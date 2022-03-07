deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

This article is a follow-up to an article I recently wrote about Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) (Tetra Technologies Stock: A Potential Double In One Year (NYSE:TTI). I wrote my earlier article before Q4 2021 earnings came out on 2/28/22, and importantly, before Russia invaded Ukraine. This article reviews TTI's recent earnings and also addresses the huge change in the hydrocarbons markets wrought by the attack on Ukraine. This article builds upon the previous article and assumes you have read that article as well as my extensive responses to various comments on that article.

Before I start on the article, it goes without saying - but I'll say it anyway - that my heart goes out to Ukraine suffering an unimaginable attack on its people and sovereignty. It is frankly hard to believe that such events can occur so far into the 21st century and it is even harder for me to believe that the supposed biggest powers on earth can sit by and watch this disaster unfolding and refuse to establish a no-fly zone in Ukraine's airspace. The rest of my thoughts on the topic are more appropriate to another forum, so let me begin with the topic at hand.

TTI's Q4 2021 Earnings Report Confirms The Recovery of TTI's Legacy Business

As I explained in my previous article, TTI's legacy business has begun to recover in 2022, and Q4 results showed further recovery. Revenue of $113 million in Q4 grew 19% sequentially-and grew 50% yoy. Q4 revenue was only 7% short of the revenue generated by TTI in Q1 2020-before the pandemic hit-even though rig count in Q4 2021 was 29% less than it was in Q1 2020.

EBITDA totaled $50 million in 2021, versus $40 million in 2020. Q4's EBITDA of $13 million was about the same as the average for the year, but substantially higher than the year before. It is of note that TTI secured a CS Neptune job for the North Sea, which will add to revenue in Q2 2022. Although a North Sea Neptune job generates less revenue than a Gulf of Mexico Neptune job, the fact that one Neptune job was actually signed up may suggest that other such jobs may be around the corner, especially considering the huge spike in oil prices in the past two weeks (to be addressed in more detail below).

TTI generated $7.4 million of FCF in Q4 and reduced debt by $13 million for a total $68 million debt reduction in 2020/21. Total debt outstanding as of 12/31/21 was $152 million, compared to $222 million in Q3 2019. Net debt as of 12/31/21 was $120 million, yielding a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7X-which could easily drop below 2X once adjusted EBITDA hits $60 million, which could easily happen at the end of June, 2022. These debt reductions have reduced annual interest expense by more than $4 million.

TTI's CEO further predicted "double-digit growth [in Q1] over the fourth quarter," putting likely Q1 EBITDA at $16 to $17 million and probably approaching if not exceeding $20 million in Q2 (traditionally TTI's best quarter of every year), supporting the prediction in my earlier article of an $80 million EBITDA this year. Given inflation, my earlier $80 million prediction was probably too high, but may yet be affirmed if I am correct in my updated projection that drilling and fracking are going to increase substantially in 2022 given the likely withdrawal of many Russian oil barrels and nat gas from global markets, as discussed below.

Recent Increases in Global Oil and Gas Prices Will Provide a Substantial Tailwind to TTI's Legacy Business

As everyone knows, oil and nat gas pricing have been recovering in an almost straight line since the pandemic-induced lows of early 2020. However, ever since WTI hit $70 in September, 2021, there has been a very active debate as to where oil was going from $70. Some folks argued that domestic shale production would again go crazy once oil hit $70-sending oil back to the $60's and maybe even to the $50's. Also in the bear camp was the argument that OPEC would open up the spigots and also send oil back to the $60's and $50's. A third bear argument was that COVID spikes would lower demand and a fourth argument was that sanctions would be removed against Iran and that all of a sudden another couple million barrels of oil would appear each day on the market.

All of these arguments were entirely reasonable, but all of them ended up being wrong. Demand returned despite delta and omicron, the shale patch continued to exercise capital discipline, OPEC did not overproduce and sanctions on Iran remain (although I believe a deal with Iran is very likely in the near future, with oil at $115 helping Iran's cause tremendously-even though I think we are simply setting up another Putin-like situation by handing Iran leverage over the West just like Europe did with Putin. But I digress, into politics, no less.)

