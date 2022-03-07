Nikola Ilic/E+ via Getty Images

In this modern era, technology and technology solutions are a necessity for pretty much any company to operate. So naturally, it stands to reason that there would arise companies that specialize in the distribution and servicing of these technology products. One such firm is a company called Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT). Despite experiencing some pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this particular enterprise has since rebounded and recent financial performance is pointing to another record year for the company. Not only that, while the company has exhibited extreme volatility on its bottom line over the past several years, shares are priced today at a level that should be considered quite attractive. Even if financial performance reverts back to levels experienced in prior years, shares do book to be rather cheap. Factoring all of this in, I would make the case that Avnet is definitely a prospect for value-oriented investors to consider.

A play on technology in the workplace

Today, Avnet describes itself as a global technology distributor and solutions company. The firm claims to service customers ranging from small startups to large players at the enterprise level. In all, it achieves this by working with suppliers in every major technology segment to serve approximately 2.1 million customers spread across 140 different countries. Presently, the firm operates in two key operating groups.

The first of these is the Electronic Components group. Through this, the company focuses on providing its products and services to high-volume customers. It takes various technologies produced by component manufacturers, such as semiconductors, interconnect passive and electromechanical components, and other related components, and sells them to their clients. These particular firms operate in a variety of industries, ranging from the automotive space to the medical market, to defense, and more. This particular unit is also responsible for providing other solutions, such as design chain solutions that include the offering of engineering and technical resources, design tools, engineering support, and more. It also provides other operations such as supply chain solutions and embedded integrated solutions to its various customers. This was the largest portion of the company, accounting for 92.3% of overall revenue last year. The other unit the company operates is called Farnell. This line of business is mostly geared to servicing lower volume customers that need electronic components quickly so that they can develop, prototype, and test their products. Through this unit, the company provides a large portfolio of kits, tools, electronic components, and other related technologies. This particular unit made up just 7.7% of the company's sales in 2021.

In terms of revenue concentration, the bulk of the company's exposure is to the semiconductor space. During the company's latest completed fiscal year, for instance, 75.4% of its revenue came from products that fell under the semiconductor category. Interconnect, passive, and electromechanical technologies comprised 18.7% of sales. And computers made up 3.3% of revenue. The remaining 2.7% of revenue came from what management calls 'Other' activities. These activities largely consist of test and measurement products, as well as the sale of maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, it generated 44.6% of its revenue from the Asia Pacific region of the world. This was followed by the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) segment at 31.5% and then by the Americas at 23.9%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the general financial performance achieved by Avnet has been positive. Revenue increased each year between 2017 and 2019, climbing from $17.44 billion to $19.52 billion. But then, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed revenue down to $17.63 billion. Fortunately, this decline was short-lived. I say this, because, in the company's 2021 fiscal year, sales came in at $19.54 billion. Growth seems to continue in the current fiscal year. In the first half of the company's 2022 fiscal year, sales totaled $11.45 billion. This implies a year-over-year increase of 21.9% compared to the $9.39 billion generated in the same period of 2021. Management has not provided detailed guidance for the full 2022 fiscal year. But we do know that for the third quarter of the year, the company is anticipating sales of around $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion. At the midpoint, this would translate to a year-over-year increase of 13.9% compared to the $4.92 billion generated in the third quarter of 2021.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Although the trajectory for revenue has largely been consistent, the same cannot be said of profitability. Net income has been all over the map in recent years, with a high point of $525.3 million in 2017 and a low point of $156.4 million in 2018. I would go so far as to make the case that the company does not really derive its value off of net profits. Instead, we should pay more attention to cash flow. This, however, is also incredibly volatile, ranging from a low of negative $368.7 million to a high of $730.2 million with no clear trend that can be demonstrated. In 2021, it came in at $90.9 million. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, the range of cash flow narrows considerably. At the low point in the past five years, it was $259.7 million. And at the high point, it totaled $595.7 million. In 2021, it totaled $463.5 million, up from the $395.1 million generated in 2020. A similar degree of volatility can be seen when looking at EBITDA. Last year, this came in at $599 million. That compares favorably to the $506.3 million generated in 2020.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given the extreme volatility of the company from a cash flow perspective in recent years, I decided to price it based on data from three years. These years would be the 2019 and 2021 fiscal years, as well as annualizing results experienced so far for the 2022 fiscal year. Taking the 2022 estimates, shares are trading incredibly cheap, with a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 3.9 and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 4.7. Using the 2021 figures, these multiples were 9.1 and 9.3, respectively. And using the 2019 figures, they would be 7.1 and 6.3, respectively. To put in perspective this pricing, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.5 to a high of 502.7. Using the more conservative 2021 results, three of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. I also repeated this process using the EV to EBITDA approach. This gave me a range of 6 to 17.1. Two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect, while another one was tied with it.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Avnet 9.1 9.3 Arrow Electronics (ARW) 6.5 6.0 PC Connection (CNXN) 23.1 11.1 ScanSource (SCSC) 6.5 7.3 TD SYNNEX (SNX) 8.0 17.1 ePlus (PLUS) 502.7 9.3

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can say that management seems to be doing well when it comes to growing the company's revenue. That trend looks set to continue for the foreseeable future. I am less comfortable with the profits and cash flows of the business because of the volatility that they have exhibited in recent years. And I expect that volatility to continue moving forward. Having said that, shares do look to range from the very cheap level to being moderately cheap, or fairly valued relative to the competition. In the worst case, I imagine that this would result in a scenario where investors achieve returns that more or less match the market. But in the event that management can sustain recent cash flows, then investors might experience a nice bit of upside moving forward.