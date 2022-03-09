JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is having a great year as it's appreciated by 27.13% since March of 2021. ENB has also appreciated by 14.51% in 2022, and unlike many other energy infrastructure companies, ENB has reclaimed becoming a positive investment over a 5-year period. The road has been tough and traditional energy has been under attack, but ENB is a critical component for North America's infrastructure. My heart breaks for the people of Ukraine, and this has been a catastrophic event that is absolutely devastating. Nothing good comes from war, and I wish that in 2022 wars that result in the loss of human life were a thing of the past, but that's not reality. The reality is that the world is a cold place, and wars have been fought for thousands of years for countless reasons. This event has placed a spotlight on energy, and I think people are finally accepting the fact that we need oil & gas. As the largest Superpower globally, America should be energy independent and support our NATO allies with cheap American fuel. I am not anti-renewables, and I have always said that this is an all the above solution, not one or the other. We should be increasing investments in renewable sources of energy, including wind, solar, geothermal, biomass, and hydroelectric, while adding nuclear capacity and increasing the production of oil & gas.

ENB is a triple threat energy infrastructure company that is one of a kind. Enbridge is the only energy infrastructure company that operates a massive pipeline network while having its own gas utility company and large renewable energy portfolio that I know of. The way ENB has positioned its portfolio as an all the above approach is a great strategy as all the sources of energy ENB focuses on are critical not just for today but for decades to come. ENB has paid dividends for over 67 years to its shareholders and has increased its dividend for the past 27 years consecutively. ENB's infrastructure will continue to drive distributable cash flow growth to support future dividend increases while moving the energy that's required to support North America and countries abroad.

Enbridge

Enbridge is incredibly diversified, driving revenue from all aspects of the energy landscape

You're not going to find a more diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. ENB operates 4 business segments which include liquids pipelines, natural gas pipelines, gas distribution & storage, and renewable energy. ENB operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids transportation system, spanning 17,809 miles. This pipeline system connects 9,299 miles of pipe in America to 8,510 miles of pipe in Canada. More than 3 million barrels of crude and liquids are delivered each day through this system. ENB transports roughly 30% of the crude produced in North America and connects around 65% of Canadian export bound fuel to the market. ENB's second business segment is its natural gas pipeline infrastructure. ENB's natural gas network moves about 20%of all gas consumed in the U.S. as its pipelines cover 76,546 miles across 30 states and 5 Canadian provinces. ENB transports 21 BCF/d of natural gas and has 161.7 Bcf of storage capacity.

ENB is the only midstream operator that I know of that has its own utility company. Enbridge Gas Inc. serves approximately 75% of Ontario residents. ENB delivers utility services through 3.9 million residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial meter connections and distributes about 4.9 Bcf/dof natural gas to about 15 million people in Ontario and Quebec. ENB also has one of the largest renewable energy portfolios from any infrastructure company. Their energy projects have the capacity to generate 5,179 megawatts through 23 wind farms, 17 solar operations, and other renewable projects.

Enbridge

While ENB's business segments look impressive, it comes down to dollars and cents. All the numbers will be in Canadian dollars, and I will convert them into USD in the bullet points below. In 2021 ENB generated $47.07 billion in revenue. From its revenue, ENB delivered $10 billion in distributable cash flow (DCF) or $4.96 per common share and $14 billion of EBITDA. These numbers are the equivalent of:

$36.96 billion revenue

$10.99 billion EBITDA

$7.85 billion DCF $3.90 DCF per share



ENB is projecting future growth for the amount of EBITDA and DCF it generates in 2022, indicating that oil & gas is alive and well. For their 2022 fiscal year, ENB is projected to deliver $15 - $15.6 billion of EBITDA, which would be an increase of 7.14% YoY on the low end. ENB is also projecting that their DCF per share will come in at $5.20 - $5.50, which is a 4.84% YoY growth rate on the low end. ENB brought $14 billion worth of growth projects online in 2021, which will drive EBITDA and provide 5-7% DCF growth through 2024. Since 2008 ENB has generated a 14% CAGR in EBITDA as it has increased from $2.5 billion to a targeted $15 - $15.6 billion in 2022.