In fact, instead of sliding back to $60 or $50, WTI kept heading north, climbing from $70, in Dec, 2021, to $80 in Jan and $90 in Feb, 2022. Note, therefore, that WTI averaged in the mid-70's in Q4 2021, whereas it has averaged about $90 so far in Q1 2022--and may end up averaging closer to $100 by the end of this quarter given that WTI closed at $115 this past Friday.

I believe that WTI above $100-as well as stratospheric nat gas prices in Europe--will constitute a huge tailwind to domestic and international drilling for oil and gas in 2022 and beyond. Here are the reasons for this prediction:

WTI ain't going back below $100 anytime soon.

One of the perennial counterarguments to enhanced drilling by American oil companies has always been that "by the time the newly-drilled wells are producing in four to six months, oil will have dropped back down." This is obviously a valid concern, and has usually been proven correct in the shale patch, but although the following words are usually later [proven wrong, I am going to argue here that "this time is different."

Unlike the West's response to Putin's forays in Chechnya, Georgia and Crimea, the West's response to Russia's attack on Ukraine has been extraordinary (though still woefully insufficient, in my view). Even though direct sanctions on Russia's oil and gas have yet to be implemented (although this may be coming this week), it kinda doesn't matter. The extensive banking sanctions on Russia, the withdrawal of BP and other oil companies from Russia, difficult oil tanker logistics (2/3rds of Russia's oil exports are overwater), the refusal of oil traders (and refineries and other oil hydrocarbon consumers) to buy Russian hydrocarbons are without a doubt going to substantially decrease Russian oil exports-probably by at least 2 mbd. Incredibly, even China-no friend of the West--is getting nervous about buying Urals oil (Russia's main petroleum export), even though Urals is trading at huge discounts ($15 or more per barrel) to dated Brent.

I don't see the above circumstances reversing anytime soon. Putin's ego and view of Ukraine as Russian will not allow him to admit defeat and leave, the Ukrainians are unlikely to capitulate and cede their country to Putin, and even in the unlikely event that the war is resolved soon, I doubt that the West will remove all sanctions and get comfortable buying previous quantities Russian hydrocarbons anytime soon. In addition, I think Europe will increase its purchases of American LNG, adding more impetus to increased drilling and fracking to increase US production of nat gas.

It is certainly possible (even likely) that Iran replaces some of Russia's lost barrels but probably not all of them and so global hydrocarbon storage is going to drop, maintaining Brent and WTI above $100.

2. With oil prices high, oil companies can return cash to shareholders AND also spend capex to increase production at the same time-and I believe they will.

Many oil companies recently announced nice Q4 profits and increased dividends, buybacks and special dividends-even though oil averaged "only" around $75 in Q4. With oil approaching an average of $100 in in Q1, oil companies will be able to put rigs back to work while maintaining capital returns to shareholders-and I believe they will do exactly that.

3. Forget "demand destruction" sending oil back below $100. Although we keep reading about how "expensive" gasoline is, I'm about to explain why that is a bunch of baloney.

Let me ask a question: What was the average price of gasoline between 2005 and 2014? If you answered "over $3.00 per gallon," give yourself a huge pat on the back.

Next question: What was the average price of gasoline between 2011 and 2014? If you answered "about $3.60 per gallon," give yourself another huge pat on the back.

Final question: If gasoline averaged $3.60 for a period of 3 years about 10 years ago-why is it that gasoline at $3.60 a week ago was somehow outrageously priced?

Answer: At $4.00 today, gasoline is NOT outrageously priced. Gasoline expenditures as a percent of household income are lower today than they were in 2012-because whereas the price in 2008 is about the same as today's price, household income has increased about 25% in the past 14 years. In fact, I believe oil is the only commodity that sells at about the same inflation-adjusted price as it did in 2008.

