Why Cathie Wood Sold Palantir (I Was Right)

Michael Dolen
Michael Dolen
Summary

  • Starting about 3 weeks ago, ARK Invest did an about-face on Palantir going from ultra bull to ultra bear.
  • They remained tight-lipped as to why. However, their actions spoke louder than words as they abruptly liquidated PLTR across all of their ETFs that held it.
  • Reading between the lines of ARK’s prior commentary, on February 23rd, I laid out the case as to what I believe are the 2 specific reasons they’re selling.
  • On February 28th after liquidating, ARK’s director of research was asked why in an interview. He put forth the same 2 reasons.

"The Bloomberg 50" Celebration In New York City - Inside

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer are two peas in a pod. Both will fall in love with a given stock and shout from the rooftops how it's going to be a long term winner. If it indeed turns out to be a winner (e.g. Tesla (TSLA) for Wood and Nvidia (NVDA) for Cramer), they will be sure to remind you of that seemingly every chance they get.

What they don't often remind you of are all their other high conviction names which turned out to be dogs, or that they quietly abandoned when they fell out of fashion. At least that's how it seems with them.

If you didn't see my piece on February 23rd, here it is and I encourage you to check it out for a detailed explanation of my two hypothesized reasons as to why Cathie Wood sold Palantir (NYSE:PLTR). In summary, this is what they were:

  1. Even though net dollar retention for total government revenue was up 146% in 2021, ARK finds the stagnant government customer count unacceptable.
  2. Following that same reasoning, it would decrease their conviction for Palantir. During risk-off periods (e.g. recent Nasdaq plummeting), they will decrease or liquidate their lower conviction names to plow more money into their highest conviction names.

Given that it's listed in Palantir's quarterly reports, the stagnant government customer count has been well known for some time. So why didn't they bail last year? I speculated this was the reason:

Cathie Wood wanted to wait for 4th quarter results. As you know, both in business and government, a lot of contracts are signed at the end of a given year. That didn't happen here, so perhaps it was the last straw.

It probably was the last straw. They began selling on February 17th right before earnings and after, it became liquidated.

What did Brett Winton say?

Brett Winton is Director of Research at ARK Invest and has been there since the start in 2014. During the past two years, but particularly this past year, they have stepped up his public presence. Of course, Cathie Wood still does interviews, but it seems that Brett Winton is the go-to for less mainstream media, like YouTube channels.

Brett Winton on YouTube channel Meet Kevin

Brett Winton on YouTube channel Meet Kevin (YouTube)

Streamed live on February 28th, Meet Kevin did an interview with Brett which lasted over an hour. The first hour was mostly about other topics. It was towards the end of the interview when Meet Kevin confronts Brett about why ARK sold Palantir. At 49 minutes in:

Meet Kevin: Hey you know this one's coming. Palantir. What happened?

Brett: Sure, I mean like I described as we're in risk-off periods we tend to consolidate the portfolios, so um, we had some concerns about their competitive positioning within the government space and we had better risk money elsewhere. Uh and so it's not you know, when you are making a decision to like consolidate the portfolio, it's not like those are an easy decision, but you look at kind of the risk return profile for all of your positions and you say what's lowest on the stack rank, relative to something else, which we think has comparable upside.

Meet Kevin: That makes sense. So in risk off periods to make this simple, basically when prices are going down narrow into the ones maybe you have the most conviction in. Is that what you're saying?

Brett: Exactly. Yeah, yeah. If we have a better edge somewhere else then we'll operate somewhere else.

So there you have it.

What's next?

Now that Cathie's out, I'm actually more bullish. What I didn't like about "Wood stocks" during the Covid mania was how much her association could see-saw a given name. I prefer companies that are standing on their own legs rather than hype, because hype will always dissipate eventually. It's just a matter of when.

As outlined previously, I have followed the company since before its direct listing. I believed the price out of the gate was too high. While I bought after it dipped in late September and early October 2020 at $9.03, $9.07, and $9.35, which are essentially the all-time lows to date, even those prices were not cheap.

Palantir price, revenue and shares outstanding
Data by YCharts

Since then, the revenue has grown immensely (as well as the share count) and while still not cheap, I believe it's a somewhat reasonable price for a speculative long term bet.

The tech is solid and I am not worried about the plateauing of US government customers (international government is growing impressively by the way).

Palantir Q4 growth metrics

Palantir Q4 earnings investor presentation (Palantir)

The real growth, for it to grow into its valuation and beyond, depends on the commercial sector. Not the government. They've been firing on all cylinders there and as long as that continues, I see no reason to bail like Cathie. When I say a given stock is a 5-10+ year holding for me, I really mean it. A major change would be needed for me to bail, not the ups and downs of a given year. I'm looking for their business to be directionally correct.

That said, as outlined in my last article, this is the type of name that could easily dip to $4 or $5. Lower is not out of the question. Names like these correlate so much with investor sentiment for risk-on and whatever sectors are in vogue, how well (or not) the company is doing often has little relation to the share price in the short term.

This article was written by

I prefer to buy long term winners when they have short term problems. You may call them falling knives, I call them being on sale. Most of what I buy is with the mindset of never selling, or at the very least, holding several years. With a long to very long term horizon, volatility doesn't bother me too much. I've been investing for over 20 years now, through 3 major bubbles (dot com, GFC, and the present). I saved up $500, the minimum deposit required to open an UTMA brokerage account, in middle school. I convinced my grandpa to co-sign the account, despite the fact that he nor anyone else in my family owned stocks or any other investments (aside from CDs). Investing has been my foremost interest for as long as I can remember. While classmates may be reading Harry Potter, I was into Security Analysis and the like. Although I grew up trying to emulate the Buffett style, I morphed into more of a Munger mindset. Today, probably Mohnish Pabrai would best reflect my philosophy of favoring undervalued, while not outright ignoring generational growth opportunities. I have been self-employed my entire life and for the last several years, have been investing full time. Prior to that, for 6 years I ran an online business in the credit card space. I started it the same month Bear Stearns went under and despite my poor timing and the fact that all my customers (banks) were in trouble, I maintained profitability every quarter and never took any outside investments or loans. Eventually I sold it to a publicly traded internet company.  While running that business, the cash flow coming from it afforded me the opportunity to make high risk, high reward investments in private biotech companies. Two went public. Life sciences is a great interest/hobby of mine but because it evolves so rapidly and requires immense amounts of continuous due diligence, it is something I now only do on the peripheral of my portfolio. While the vast majority of what I buy may be considered boring, I do make investments in some highly speculative stocks.  Lastly, while I mostly agree that you generally lose more money preparing for a crash than you do in an actual crash, I like to keep a healthy cash allocation on hand for those opportunities when everyone else is panicking. For those funds I prefer munis and in fact, have been betting on long duration for nearly a decade now. Contrary to the prevailing mindset this last decade, there's far too much debt to sustain higher rates for any meaningful amount of time. I have been on Seeking Alpha for at least a decade but did not start writing on here until 2020, due to boredom during covid. Even more than parking, I despise paying for investment research. It is against my religion. As such, I will only write about one article on here every 30 days, which is the minimum required to maintain SA Premium access. I would rather slit my wrist than charge you for my content, so you won't see a marketplace service from me. Raised in Michigan, live in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. This article is general information and for entertainment purposes only. It should not be misconstrued as being investment advice. Please do your own due diligence regarding any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You should also seek advice from a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

