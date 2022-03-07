Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Automated testing equipment (ATE) provider Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) delivered another year of strong results with revenues growing 19% YoY in FY 2021 to USD 3.7 billion from USD 3.1 billion the previous year. Net income rose 29.4% YoY to USD 1.1 billion.

Despite the company's strong performance, Teradyne's share price dropped as much as 20% since late January following weak guidance by the company for Q1 2022. Teradyne expects Q1 2022 revenue to be between USD 700 million - USD 770 million, below analyst expectations of USD 879.16 million. Management also expects 1H 2022 sales to drop 15%-20%. Management cited a delay in the transition to 3-nanometer production to 2023 as the reason for the weak guidance. This tallies with expectations that Apple (AAPL) will release its first devices with 3nm chips in 2023, and Apple's foundry partner TSMC's (TSM) plans to begin 3nm production in the fourth quarter of 2022 (TSMC accounted for 12% of Teradyne's consolidated revenues in 2021). 3-nm, the next generation of chip manufacturing technology, refers to the size of the node on a semiconductor. Smaller nodes mean more nodes and faster chips. The shift would require massive investments in new semiconductor testing equipment benefiting suppliers such as Teradyne and Advantest.

Although the company is expected to face some short term weakness associated with the delay in shifting to 3nm, the company is fundamentally strong and its long term outlook is positive. All of Teradyne's four business segments recorded double digit YoY top-line growth in F 2021, led by Industrial Automation (up 34%), Wireless Test (up 25%), Semiconductor Test (up 17%), and System Test (up 14%).

Author

The momentum could continue. Teradyne's biggest business segment - Semiconductor Test - which accounted for 71% of the company's revenues in FY 2021, is expected to accelerate in 2023 driven by the ramp up of 3-nm chip production which is expected to drive semiconductor testing equipment. Smaller, more complex chips increase testing times, and thereby drives testing equipment.

Furthermore, apart from chip testing demand stemming from the transition to new production technology, the ongoing semiconductor upcycle driven by 5G and associated new technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and robotics, is expanding chip use-cases from its core PCs and phones to other markets such as vehicles, household appliances, and robots. As digitization drives demand for chip-powered devices, demand for semiconductors (the world's fourth-most traded product) is growing as well, which also drives demand for testing equipment. Teradyne's broad chip testing capabilities from automotive, industrial, communication, and consumer well positions the company to capture demand going forward. Teradyne's family of testers - UltraFLEX, J750, Eagle and Magnum test nearly 50% of the world's semiconductors.

Teradyne management expects revenues for its System Test segment and Wireless Test segment (which accounted for 12.6% and 5.8% of FY 2021 revenues respectively) to be flat in 2022, however its Industrial Automation segment (which accounted for about 10.2% of revenues in FY 2021) is expected to remain robust. According to Teradyne figures, collaborative and autonomous mobile robot penetration is less than 3% leaving ample room for growth. Productivity gains, an aging workforce, worker shortages, worker safety are among several factors expected to drive robot demand. Both markets are expected to grow at double digit rates over the next five years according to figures from numerous research firms. The market for collaborative robots is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 35%, and the market for autonomous mobile robots forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 20% until 2027.

Financials

Teradyne boasts a fortress balance sheet. At the end of December 2021, Teradyne's long term debt to equity stood at 3.5, total debt to equity stood at 4.2, and quick ratio stood at 2.90. The company sits on a cash pile of USD 1.1 billion, which is more than adequate to cover all of its short term liabilities which stood at USD 805 million.

Operating cash flows have been increasing and are at record high levels exceeding USD 1 billion in FY 2021.

Macrotrends

Teradyne's free cash flows was around USD 900 million in FY 2021, from which the company made dividend payments of around USD 65 million and purchased around USD 600 million of its stock. That leaves around USD 230 million and coupled with its cash pile of more than USD 1 billion, and receivables of around USD 500 million, Teradyne can safely cover its total liabilities (current and noncurrent) of USD 1.25 billion. With Teradyne management expecting another solid year in 2022, the company expects to purchase a minimum USD 750 million of its common stock in 2022.

Teradyne is strong on the profitability front with the company generating strong margins compared to rivals.

Gross margin % Net margin % Teradyne 59.6% 27% Advantest 53.8% 24.1% Cohu 43.6% 19%

Risks

With much of the company's revenues derived from the cyclical semiconductor test equipment industry, Teradyne could be subject to revenue and earnings volatility as a result. Furthermore, although the chip upcycle has room to run, expectations may have already been baked into the stock. With a price to book of about 7 and a P/E of around 20, Teradyne's share price is quite rich which could also partially explain the 3.6% short interest on the stock. For perspective, Japanese rival Advantest Corporate trades at a P/B of around 6 and a P/E of around 17. Some however may argue that is the price to pay for a dominant player in a growth market.

Company specific risks include Teradyne's customer concentration; Teradyne's top five customers accounted for 33%, 36%, and 27% of the company's revenues in 2021, 2020, and 2019 respectively.

Summary

Teradyne's share price dropped in response to weak near term guidance, however fundamentally the company is strong and its long term prospects are bright. Despite the drop the company's share price is quite rich, however some may argue that is the price to pay for a dominant player well positioned to benefit from the ongoing semiconductor upcycle.