Nobody expects to buy a car, or a house, or a loaf of bread, or a dozen eggs today for the same amount they paid in 2008, so why is it that all the talking heads and journalists are arguing that gasoline is outrageously priced? I realize nobody wants to pay more for anything (I really don't care about gasoline prices because I have been driving an electric car for the past 10 years!), but failing to account for inflation while discussing gasoline prices is intellectually dishonest.

Obviously, the above observation has its limits, but I do not think $110 oil (translating into retail gasoline prices of about $4.00) will generate much demand destruction, especially as employment and economic activity, as well as airplane travel, is actually increasing in the US today. Of course, I might be less sanguine about lack of demand destruction if average national prices hit $4.50, but we're not there yet, and even at those prices, gasoline would still be cheaper than 2008 on an inflation-adjusted basis. In addition, if some decrease in demand occurs if oil approaches $130, that may well slow down further increases in the price of oil-or maybe send it back toward $100, but I do not see a scenario sends oil back below $100 anytime soon.

4. Vilification of hydrocarbon producers will (and already has) decrease, removing one obstacle to hydrocarbon producers ramping up production.

Although capital discipline has certainly been a big factor in limiting oil production in the US, the continued vilification of oil producers and the focus on ESG has also been a substantial factor in tamping down oil production increases. When Congress calls oil company CEO's and grills them about price-gouging and fraud without any evidence of that, when the administration and legislators repeatedly aim their rhetoric at the hydrocarbon industry, when Biden asks OPEC-but not American producers--to ramp up production, oil company CEO's have a good reason to stay outside the limelight by either not increasing production at all or increasing it by a few percent.

I believe that attitude will be put on the back burner in 2022-and perhaps for longer than that. With Russia's production on the decline, and OPEC unwilling to meaningfully increase its production, and with Europe BEGGING for hydrocarbons, I think the rhetoric against American hydrocarbon producers will definitely be on the downswing. I think American hydrocarbon producers will now argue-with good reason-that they are being patriotic by increasing their oil and gas production because doing so will help our European allies, will help isolate Putin and reduce his hydrocarbon influence over Europe and help lower (or prevent further increases of) gasoline prices in the US.

Strangely, the Democrats-the main proponents of the anti-hydrocarbon message-will go along with increased hydrocarbon production because as the midterms approach, the last thing the Democrats want is sustained gasoline prices or $4.00 to $4.50.

If I am right in what I have said above, I think rig counts and fracking are going to increase substantially in 2022 because although the Democrats may say they want to push a green agenda, they also know that $4 gasoline isn't going to help them come this November. For the reasons above, I think drilling and fracking will increase substantially in the US and abroad this year, and since TTI has both domestic and international operations, I think this change will provide a substantial tailwind to TTI's legacy business.

There will certainly be a lag between the foregoing events coming to pass and additional TTI EBITDA being recorded, but I think that as the above transition is more broadly appreciated (if my projections end up being correct), investors will be

Additional Data Points On TTI's Renewable-Energy Initiatives Also Support My Previous Assessment

As I explained in my previous article, TTI began to explore three renewable energy initiatives last year. I provide updates on these initiatives based on TTI's earnings release and earnings call comments.

1. TTI'S Brine Leases Containing Lithium and Bromine Are Being Drilled Right Now.

TTI stated during the earnings call that it was actively drilling its 100%-owned lithium/bromine resource and that results from those drill samples would be available in Q2 (I'm guessing those results should be out in April if drill samples are already being obtained from current drilling). Positive results-which is what I expect based on SLI's previous drill results (note that SLI published a PEA of its lithium resource from the TTI acreage on 10/12/21)-could definitely be a catalyst to TTI's stock price (more information on SLI's PEA can be found in my previous article). Note that the well being drilled is not to produce bromine or lithium, but to get brine samples to validate the concentration of the bromine and lithium in the brine to allow TETRA to move from an Exploration Target estimated amount of bromine and lithium to an Inferred Resources target for bromine and lithium and allow TETRA to further refines the estimated amounts of bromine and lithium on its dedicated acreage. From there TETRA is positioned to move to a PEA (preliminary economic assessment).

