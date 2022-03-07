USD Partners: Good Things Come In Small Packages
Summary
- We've just confessed that we started lightening-up on our energy exposure, due to an oversized allocation, not a change of opinion!
- Nonetheless, we haven't slammed the door in the face of new opportunities, even if they belong to the (non-)"forbidden" fruit/sector.
- USDP currently resembles the situation of Zelenskyy/Ukraine in many ways: Small, fragile, volatile, messing with super-power/s, living under threat.
- Just as we pray for the sake of the latter (as human-beings), we are hopeful about the former (as investors).
Pushing/Putin Out, Letting/Zelenskyy In
As we explained last Friday:
- Being an "Energy Bull" during one of the strongest energy cycles ever surely gives one's portfolio wings. This, however, also creates some rich people's problems that must be addressed.
- With great (allocation to) power comes great responsibility (for risk management), and we found ourselves in a position where we have to let some (exposure) go.
- Lightening up on some of our exposure to the energy sector is a bit like waving goodbye to your kid when he/she leaves the house; you'd love to see them sticking around, but you know it's the right thing to do.
Putting it differently (quoting one of our comments on that article thread):
We remain bullish on the Energy sector, we particularly love midstream-MLPs, and we expect the positive sentiment to continue.
Having said that, when your exposure to a certain sector is 5x greater than its weighting within the S&P 500 AND the $SPY is your benchmark (it's for our FNP), there's no other way (but to lighten up) ASSUMING that risk management is something that you're minded of.
We do!
Moreover, although we've started to lightening-up on Energy, it doesn't mean that from now on we're only looking to sell. It surely doesn't mean that if we identify an opportunity we won't put our hands on it just because it belongs to the Energy sector.
Rest assured that going forward, we will let go (of energy positions) more than we let in. Nonetheless, when an opportunity crosses our way - we will take advantage of it, even if it's about an MLP like USD Partners (NYSE:USDP), which is:
1) Tiny
2) Volatile
In many ways, USDP is just like Zelenskyy/Ukraine right now: Small, fragile, volatile, messing with super-power/s, living under threat... But just like Zelenskyy/Ukraine, we believe/hope that good will overcome evil, light will overcome darkness, and potential will overcome risk.
Believing in the Future, Not Fearing of the Present
The company has published its ER for Q4 & FY 2021 yesterday:
- Q4 '21 Net income of $3.61M vs $6.54M in the last year quarter.
- FY '21 Net income of $21.461M vs -$19.81M (net loss) in 2020.
- Q4 '21 Revenue of $28.21M (-9.2% Y/Y) misses by $2.4M.
- FY '21 Revenue of $122.10M (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Q4 '21 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $9.44M (-21.7% Y/Y).
- FY '21 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $47.13M (+2.9% Y/Y).
The company explains that "Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the quarter decreased 22% relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the operating factors discussed above and the general timing of receipts and payments of accounts receivable, accounts payable and deferred revenue balances."
- Q4 '21 Adjusted EBITDA of $11.9M (-20.0% Y/Y).
- FY '21 Adjusted EBITDA of $55.11M (-0.8% Y/Y).
- Q4 '21 DCF of $10.66M (-17.7% Y/Y).
- FY '21 DCF of $148.28M (+3.8% Y/Y).
The company explains that " Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF") decreased by 20% and 18%, respectively, for the quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and DCF was primarily a result of the operating factors discussed above. Partially offsetting the decrease in DCF was a decrease in cash paid for interest and taxes during the quarter."
- Distributable Cash Flow Coverage ("DCR") of ~3.2x; that's one of the best DCRs out there, across MLP-land!
Distribution: Steady As She Goes
Based on the most recently-declared $0.121/unit quarterly distribution ($0.484 per unit on an annualized basis) the current yield is ~8.6%
Based on what management said during the Conference Call and in-spite of having the reserves, we shouldn't expect the distribution to rise more than it did last year. Here's USDP CEO Dan Borgen (emphases ours):
1) Distribution will grow by $0.01, or +8.26% Y/Y.
Turning back to the fourth quarter, the partnership increased its quarterly distribution with respect to the fourth quarter by approximately 2.1% relative to the third quarter of 2021, which was in line with our previously announced distribution guidance... to remain on its current distribution growth trajectory of increasing its quarterly cash distribution per unit by an additional quarter of a cent per quarter for the first, second, third and fourth quarters in 2022
2) Excess cash flow will be used for other purposes.
