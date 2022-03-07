Royal Graphics/iStock via Getty Images

Irreversible change

It seems trivial to write an article focused on capital markets when an unprovoked military invasion and tragic humanitarian crisis continues to unfold with each passing hour. I pray for the people of Ukraine and continue to watch the situation closely with deep concern. But as I learned first-hand more than two decades ago as the events of 9/11 were rapidly unfolding that fateful September morning, the financial uncertainty that comes with traumatic geopolitical events makes ongoing communication to those participating in capital markets all the more important. And what is currently taking place in the Ukraine is bringing with it in what is likely a secular inflection point for capital markets. Almost overnight, everything has changed.

What has changed?

Only time will tell, as we are only in the very first days of what could ultimately become a generational change for global capital markets. Conditions could certainly revert back to the “normal” that we have known for so long. But where we find ourselves today in financial markets is an inevitable outcome that in many respects was years if not decades in the making. So what has changed?

The era of increased globalization and all of its associated benefits including the expanded set of consumption opportunities and disinflationary if not deflationary pricing is very likely over.

The post-Soviet era of geopolitical coordination is quickly giving way to a return to divisiveness with global superpowers more overtly and forcefully pursuing their own ambitions despite the economic costs and condemnation from the global community.

The decades long flexibility of global monetary policy makers to perpetually do “whatever it takes” at the mere whiff of financial market instability is giving way to these same monetary policy makers being trapped in the very tight corners into which they unwittingly painted themselves for so many years with the difficult choice of either tightening monetary policy to combat rising inflation despite mounting evidence of freezing global liquidity conditions or easing monetary policy in response to increasing geopolitical related financial instability while risking inflation spiraling out of control. Of course, history has informed central bankers what path they must choose, which is the inflation fight.

St. Louis FRED

Fiscal policy makers that have dithered, postured, and free rode off of easy monetary policy in spending money like drunken sailors and blowing out their debt-to-GDP ratios to historically unsustainable levels in the process over the last few decades are now facing a future of potentially chronically higher interest expense and increasingly difficult budgetary choices in coming years.

The consequences of inaction

Unfortunately, what we are seeing play out on the geopolitical stage is a tragic reminder of the consequences associated with trying to ignore underlying problems and “kicking the can down the road”. Dating back to the Russo-Georgia war in 2008 and the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the groundwork was in place for an eventual further geopolitical escalation. Yet the West chose to continue pursuing diplomatic relations and economic coordination with Russia despite increasing signs of Russian aggression abroad and suppression at home. And one wonders whether the response from the West today might have been to once again look the other way had Ukraine fallen quickly instead of its people and leadership courageously fighting to protect their sovereignty. After all, the deafening lack of any meaningful response by the global community to China’s effective overrun of the “one country, two systems” agreement with Hong Kong that was supposed to be honored for another 25 years until 2047 is the most recent demonstration of the West’s propensity to look past geopolitical assertion in the attempt to maintain economic ties.

Of course, the same can be said of global central banks and their actions over the last several decades. For years, monetary policy makers have been abusing the trust and privilege that comes with the "full faith and credit" of issuing governments under the fiat currency system by debauching their respective currencies all in the misguided spirit of relentlessly inflating asset prices. And they’ve done this despite the fact that it has been demonstrably proven at this point that such actions do not help generate or support sustained economic growth but instead do nothing more that inflate unsustainable asset bubbles and result in increasingly fragile capital markets that are unable to tolerate any measure of sustained financial stress.

Such easy monetary policy from global central banks may have created a “goldilocks” environment in capital markets for the last many years. But the repeatedly overlooked part of this analogy was the fact that three bears eventually came home. And lest we forget the moral of this story, which is acting with self control and respecting others. Unfortunately, such principles were lost long ago among central bankers and financial market participants, as the inclination to not allow recessions and associated cleansing of malinvestment has resulted in repeatedly excessive and sometimes reckless monetary policy and speculative financial market activity at the expense of generating widening income and wealth inequality. Essentially, it has been a policy approach that fostered a lack of self control and disrespect for others. And it has led us to a destination today of chronically anemic economic growth, exploding sovereign and corporate debt, spiking inflation, and escalating geopolitical instability.

All of these forces appear to be aligning today in what could be a major secular inflection point for capital markets. The potential end of an era and the beginning of a new.

Beware the bear

What has been most notable about the market in recent weeks and months is the relatively minimal reaction to what has already been a meaningful decline in value. Global capital markets have proven remarkably resilient over the past few decades, so perhaps investors are warranted to confidently look past this recent bout of weakness. But it remains worthwhile to be mindful and attentive to underlying market conditions, for this is how major bear markets can trap so many investors in its jowls. Major bear markets often don’t start with the sharp crack to the downside. Instead, they can start by slowly drifting and bleeding for months if not a year or more before finally cascading to the downside. For example, in 2000 and 2007-08, many investors found themselves down -20% to -30% or more in their positions from previous highs before they even started to realize that market conditions were really going sustainably downhill.