It is important to note that the SLI PEA on the TTI acreage was based on an initial sales price for the lithium hydroxide of $14,500/ton (escalated at 2% per year for the 20-year production timeframe) whereas current spot market price for lithium hydroxide is above $70,000/ton, and I believe the likely sales price for lithium on a long-term agreement (which is how most lithium is sold) will probably end up being above $20,000/ton-far more than the $14,500/ton price point used in SLI's PEA. That seemingly small, $5500 difference in sales price makes a huge difference to the profitability of a lithium-production operation. The SLI PEA indicated that the royalty payments to TTI based on the above economics (including the $14,500/ton pricing) could amount to $14 million per year for 20 years. At $20,000/ton-a likely scenario if SLI exercises its option-I believe the royalty payments to TTI would probably approach, if not exceed, $20 million per year, and all of that money is pure profit to SLI because TTI incurs no cost in receiving a royalty. Do keep in mind that we are talking royalty payments probably only starting in 2025.

Separate and apart from any royalty TTI might receive from SLI in the future, as I discussed in my previous article, TTI has approximately 5,000 gross acres which are adjacent to the SLI/TTI acreage (on which SLI's PEA was based) but which are NOT subject to the SLI option. Therefore, if TTI extracts lithium from this acreage (this is the acreage that TTI is currently drilling to obtain samples from), it does not have to share the fruits of that labor with any other partner. In addition, if TTI's drilling of its acreage over the next month or two proves up commercially-exploitable lithium and validates the bromine reserves-which I think is reasonably likely because this acreage is contiguous with the acreage that was drilled for SLI's PEA-the results of that drilling (plus a few other steps) would convert TTI's potential "exploratory target" resource into an "inferred" resource, which could meaningfully increase TTI's stock price by mid-2022.

2. Increased Calcium Chloride Sales for Carbon Capture.

I was not excited about this initiative's ability to generate any meaningful EBITDA in the next year and nothing was said in the recent earnings release and call that changes this impression of mine. This may pan out in the future, but at this time it's too speculative for me to add value to the stock price on this basis.

3. Extra Zinc Bromide Sales for Stationary Storage Batteries.

As I explained in my previous article, in December, 2021, TTI announced that it had entered into an agreement with Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) whereby TTI would supply its high-purity zinc bromide which EOSE would use to construct its Znyth stationary storage batteries. In my previous article, I speculated that EOSE might sell $50 to $75 million-worth of its batteries in 2022, and in fact, EOSE just recently guided to $50 million in 2022 battery sales.

It is reasonable to posit that if EOSE's battery sales grow from $5 million in 2021 to $50 million in 2022, EOSE's demand for zinc bromide will increase 10--fold. Although we do not know how much those zinc bromide sales could add to TTI's 2022 bottom line, these sales could be meaningful--maybe a few extra million dollars in 2022 EBITDA to TTI, which sales are, of course, in addition to existing zinc bromide sales from TTI's legacy business. Finally, EOSE is not the only company that makes stationary-storage batteries and given the high purity of TTI's zinc bromide - and the fact that TTI is a domestic producer of that compound - it is certainly possible (if not likely) that TTI will announce zinc bromide sales to other companies (in addition to EOSE) in 2022.

Valuation Analysis of TTI

In deciding whether to invest in a company, I compare the likely return in the next year versus the downside risk. I usually do not bother to look more than a year out because doing so is a fool's errand due to the numerous variables that will change unpredictably over a period of 12 months. Indeed, even looking six months out is often a challenge.

When I wrote my previous article a couple of weeks ago, WTI was around $92 and I concluded that "due to the recovery of the oil/gas business, the downside risk in TTI's legacy business is very low and there is significant upside potential (at least 20 to 30% increase in stock price over the next six months) from the legacy business alone."