Enbridge

Enbridge is delivering on its growth projects which will increase future cash flows

ENB continues to allocate capital to its future growth projects. ENB placed $10 billion of growth capital into service, which included the Line 3 Replacement Project. Line 3 was critical because it's expected to generate significant cash flow growth in 2022 while providing a foundation for future growth opportunities. ENB closed the acquisition of the Ingleside Energy Center and placed the Cameron Extension project into service, supplying the Calcasieu Pass LNG facility. ENB added 40,000 natural gas customers in 2021 through their utility company and expects to finish 4 offshore wind projects off the coast of France in 2022.

I am a fan of exporting and believe this will open up new revenue streams, especially with the ban on Russian oil & gas products. ENB has built a strong position in the U.S. Gulf Coast through both natural gas and crude infrastructure and will now acquire a 100 percent operating interest in the Ingleside Energy Center which will be rebranded as the Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center. This is North America's largest crude export terminal, which loaded 25 percent of all U.S. Gulf Coast crude exports in 2020. This facility has 15.6 million barrels of storage and 1.5 million bpd of export capacity. One of the interesting aspects of the new Enbridge Ingleside Energy Center is the solar development site. In addition to exporting crude, ENB can build up to 60 MW of solar generation, and their export facility only needs 6MW to operate. This site will be self-sufficient, and ENB can seek out offtake customers for the remaining energy generated.

Enbridge

ENB is making all the right investments for the future of energy consumption which translates into dollars and cents. ENB has guided for mid to high single-digit growth in EBITDA and DCF for 2022. ENB is investing $10 billion from 2022 - 2025 to drive additional growth and has allocated $2.6 billion to gas transmission, $3.1 billion to gas distribution & storage, and $3 billion to renewable energy. ENB believes that it will deliver 5-7% CAGR to its DCF per share due to its future projects. ENB is positioned to generate predictable cash flows for years to come as they operate in an industry that has possibly the largest barriers of entry, and it would be next to impossible to rebuild their infrastructure.

Enbridge has a one-of-a-kind dividend that income investors can feast on

ENB has been an income investor's dream. How many companies can say they have provided over 67 years of dividends for their shareholders? When you think about income investments, you want to see a long track record of dividend disbursements, strong coverage, and annual dividend growth. ENB has these in spades. This will mark ENB's 27th annual dividend increase at $3.44 Canadian and roughly $2.70 USD per share. On the low-end, ENB is projected to generate $5.20 Canadian in DCF for 2022, which would be a coverage ratio of 1.51x. Since 1995 ENB's dividend has grown at a 10% CAGR over the past 27 years.

From a dividend perspective, what more can you ask for? ENB has a large dividend yield that is larger than many of the companies in the S&P 500; it would be a Dividend Aristocrat if it was a U.S. based company, there is strong coverage and decades of increases. ENB continues to drive additional EBITDA and DCF from its investments while oil & gas is starting to become an investable sector again. ENB is one of my favorite dividend companies because its triple threat of infrastructure is critical to North America, it's almost impossible to replace, and who isn't going to pay for energy?

Enbridge

The narrative around oil & gas is changing and maybe even becoming accepted again

Once again, I want to be explicitly clear, I am not against renewable energy, and I am invested in several renewable energy companies such as Clearway Energy (CWEN) and Stem, Inc. (STEM). I believe in all of the above minus coal solutions to meet the current and future energy demand. Investments in renewables and increased production of oil & gas is the key to not only American energy independence but supporting our NATO allies with energy. For too long, policy has been influenced by the feelings of teenage activists, and it has simply backfired. I just wish it didn't take an invasion to change the narrative. Germany, of all places, has realized the mistake it made trying to augment its nuclear power with Russian gas as they tried to attain 100% renewable energy. On Saturday, the Economy Ministry said that state development bank KfW had signed a memorandum of understanding with the German energy company RWE AG and Dutch ga- infrastructure group N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie to build an LNG terminal in the northern port city of Brunsbüttel. Gasunie will operate the terminal. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that the country will fast-track another LNG terminal at Wilhelmshaven on the North Sea. Local authorities have started to discuss plans for the project site, and the terminal could be operational within three years.

Even Elon Musk tweeted that it's critical to increase oil & gas production in the short term, and it's a matter of having enough energy to power civilization.

Twitter

In the 3/3/22 Annual Energy Outlook 2022 report, the EIA projected that in 2050 the USA would be dominated by fossil fuels. Coal is expected to decline while oil climbs back to its previous highs of the early 2000s and natural gas continues to increase. Renewables will experience the fastest rate of adoption and growth on a percentage basis, but from a consumption standpoint, they will remain a fraction of natural gas or petroleum's consumption.