Markets have a very similar look and feel today. And with geopolitical risks rising, inflation running hot, and global central banks including the Federal Reserve increasingly shifting toward more aggressive monetary tightening, conditions are increasingly ripe for more challenging times ahead. After all, stocks are already down double-digits to date, and the Fed is still engaged in quantitative easing asset purchases at the moment. In less than a month from now, the asset purchases will almost certainly be gone and interest rates will likely be starting their way higher. Such is historically not the recipe for rallying risk asset prices.

All falls down

So where do the major market indices stand at the present time? Unfortunately for investors, the situation was deteriorating long before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The headline benchmark S&P 500 Index has had a dismal start to 2022, having fallen by as much as -15% peak to trough and still down over -10% to date. A definitive downward trending trading channel has been established in the process, suggesting the next move on the S&P 500 could be toward 4000 or lower in the coming weeks.

StockCharts.com

The tech heavy NASDAQ Composite has fared notably worse. After peaking just before Thanksgiving, the NASDAQ also drifted into 2022 before also entering into a sustained decline. In the process, it is now fallen by as much as -22% peak to trough (for many, this is the technical definition of an official bear market), and is still down -18% from its highs following a recent bounce. This sets up for a drop below 12000 on the NASDAQ Composite in the coming weeks if current conditions hold.

StockCharts.com

While U.S. stocks struggle to hang on to key technical support levels, markets outside of the U.S. have already definitively broken to the downside.

Developed international stocks as measured by the MSCI EAFE Index had been in a topping pattern throughout 2021. And after surrendering 200-day moving average support in January, developed international stocks have since sliced through neckline support and broken decisively below its ultra long-term 400-day moving average support. Although a bounce is overdue at this point, the trend is now definitively to the downside for developed international stocks collectively.

StockCharts.com

The profile is even worse for emerging market stocks, as the FTSE Emerging Markets Index has been stuck in a sustained downtrend after peaking more than a year ago in February 2021. Already down -18% and having surrendered all major technical support levels, emerging market stocks are now threatening to break down below the bottom of their already downward sloping trading channel.

StockCharts.com

If emerging debt markets are any guide, the subsequent shift to the downside in emerging markets stocks could be swift and decisive.

StockCharts.com

Measurable damage has already been sustained, and we may be just getting started in the move to the downside for U.S. and global stocks. This does not mean that investors do not have reasons for constructive optimism, however. Opportunities still abound across capital markets. It’s just that investors may have to work harder going forward to capture these upside opportunities versus what they have had to do in the past. Of course, market participants should have never been lulled into the perception that investing is supposed to be easy.

Working hard to generate outperformance may once again be the name of the game for capital markets going forward. And I would contend this is healthy for the global financial system in the long run if it were to come to pass.

Reasons to be constructive

Investors still have a number of reasons to be constructive despite the deterioration of the headline indices.

First, while we are seeing signs of stress and illiquidity in overseas markets, U.S. markets remain highly liquid with limited signs of stress to date. For example, while high yield bond spreads have risen modestly since the start of the year, they remain historically low and well below levels that have indicated financial stress in the past.

StockCharts.com

Moreover, U.S. banks are still showing an increasing willingness to lend to date, and the recent drop in Treasury yields is providing a marginal boost to borrowing activity at least for the moment.

It is also important to highlight that while the broader market indices may be struggling at present and poised to potentially shift further to the downside, that a variety of components within these major markets are performing exceptionally well. This includes energy, food, and defense stocks among others.

Looking ahead, while the broader stock market continues to trade at a historical premium, which is not the best in a high inflation environment with rising interest rates, many sectors within the stock market are trading at notable discounts. This includes the defensive sectors of consumer staples and health care, both of which are market segments that have traditionally performed well during late bull and early bear market phases.

Bottom line

We may have now surpassed a major secular inflection point for financial markets. Not only has the geopolitical landscape potentially inextricably changed, but we are also entering for the first time in a long time a situation where central banks need to tighten monetary policy despite signs of growing geopolitical and financial market instability. Now is not a time for portfolio complacency, as the major market indices are already under measurable downward pressure with the potential for further downside to come. I have already marginally raised portfolio cash levels in the month of February, and it is possible that I may do so further in the weeks and months ahead depending on how events play out.

With that said, I still maintain a meaningful allocation to U.S. and global equities. Within the U.S., allocations remain concentrated among selected individual stocks in energy, metals, timber, food, defense, health care, financial, and natural gas distribution. Outside of the U.S., I have shifted allocations away from more economically cyclical economies toward more defensively oriented markets such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and New Zealand to complement existing allocations to more energy/commodities focused economies like Canada and Norway.

Beyond equities, I continue to maintain an overweight to gold, long-term U.S. Treasuries, and both intermediate-term and long-term TIPS.