A small amount of the downside risk was due to the possibility that oil might go below $75, which event would markedly decrease any potential for additional drilling in the US. Given that WTI is at $115 now, and in view of the discussion above, I do not believe $75 oil is anywhere on the radar, and I think the downside risk now is whether WTI will go below $100, which still presents excellent returns to just about every hydrocarbon producer on the planet. In essence, in the past two weeks, the "downside risk" scenario has reset from an oil price of $75 to an oil price of $100, in my view.

At the same time, when WTI was $92, I obviously did not think $115 was likely (although I did not think it was as unlikely as many others did), and yet, here we are.

Therefore, the elimination of $75 WTI as a plausible downside scenario, and accepting my belief that WTI will average $100 in 2022 (and it could easily average $110 because I don't see much demand destruction at that price of WTI), both, taken together, provide upside that I could not reasonably project when I wrote my previous article two weeks ago. For these reasons, I now believe that TTI's legacy business is worth $5.00 within one year, instead of the $4.00 set in my previous article.

TTI's price action in the last two weeks suggests that other investors are seeing the same thing. TTI was $2.76 when I wrote my article 2 weeks ago, and now it is $3.48, a 26% increase in two weeks. When I previously set a 1-yr PT of $4.00, I said TTI was a bargain anywhere in the low $3's or less, but given that I now am setting a 1-yr $5.00 PT on the legacy business, I now believe TTI is a bargain today anywhere under $4-but ONLY if you agree with me that oil will stay in triple digits in 2022. If you believe that oil is going back to the $90's or $80's, then forget my $4 bargain valuation and my $5.00 1-yr PT.

Determining the amount of upside that may be generated from TTI's renewable initiatives is a harder call but the way I see it, if you buy TTI at less than $4.00, you are getting $1.00 upside from the legacy business and you are getting the renewable initiatives for free. I believe that TTI's legacy business by itself justifies a stock price of $4.00 today. Of course, if you believe none of TTI's renewable initiatives are worth anything, then $4.00 is maybe just a decent deal or a fair price because there is only $1 of upside from a purchase price of $4.00.

Personally, because I believe that both the zinc bromide and lithium initiatives are likely to positively impact the stock price this year, I would add $1.00 to $2.00 on top of my $5.00 legacy-based one-year price target in order to reflect the renewable-initiative potential for TTI, for a total one-year price target of $6.00 to $7.00-with the midpoint of that range representing almost a double-bagger from Friday's closing price. Obviously, my $1 to $2 add is speculative-the renewable initiatives might not add anything to the stock price in 2022. On the other hand, if very successful, the renewable initiatives could add more than $2 to the stock price-so I invite you to make your own (similarly speculative) projections as to what TTI's renewable opportunities might do for its stock price by February, 2023. As TTI achieves its 2022 renewable energy objectives, such as

quantifying its lithium resources,

releasing its Preliminary Economic Assessment,

entering additional EOS-type agreements-possibly with EOS or other companies that could use TTI's zinc bromide in their own stationary storage batteries (stationary storage is an extremely-fast-growing business at this time and some experts, myself included, expect it to increase 10-fold by 2030)

announcing calcium chloride sales to CarbonFree,

The market could give TTI credit as reflected in the share price before those renewable opportunities actually begin to generate revenue because achieving the foregoing milestones will increase confidence that these initiatives will soon begin generating EBITDA.

As you make your own speculative projections (as I have), keep one last thing in mind: If more than one renewable initiative gets meaningfully monetized-or if only one gets monetized but does so to a large degree-TTI may, over the next year or two, start being thought of as a leading innovator in the renewable space (rather than being thought of just as an oil-and-gas services company), leading its EV-multiple valuation to expand, adding even more value to the stock price on top of a meaningfully-expanding EBITDA.

Also keep in mind that TTI's lithium potential is enhanced by the fact that due to various geopolitical and supply-chain concerns, there is tremendous governmental and industry support to launch lithium-production and electric-battery-production industries here in the United States. It is noteworthy that most of the global lithium resources are found in Australia, South America and China-and the vast majority of lithium-ion batteries are produced in China. Therefore, the fact that TTI's resource is located in Arkansas aligns well with the tailwind pushing domestic production of lithium.

