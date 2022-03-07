Kitten sleeping on back of chair Beech Photography Tokyo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the past several years, investors in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) often felt more like owning the proverbial cat with nine lives rather than a specialty chemical company. Many times it looked like the company would be left for dead, but talented management at different and critical stages in the company's history rescued it and gave the company another opportunity to live to fight another day. Given that now we are at the beginning of a new direction for the company with multiple paths to significantly reward investors, a look back at how the cat managed to land upright is more than in order.

A View at the Near Misses

Our first near miss involves the Superior Refinery once owned by Calumet. This was a premium asset located near cheap Western Canadian Crude (WCS) sold by Calumet in November of 2017. On April 26, 2018, just six months after the sale, the refinery experienced a major explosion closing the facility for months on end. Although, it is not known whether the explosion would have happened had the company retained ownership, the fact remains that selling the refinery avoided a potentially catastrophic event. You may recall that at that time Calumet was over burdened with debt (much more debt than they have today), so had this explosion happened under its watch, it is almost certain they would have ended up in bankruptcy. We were personally not in favor of the sale at that time, but as it turns out we were dead wrong. Management's vision to remove more risk assets paid off.

Then the pandemic hit. In 2019 Calumet's financial results were stellar. The company reported, "For the full year, Calumet delivered $262.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA (excluding LCM/LIFO) and $191.9 million of cash flow from operations. Our Specialty Products segment contributed $207.9 million of Adjusted EBITDA (excluding LCM/LIFO), which was up 24% year-over-year. This helped to partially offset the lower Fuel Products segment contribution of $152.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA (excluding LCM/LIFO), which was down year-over-year, due primarily to the weaker crude differentials." Management had just announced the sale of the San Antonio Refinery. A few days after the 2019 year end report came out the world shutdown and refining crack spreads collapsed. From our own records, Gulf Coast crack spreads, (those critical for Calumet refining) fell from the high teens to significantly under $10 plotting at times at $6. These are numbers so low that they are catastrophic for refining profitability. With the company's tight liquidity, losing the refining profitability placed significant cash drain risks upon the rest of the business. Management reacted valiantly placing appropriate sized hedges upon refining. And again, just a few months earlier, management had divested itself from another refinery, which would have been a significant drain on liquidity had they kept it during this time. Because of the significant deleveraging that had occurred up to this point we doubt that Calumet risked bankruptcy. We do believe, however, that the company would have been set back years of deleveraging without the quick action of management. As it turned out, for the full year the company generated $150 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

The final test was just a few months away when in early 2021 the March Polar Vortex hit. The impact of this storm on the financials were significant. From the October press release: "Specialty Products and Solutions, Polar Vortex, Turnaround --$70MM plus another $15 million in losses from Performance Brands totaling $85 million. In January, the company updated the 4th quarter financial results, "Unplanned events in the fourth quarter are expected to reduce quarterly financial results by an estimated $20 to $30 million." Based on the $25 million net adjusted EBITDA reported for the 4th quarter, our guess is that the shortage was at or close to $30 million. The total loss for the year equaled near $120 million. It is important to note that the cash expenses equaled approximately $160 million a year minimum, with $120 million in interest and $40 million in capital. But during the last year, management wasn't idle. They carefully and skillfully evaluated their assets and found a gem of a gem with the Great Falls Refinery. While initially looking to sell this asset to help deleverage the balance sheet, they correctly realized that converting this refinery into a hybrid using a small capital outlay could unlock significantly more value than selling it. Projected EBITDA from that entity alone could top $300 million. During this time management obtained the capital for the RND conversion from a 3rd party source and successfully refinanced the 2023 bonds at equal interest rates now due in 2027. These moves dramatically improved the balance sheet and provided much needed breathing room for debt servicing.

Now that we have reviewed all of the near fatal misses in Company's past, a future look is in order.

1st Quarter EBITDA

We begin with the 1st quarter EBITDA estimate. Several slides presented at the last conference call offer insightful views. Three estimates, one for Montana, one for PB and one for Specialty make up the total. Beginning with Montana, we include a Montana performance slide from the last conference.

Inside the slide are two very important facts, the 3rdQ EBITDA and the direction of the critical crack spread defining the performance. We choose 3rdQ because it illustrates results without shutdowns. (The 4th quarter experienced a month long plus unplanned shutdown.) The second parameter, crack spread 3-1-2 for the region, trends significantly upward between the 2ndQ of 2021 and the most recent values. In the 3rdQ, the spread averaged in the $50 region. Since October, the spread increased into the $60 range or $10 higher. For Montana operating at full rates of 28,000 barrels per day, a $10 spread increase adds 90 days times 28,000 times $10 times 0.60 efficiency equaling $15 million. Adding the last quarter at full rates, a $40 million EBITDA quarter might be expected from Montana.

Continuing, an evaluation of the Performance Brands follows beginning with a slide.

PB results have suffered deeply from supply chain issues exacerbated from the loss of a premium grease manufacture fire, which completely destroyed a critical facility. Management noted that alternate suppliers were located, but at higher prices. The above slide also communicates the existence of huge demand with its record $34 million backlog. The results are severely compressed, but the company is seeing fundamental improvement. In 2020, PB averaged $15 million per quarter in EBIDTA. Our estimate with a huge backlog and improving conditions equals a middle of the road between last quarter of $4 million and past averages of $15 million. We are forecasting $10 million for the first quarter.

The final piece involved in our estimate is the Specialty Products and Solutions segment. Again, we head to the slides.

Totaling the three segments and subtracting off $18 million in corporate overhead, 1stQ might generate between $75 - $85 million in EBITDA with non-cash RINs included. Our estimate balances weakening specialty margins with strengthening fuel margins. We suspect that the 1stQ, generally stronger than the weaker 4thQ, might generate $40-$50 in EBITDA.

Full Year Performance

The rest of the year seems even brighter. Montana Resources' starts its RND project at summer's end and should add significantly to EBITDA. By November, the project is fully operational. With the original vision being to bring on the hydro cracker early, management now plans a delay to bring on both units including the pre-treater in the same time frame. Bruce Fleming, Executive Vice President of Montana Renewables & Corporate Development, added "So, while we haven't disclosed that, we suspect that we're going to do better than what we've advertised." In 2019, the company generated $260 million in EBITDA, a number in our mind similar to this is very possible in 2022 with the 1stQ north of $75 million.

The Risk

Market risks exist for Calumet. Management at the end of the call discussed their belief that the RINs issue will ultimately resolve itself with a continuation of the small refinery exemption. Should that not happen, with RND coming on board, Calumet should generate more than enough RINs to cover their liability. The question becomes once Montana is monetized in some fashion what happens next? Other risks continue. The recent huge increase in crude, now near $110, delays the margin recovery with PB. We should potentially expect further work through delays as well. Montana Renewable is still unproven though being developed with accepted technology. The markets are extremely volatile in the world war environment, yet Calumet's businesses lie right in the middle of a war benefited sweet spot, if sadly one can be found during wars.

We fully expect continued volatility in Calumet's unit price. Accepting this reality is an important component to the investing thesis.