just slightly beating the index.

Had you followed our suggestions, you'd have had 100% returns from the investment before dividends. That also doesn't account for the time in which the funds were not tied up in the investment, and therefore could have compounded elsewhere.

4. Realty Income

During the past 10 years, Realty Income (O) has yielded between 3.3% and 6.5% in the past 10 years, with a median yield of 4.4% and a "fair range" of 4.1% to 4.8%.

In June 2021, 9 months ago, we suggested selling O at $70. Even REIT expert Brad Thomas (and one of my favorite SA authors) thought we had it wrong. He commented:

We have a Hold on O today (strictly due to valuation), but selling shares is, in my opinion, the wrong call.

We then suggested DFT members to sell more at $72 in August 2021.

Since then the stock has declined to $67.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - O MAD Chart

What investors need to remember, is that when you sell in this way, and that it ultimately proves to be a good decision, it isn't only about getting more money.

It's also about getting more time. The buy and hold investors were exposed to O with nothing to show but the dividend since we sold last summer.

We had those funds to work for us elsewhere for 9 whole months.

Days after suggesting to sell O, we suggested buying ENB, which increased 9% since then AND produced more income.

WIN WIN.

5. VF Corp

During the past 10 years, VF Corp (VFC) has yielded between 1.4% and 4.1% in the past 10 years, with a median yield of 2.2% and a "fair range" of 1.8% to 2.5%.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - VFC MAD Chart

This is a stock where we have a very large history of buying and selling it displayed publicly on Seeking Alpha.

The stock is at $55 now. Had we bought and held in June 2020, we would be losing money.

Had we bought and held in May 2017, we'd be at barely a 10% gain before dividends.

But those two subsequent trades mean you would have instead realized 110% returns before income.

Buy low, get paid to wait, sell high. We haven't yet bought back into VFC, but are thinking about it.

6. Lockheed Martin

During the past 10 years, Lockheed Martin (LMT) has yielded between 2.2% and 5.3% in the past 10 years, with a median yield of 2.9% and a "fair range" of 2.5% to 3.2%.

LMT currently yields 2.44%.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - LMT MAD Chart

In late January 2021, our members requested we review defense stocks.

We suggested that at $325 LMT was a buy.

Then in November 2021, we once again suggested investors buy the stock at $340.

For reasons we all know, the stock popped recently, triggering our sell above target of $450.

We suggested members sell part of their position. We don't get to say we told you so yet, but I see it very unlikely that LMT manages to breach $500 without at some point coming back down.

Gravity applies to stocks, even those which defy it for a while.

7. Chevron

This pas pick shows that sometimes it takes a couple years to be vindicated.

From the Covid crash in 2020 Chevron (CVX) has performed wonderfully. We didn't get the bottom in either of the dips, but we still did just fine.

During the past 10 years, has yielded between 2.9% and 9.5% in the past 10 years, with a median yield of 4% and a "fair range" of 3.5% to 4.5%

Today CVX yields 3.58%.

Dividend Freedom Tribe - CVX MAD Chart

In August 2020, we said that you'd be "Laughing to the bank with CVX's 6% yield".

Buying low works well of course. As CVX breaks new highs, one might wonder how high it'll go?

Either way, selling a quarter to a third of your position at $160 can't be too bad.

Had you bought when we suggested, you'd be looking at 95% total returns. Can't hurt to take some chips off the table.

Conclusion

These examples show that buying low, getting paid to wait, and selling high, when done in a timely fashion, improves your returns.

Of course, not all stocks reach these extremes. A lot of our stocks have been buys and haven't yet reached our sell targets.

That's where the dividends come into play. We only pick stocks which have a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth. We have our unique methodology to do this also, but that's the topic for another article.

Hopefully this article has convinced you that, maybe, just maybe, selling isn't as blasphemous as some would have you believe.