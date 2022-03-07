BeyondImages/E+ via Getty Images

Other than that there's a war on there's nothing wrong with Ferrexpo at all. In fact there's much right with it. Iron ore mines, concentration plants, the ability to ship by rail to Europe or the world through the ports of Odessa and or Mariupol, it's a nice little company.

But of course there is a war on. One thing we might want to note is that the American OTC quote, FEEXF, is moving in tandem with the London quote [LON:FXPO] and the price difference is the FX rate rather than anything else.

This is because it's not a Russian related stock of course, it is not being affected by sanctions. So, the financial pipes that keep the two quotes in lock step are not being blocked.

The company itself

As I say, there's nothing wrong with the company itself and quite a lot right. The price probably was looking a little steep at the near £5 of last fall but then the iron ore price was elevated. Global conditions mean it probably was worth the £3 of December. But what we want to know is, is it worth more than the £1.20 of today?

Given that it's currently trading on an EPS of 0.9, a dividend yield (trailing, of course) of 30% or so, we'd rather hope it is worth more than the current price.

The business itself is iron ore pellets. This is a slightly different market than the loose iron ore that we see mentioned when we talk about "iron ore rises on Chinese demand" and all that. The iron and or steel plant needs to be set up to receive pellet. Even given that the two prices do tend to vary together, in the same direction, even if they're not always exactly the same.

More specifically though, the European pellet market can become rather detached from that China iron ore quote. So, it's not entirely true that future fortunes depend upon that Chinese demand for iron ore - although obviously will be influenced by.

The war

Clearly operations are being affected by the war. As it happens we've had a couple of announcements from the company. Sea transport is clearly being affected. The company is able to keep producing and stockpile so production is not being lost. Force majeure has been declared (obviously) on certain contracts but this is, in financial terms, a blip in the cashflow, nothing more.

More recently there have been warnings about rail freight moving west into Europe. This could compound those delivery problems but again that's a cash flow issue, not a loss of production one. And of course all clients are likely to be highly understanding about this.

The actual risks

There are actually two big risks here. The first is actual war damage to the plant. There's no particular reason to think that there will be but the possibility is there obviously.

The risk that I think is significant, even if unlikely, is what happens if Putin wins? I don't think that likely, not in the slightest, but the thought has to be entertained. My best guess is that if he does then there's going to be a reorganisation of who owns what in Ukraine. I doubt that foreigners will be allowed to continue to own natural resources in a newly allied with Russia country. I would expect ownership of such to be transferred to those more aligned with Putin in fact. Perhaps not as wildly appallingly as was done with Yukos but to the same end effect.

That is, I think that there's the possibility - just that possibility - of an extinction level effect for Ferrexpo if Putin does win the Ukraine overall.

The near future

Ferrexpo has, for obvious reasons, delayed the release of its annual results which were due on March 16th. The last trading update showed that the year had been good to them. But the war started after the end of the trading year so the effects won't actually be in the full results. It'll be the projections for this year that matter in a financial sense. Further, their decision about whether to pay a dividend or not. They might, for example, retain the funds to invest for the future, over any damages. They could even divert dividend funds into stock repurchases.

We'll know more when they do announce. We'll even know more when they tell us they are going to announce their results - for that will be an indication that they at least think the situation has stabilised.

My view

Yes, of course, it's ghastly to be looking at a war and thinking merely of money. And yet that is what needs to be done. Assume that Putin gets driven back, or even that the end result is just a little more enclave activity like Lugansk and Donetsk. Ferrexpo I would expect to recover to something like former levels.

Imagine that Putin wins and there's a risk - however feint - of expropriation of the current shareholders.

The investor view

As with the varied Russian companies - Gazprom (OTCPK:GZPFY), Norilsk (OTCPK:NILSY), Evraz (OTCPK:EVRZF), Polymetal (OTCPK:POYYF) (OTCPK:AUCOY) - that folks are talking about as gambles on the outcome so too is Ferrexpo. The gamble is different because it's the actual results of the war that matter, not sanctions on The Russia.

But the gamble is, which way is the war going to go?