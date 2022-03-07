gerenme/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is very well positioned to benefit from several storms. Importantly, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions against Russia. This has led to energy prices in Europe to increase. Subsequently, this has impacted European producers' ability to feasibly produce aluminum.

Next, there was already been a massive decline in investment in basic materials over the past several years, and arguably over the past decade.

Accordingly, aluminum inventories are rapidly falling, prices are going up. This is going to lead to Alcoa seeing a jump in bottom-line profitability.

In sum, this investment is well worth considering.

Alcoa's Revenue Growth Rates Steadily Improving

Alcoa revenue growth rates

As you can see above, Alcoa is seeing its growth rates pick up, with Q4 2021 increasing by 40% y/y.

The big question on investors' minds is of course whether or not Alcoa's topline will end up growing at close to 15% rather than below 10% CAGR as analysts expect.

However, there are reasons to believe that these elevated growth rates will not be slowing down any time soon as aluminum futures (LMAHDS03:COM) are up 20% in the past 30 days.

Why Alcoa?

Alcoa investor presentation

As you can see above aluminum prices are increasing. Meanwhile, aluminum inventories are dropping seriously quickly, see below.

Alcoa investor presentation

Alcoa estimates that global inventory days could end up in 2022 at approximately 42 days. This figure is the lowest in more than a decade. In fact, this is a figure not seen since before the financial crisis.

Alcoa investor presentation

Then, further complicating the supply side, since 2017 the amount of inventory supply has been slowing down, as China hasn't been all that keen to grow the supply of aluminum. There are green considerations impacting China's drive to ramp up aluminum supply.

Then, as you have probably read a lot of late, across Europe, energy cost rates have ballooned.

Alcoa investor presentation

Consequently, relative to European peers, Alcoa's costs have not meaningfully increased, even if the prices for aluminum have soared. This will translate into a sustainable increase in profitability.

Finally, one should also keep in mind that bringing new supplies online often takes a couple of years, and often as much as 3 years.

Alcoa's Profitability Profile in Focus

Alcoa had approximately $1.8 billion of cash and nearly the same amount of debt, making its balance sheet net neutral, where cash and debt are roughly equal.

However, during Q4 of last year, Alcoa's balance sheet had a net debt position of approximately $800 million. Thus, there's little doubt that the company's balance sheet is now much stronger today than it has been during the past year.

Alcoa Q4 2021 results

Next, as you can see above, Alcoa's free cash flow during Q4 2021 was approximately $410 million versus negative $75 million in the same period a year ago.

Thus, there's a dramatic swing in free cash flow generation, which I suspect is likely to continue over the near term.

AA Stock Valuation - Attractively Priced

Alcoa is priced at approximately 11x this year's EPS. This is far from hyper-extended. Obviously, there are plenty of adjustments needed to this EPS number, such as asset retirement obligations (''AROs''), pension benefits, and liabilities that will meaningfully impact the actual non-GAAP EPS number from this year.

All that being said, if we presume that Alcoa's topline grows by approximately 15% this year, on the back of tight inventory and price hikes, paying approximately 11x forward EPS is very much a reasonable valuation.

The Bottom Line

Aluminum is going to see supply constraints over the next year. Meanwhile, prices are already soaring. Given the low valuation of the company, the risk-reward here looks incredibly favorable.