...the way we're thinking about it, it's just to maintain a good balance of growth, but also have a good distribution coverage. Going forward, we've had a pretty strong distribution over the last two to four quarters. And we're also projecting a strong distribution coverage in 2022. We kind of take it year-by-year. But at this point, we'll have a DCF surplus going forward, which we'll use to pay down debt or look at strategic initiatives, either on the organic side or on the M&A side.
Still, 8.6% is a decent distribution yield, and ~8.3% is a decent distribution growth rate - a combination that puts USDP in a comfortable/attractive position compared to other MLPs.
Less than a handful of names pay more; the vast majority pays less.
Catch-up is in the MLP Cards
We're taking advantage of the market reaction this morning, sending the stock down ~7% to grab some of this small, but attractive, MLP.
At a time when many other MLPs have already made most of their run up, it seems/feels as if USDP might only be at the early stages of making its own move up.
Looking at the past two years, USDP is the worst-performing name among a peer group composed of MLPs that we hold/held/traded along this period*
*MPLX LP (MPLX), Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), Energy Transfer LP (ET), NuStar Energy LP (NS), Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL), Enbridge Inc (ENB), Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), Targa Resources Corp (TRGP), PBF Logistics LP (PBFX).
Moreover, using the same two-year period, USDP is also the MLP that trades the most below the peak it reached during that time-frame.
A New Day has Come
From an operating perspective, Dan Borgen said that "2021 was a momentous year for the Partnership" that included:
- a five-year renewable diesel throughput agreement underpinned by an investment-grade rated
- refining customer at the Partnership's West Colton Terminal
- formation of USD Clean Fuels LLC, a subsidiary of USDP's Sponsor to focus on providing production and logistics solutions to the growing market for clean energy transportation fuels
- DRU becoming fully operational and commenced shipment of DRUbit™ by Rail™.
The company's DRUbit™ by Rail™ network has already enhanced the sustainability and quality of the Partnership's cash flows by significantly increasing the tenor of ~32% of the Hardisty terminal's capacity, through 2031.
He concluded that,
We hope to continue our momentum in 2022 and are very encouraged about the future as we engage with our customers regarding the next phase of USD's growth, which could include a second DRU customer commitment, resulting in additional longer-term commitments at the Partnership's Hardisty rail terminal.
Overall, we believe that while USDP is a tiny MLP (and for that reason the risk rating we assign to it is quite high, i.e. above-average risk), it's also offering an attractive 'package' of yield, coverage, and DCF.
Following the distribution brutal cut in 2020, commitment to debt reduction (leverage is below 3.5x), completion of the new network, and sustainable DCF going forward (that is expected to start growing from here), USDP is operating on a significantly more solid ground than it did before.
Admittedly, the trajectory across various metrics isn't yet where we want it to be. Here is the trajectory along the FY 2021 timeline:
|Q1'21
|Q1'21
|Q1'21
|Q1'21
|EBITDA
|$14.6M
|$16.3M
|$12.3M
|$11.9M
|DCF
|$12.5M
|$14.4M
|$10.7M
|$10.7M
|Coverage
|4.0x
|4.0x
|3.0x
|3.2x
Taking into consideration that CapEx is essentially flat, as well as that excess cash flow is being used for debt reduction, USDP is on a safe path towards seeing its leverage moving below 3.0x (!) over the next year, and likely even lower (all things equal; that includes muted increases to the distribution) in 2023.
Price Target
What do we expect from the stock?
Best-case scenario? Stock is trading with its old, long-term, multiple of ~12x, with an EPS of ~$1, for a PT of $12
More likely scenario? Somewhere around $9, +/-$1, or a multiple of ~10x on an EPS of ~$0.90.
In order to be on the safe/conservative side, we've set the PT at $8. If and when the stock hit this price, we will reassess.
Bottom Line
We have started to load-off on some of our excessive energy exposure, however at the same time we're happy to take advantage of new opportunities if and when they present themselves, even if they belong to the Energy sector.
Similar to the world leaders' approach towards Russian oil and gas these days, we haven't banned the sector completely, just putting it under some minor sanctions.
We believe that USDP is currently presenting an attractive opportunity to grab a piece of a small energy operation that is in the early stages of higher growth/DCF and lower debt/leverage, consequently offering unitholders a more attractive and safer investing package.
