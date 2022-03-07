courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is rapidly and successfully scaling its artificial intelligence-powered lending platform. As demand for AI solutions rises, the lending startup sees strong revenue and earnings growth in the credit industry. Upstart Holdings' primary business is personal loans, but other opportunities in ancillary segments, particularly home and auto loans, await.

UPST's Long-Term Revenue Growth

Upstart Holdings provides artificial intelligence-powered lending solutions to banks and other financial institutions, and the company's business is booming.

Upstart Holdings provides an AI lending platform to the credit industry in exchange for a fee from financial institutions for its services. Last year, financial institutions paid Upstart Holdings $801 million in fees, indicating that banks and other institutions value the company's AI technology.

Approximately 70% of Upstart Holdings' credit decisions are fully automated and instantaneous, giving the startup a significant competitive advantage over traditional financial institutions, which rely on time-consuming, complex, and sometimes opaque loan approval processes.

The chart below depicts the percentage of loans at Upstart Holdings that are fully automated. Take note of how the trend has improved since 2018.

Percentage Of Fully Automated Loans (Upstart Holdings)

A startup that uses artificial intelligence to help with instant credit decisions can easily adapt its technology to other credit situations. Upstart Holdings got its start in the lending industry by deploying its lending platform in the personal loan industry, but it now has its sights set on the auto loan origination market.

The penetration of the home loan and auto loan markets would be a logical next step for Upstart Holdings, as both credit segments are significantly larger than the personal loan market.

Total Addressable Market (Upstart Holdings)

Upstart Holdings' business gained significant traction in 2021, owing largely to growth in the personal loan industry, the company's current focus.

Upstart Holdings' financials are impressive from top to bottom, with revenues increasing by 264% to $849 million in 2021 and net income increasing by 2,164% YoY to $135 million. Upstart Holdings is already a very profitable company that will have significant traction in 2022.

Financial Summary (Upstart Holdings)

In 2021, the number of loans and transaction volumes on Upstart Holdings' lending platform skyrocketed due to increased product adoption by financial institutions. Upstart Holdings' transaction volume surpassed 495K loans in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 37% increase QoQ. Total transaction dollars rose 31% QoQ to $4.1 billion.

The upward trend in revenues, loan volume, and transaction volume is due to Upstart Holdings' high conversion rates on its platform. The conversion rate, which is the top line in the chart on the left, is greater than 20%, which is an absurdly high conversion rate in any business. Conversion rates are typically in the low single digits and are nowhere near Upstart Holdings' conversion rates. That is the power of AI.

Transaction Volume (Upstart Holdings)

2022 Could Be A Blockbuster Year For Upstart Holdings

This year will most likely be a great year for the AI startup as well. Based on Upstart Holdings' preliminary guidance for 2022, the full-year outlook assumes $1.4 billion in revenue, implying a 65% YoY increase in revenue.

Total revenues for the year could be much higher if the company follows through on its strategy to aggressively enter the auto loan market.

2022 Revenue Forecast (Upstart Holdings)

Upstart Holdings anticipates $1.5 billion in auto financing volume in 2022, a figure that could rise significantly if the company continues to add new dealers to its network, as it has done very successfully in 2021.

Because Upstart Holdings already has AI technology in place, expanding penetration into the auto loan origination market is primarily a matter of networking. I believe that Upstart Holdings' dealer network could triple in 2022, and that the auto loan sub-segment could see some positive surprises this year.

2022 Auto Financing Volume Forecast (Upstart Holdings)

UPST Is A Strong Growth Play In The AI Market With A Reasonable Earnings Multiple

Given that Upstart Holdings is already profitable, rapidly scaling revenues, and expanding into new markets, an earnings multiple of 55 is anything but expensive. Upstart Holdings produced 929% YoY earnings-per-share growth in 2021, and 2022 is expected to be a great year for the fintech as well.

Data by YCharts

Upstart's Share Repurchases

Due to the volatility of Upstart Holdings' stock, the company's Board of Directors approved $400 million in share repurchases, and the company may repurchase shares from time to time, depending on market conditions. The $400 million authorization represents 3.2% of Upstart Holdings' current market capitalization.

My Conclusion

Upstart Holdings is a player in the fintech sector that investors should take seriously. The startup's revenue and earnings growth rates are exceptional, indicating that it has highly efficient technology that can scale.

Additional growth opportunities exist in 2022, particularly in the auto loan market, which Upstart Holdings has begun to penetrate. The list of key metrics shows extraordinary growth from top to bottom, and Upstart Holdings is already profitable, unlike many other fintechs.