In summary, given where oil and gas prices are now, and given increasing rig counts, TTI's legacy business is in recovery mode and EBITDA from TTI's legacy business should increase meaningfully in 2022, providing not only downside protection but also a tailwind to TTI's stock price.

In addition, I believe 2022 will prove up the viability of at least two of TTI's renewable initiatives, the prospect of which is also likely to add some value to TTI's stock price.

Risks

It's always essential to consider "Risks" so as to remind the reader that every investment has its risks-despite my confidence of small downside risk and meaningful upside potential.

The number one risk I am concerned about today-and not just with TTI-is overall market risk. Many experts consider the market overvalued and many are calling for an additional correction of 10-20-30%, and some (Jeremy Grantham comes to mind) are calling for an even greater downdraft. Since I bought my crystal ball at the dollar store, I have no idea as to the likelihood of a meaningful correction in the stock market, but I do know the possibility exists. If the market corrects meaningfully over the next year-and especially if we have a recession that leads to lower oil and gas prices and therefore lower drilling and fracking activities-the legacy-business upside discussed above is unlikely to be realized. Having said that, I do not see much downside risk from today's stock price (there is strong support in the low $3's) even if the market corrects another 10%, especially if some of the renewable initiatives start producing EBITDA this year. Of course, if Grantham is right and the markets are due to drop 40 or 50%, TTI may break through $3.00 unless oil stays very high while the overall markets are tanking (entirely possible) or the renewable initiatives start producing meaningful EBITDA as the market is tanking (also possible). In essence, TTI may be a stock that diverges from falling markets due to the unique characteristics discussed above.

A second risk is that the whole energy field is unloved by investors--although that lack of love has definitely moderated recently, as highflying stocks have come back to earth, leading to a rotation toward energy stocks, a process that may well continue this year-- and there is a reasonable "risk" that this may not change even despite TTI's efforts to be viewed as a company that is transitioning into the renewable space. Therefore, it's always possible that TTI expands its EBITDA to $70 or $80 million in 2022-and the market yawns. This risk obviously increases if oil and gas prices reverse substantially from their current highs. Having said this, even though the markets have continued to fall in the past few weeks, TTI has bucked that trend, having increased 26% in the past couple of weeks, following the price of oil upward. This supports the conclusion that TTI is trading on its merits, part of the "rotation to value" that has received much attention of late.

A final risk is the potential that none of the three renewable initiatives bear fruit, and since I am attaching $1.00 to $2.00 in additional stock price based on at least one of those initiatives succeeding meaningfully in 2022, if none succeed, TTI's upside in 2022 will be limited (but again, downside is limited as well).

What's a Good Entry Point?

This is always a very difficult question to answer and everything I am about to say should be taken with a grain (or more than a grain) of salt.

Like many other oil-and-gas-related stocks, TTI recovered nicely in 2020-2021, going from under $1 to a high of $4.49 on 6/30/21. TTI has spent a fair part of 2021 above $3, and of course, has recently run hard from $2.76 to $3.48.

Of course, if you buy it at $3.48, there is no guarantee it won't go back to the low $3's on profit-taking or on negative market sentiment. After all, when I bought some shares around $3.15 a few months ago, I didn't think I would be able to buy more TTI at $2.50-but TTI did go down to $2.50, whether that made sense or not (it didn't), and I bought more TTI shares at $2.50.

As we all know, timing the market to find the bottom is hard to do, but based on the assumptions I have made above (very strong oil and gas prices, no recession and no major market reversal), I think buying TTI anywhere below $4.00 will give you at least a 20-25% one-year return and a decent chance (50:50?) at a double-bagger if oil and gas prices stay high, our economy continues to grow and TTI's renewable initiatives start adding meaningful EBITDA before the end of 2022.

Although one can never know for sure, it seems to me that the reward/risk ratio is very positive for TTI. Time will tell if my projections are correct!

Happy investing to all!