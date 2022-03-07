Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer are two peas in a pod. Both will fall in love with a given stock and shout from the rooftops how it's going to be a long term winner. If it indeed turns out to be a winner (e.g. Tesla (TSLA) for Wood and Nvidia (NVDA) for Cramer), they will be sure to remind you of that seemingly every chance they get.

What they don't often remind you of are all their other high conviction names which turned out to be dogs, or that they quietly abandoned when they fell out of fashion. At least that's how it seems with them.

If you didn't see my piece on February 23rd, here it is and I encourage you to check it out for a detailed explanation of my two hypothesized reasons as to why Cathie Wood sold Palantir (NYSE:PLTR). In summary, this is what they were:

Even though net dollar retention for total government revenue was up 146% in 2021, ARK finds the stagnant government customer count unacceptable. Following that same reasoning, it would decrease their conviction for Palantir. During risk-off periods (e.g. recent Nasdaq plummeting), they will decrease or liquidate their lower conviction names to plow more money into their highest conviction names.

Given that it's listed in Palantir's quarterly reports, the stagnant government customer count has been well known for some time. So why didn't they bail last year? I speculated this was the reason:

Cathie Wood wanted to wait for 4th quarter results. As you know, both in business and government, a lot of contracts are signed at the end of a given year. That didn't happen here, so perhaps it was the last straw.

It probably was the last straw. They began selling on February 17th right before earnings and after, it became liquidated.

What did Brett Winton say?

Brett Winton is Director of Research at ARK Invest and has been there since the start in 2014. During the past two years, but particularly this past year, they have stepped up his public presence. Of course, Cathie Wood still does interviews, but it seems that Brett Winton is the go-to for less mainstream media, like YouTube channels.

Brett Winton on YouTube channel Meet Kevin (YouTube)

Streamed live on February 28th, Meet Kevin did an interview with Brett which lasted over an hour. The first hour was mostly about other topics. It was towards the end of the interview when Meet Kevin confronts Brett about why ARK sold Palantir. At 49 minutes in:

Meet Kevin: Hey you know this one's coming. Palantir. What happened? Brett: Sure, I mean like I described as we're in risk-off periods we tend to consolidate the portfolios, so um, we had some concerns about their competitive positioning within the government space and we had better risk money elsewhere. Uh and so it's not you know, when you are making a decision to like consolidate the portfolio, it's not like those are an easy decision, but you look at kind of the risk return profile for all of your positions and you say what's lowest on the stack rank, relative to something else, which we think has comparable upside. Meet Kevin: That makes sense. So in risk off periods to make this simple, basically when prices are going down narrow into the ones maybe you have the most conviction in. Is that what you're saying? Brett: Exactly. Yeah, yeah. If we have a better edge somewhere else then we'll operate somewhere else.

So there you have it.

What's next?

Now that Cathie's out, I'm actually more bullish. What I didn't like about "Wood stocks" during the Covid mania was how much her association could see-saw a given name. I prefer companies that are standing on their own legs rather than hype, because hype will always dissipate eventually. It's just a matter of when.

As outlined previously, I have followed the company since before its direct listing. I believed the price out of the gate was too high. While I bought after it dipped in late September and early October 2020 at $9.03, $9.07, and $9.35, which are essentially the all-time lows to date, even those prices were not cheap.

Data by YCharts

Since then, the revenue has grown immensely (as well as the share count) and while still not cheap, I believe it's a somewhat reasonable price for a speculative long term bet.

The tech is solid and I am not worried about the plateauing of US government customers (international government is growing impressively by the way).

Palantir Q4 earnings investor presentation (Palantir)

The real growth, for it to grow into its valuation and beyond, depends on the commercial sector. Not the government. They've been firing on all cylinders there and as long as that continues, I see no reason to bail like Cathie. When I say a given stock is a 5-10+ year holding for me, I really mean it. A major change would be needed for me to bail, not the ups and downs of a given year. I'm looking for their business to be directionally correct.

That said, as outlined in my last article, this is the type of name that could easily dip to $4 or $5. Lower is not out of the question. Names like these correlate so much with investor sentiment for risk-on and whatever sectors are in vogue, how well (or not) the company is doing often has little relation to the share price in the short term.