EIA

I am not pulling these figures out of thin air. These are the latest projections, only a few days old from the EIA. The left hand chart in the slide above clearly indicates how the EIA sees the domestic energy mix in 2050. On October 6th, 2021, roughly 6 months ago, The EIA released its international energy outlook. These aren't my opinions, and these aren't projections from an American energy company; these are facts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA projected three scenarios for global energy consumption out to 2050. In their baseline case, the global energy demand would increase by 50%, growing from 600 quadrillion BTUs in 2020 to 900 quadrillion BTUs in 2050. In a low economic growth environment, there would be a 25% increase to 750 quadrillion BTUs, and in a high economic growth rate scenario, the global energy demand would increase to 1,100 quadrillion BTUs (83.33%).

EIA

The EIA is also projecting that liquid fuels will remain the largest source of primary energy through 2050. Renewables will experience the most growth and increase their share of primary energy consumption by source, but petroleum and other liquids and natural gas both see increased demand over the next 3 decades.

EIA

Oil & gas isn't just critical for energy production. The facts are that oil & gas are intertwined with almost every aspect of our lives. Plastic can be defined as polymers of long carbon chains. Two of the cheapest feedstocks to create the building blocks for plastic are crude oil and natural gas. Fossil fuels have an abundance of hydrocarbons which act as building blocks for long polymer molecules. When you hear people discuss eliminating fossil fuels, most likely, they have no clue that what they are actually saying is eliminating the smartphone in their pocket and virtually every item made from plastic.

When you break down the agricultural food chain and map out energy's role, hydrocarbons can be found at every segment. Oil and gas are used for fuel and power; they are part of the raw materials and equipment which are used, they are used to make fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides, and they are used to create food packaging. Without oil and gas, humans wouldn't have been able to make the technological advances across many sectors that are often not thought about. Plastics are essential to healthcare, and if you were to look around an operating room or a hospital room, I think you would be surprised just how far the hydrocarbon chain reaches. Medical devices, syringes, IV bags, and tubes wouldn't be possible without hydrocarbons. How about pacemakers, hearing aids, artificial and prosthetic limbs? Those are all made from hydrocarbons as well. When you look at the healthcare industry which is essential to our way of life, it wouldn't be possible without the hydrocarbons found in oil and gas.

Enterprise Products Partners

Energy was an uninvestable asset class to many just two years ago, but I think the reality is starting to set in. There is nothing wrong with increasing investments in renewable energy projects, and we should increase its position in the global energy mix. If environmentalists looked at this objectively, they would take a step back and realize that eliminating coal from the global energy mix is by far the most important step as it's the dirtiest burning fossil fuel we utilize. There are two types of coal, anthracite, and bituminous. Anthracite coal emits 228.6 pounds of CO2 per million Btu, while bituminous coal emits 205.7 pounds. Natural gas emits almost half the CO2 at 117 pounds per million Btu.

EIA

I am bullish on the world recognizing that 100% renewable isn't in the cards anytime soon and that the projections about natural gas are correct. This will be incredibly bullish for ENB as its pipeline system and export facilities are ready to export cheap American LNG to our NATO allies. By 2025 ENB expects to have 7Bcf/d of export pipeline capacity in service. I have been saying exporting is the key to energy independence for years and that natural gas will be the bridge energy of the future. Germany isn't making these LNG import terminal investments and changing its stance to abandon them in several years. I am going by what the government agencies are projecting and what the actions from industry leaders are doing rather than listening to activist opinions about what should occur in a perfect world. We live in an imperfect world, and fossil fuels are needed.

Conclusion

ENB has ridden out the storm, continued to make capital investments, and is now reaping the rewards. Its share price is at 5-year highs, and I think it's going higher. ENB operates a utility company with a huge pipeline portfolio, export terminals, and massive renewable projects. They are positioned to help the world meet their energy needs. The incremental investments ENB continues to make are generating increased EBITDA and DCF. This is an income investor's dream as ENB is still yielding above 6% with 27 years of dividend increases. Oil & gas are projected to increase their position in the domestic and global energy mix from where they are today through 2050. ENB has decades of revenue, EBITDA, and DCF growth ahead of itself, which should correlate to capital appreciation and future decades of dividend increases.