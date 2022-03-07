Floortje/E+ via Getty Images

The Quarter

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) reported a reasonable fourth quarter of 2021 with beats on the top line (4% year over year growth) and bottom line ($387 million of EBITDA represents 10% y/y growth) when excluding asset impairments and legal liability reserves.

There was some good news like the launch of varenicline (a Chantix generic) and continued growth of Xiaflex. The company needs both drugs to perform.

Despite the decent Q4 performance, the conference call was perhaps one of the worst I've heard this quarter (which is saying something). You know a company is in trouble when they tout their flexible workplace policy and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion prominently in the CEO's opening remarks. While those items are important for companies, ENDP seems to want to discuss them over the operating results because the prospects for latter are not good.

The Guidance

Things got ugly really fast when the company guided to EBITDA of $240-260 million for Q1 2022. I think people were blown away by that because Eagle Pharma (EGRX) just launched its generic form of Vasostrict. Quite a few people who follow this company originally thought that EGRX would never get FDA approval for its generic, something I wrote about in December. Then, when EGRX got approval, they said penetration would take a while. ENDP called out Vasostrict weakness (due to both price and volume declines) as a contributor to the soft EBITDA guide.

The company also gave what I think is a pretty bad data point on QWO, the injectable to remove butt cellulite. Apparently, there is a "market perception" that discoloration occurs in more than the 8% of cases the company documented during the Phase III trial. The company declined to give any data on QWO sales but I think the fact that they're mentioning this means adoption is slower than they expected.

The Opioid Cases

The company had some nice court victories and settlements of opioid lawsuits during the fourth quarter. However, there are still hundreds of cases to go and the company suffered yet another default judgment against it in Tennesse for "failure to submit files to more than a dozen local government entities suing the company over its marketing practices for opioid-based pain killers."

The leverage

While I think the ongoing opioid cases are problematic and expensive to litigate, I think the company's main problem right now is its leverage and declining EBITDA/cash flow. Annualizing the midpoint of Q1 guidance leads to $1 billion of EBITDA for 2022. With $8.2 billion of debt and $1.5 billion of cash for net debt of $6.7 billion, the company is 6.7x leveraged. At that level, the company will need to husband cash leaving it with much less wiggle room than the $1.5 billion cash pile buffer indicated in the past.

Conclusion

Since I first wrote about this company, I have worried about leverage, opioid costs, and losing Vasostrict exclusivity eventually pushing this company into bankruptcy. Shorting a $2 stock is always a tricky proposition and although I see no current equity value for this company, I don't advocate shorting it here unless you can hold it through some painful mark to market swings. The unsecured bonds are back in the 60's, indicating they will be part of the new equity. In the past I have advocated the second lien bonds as having decent protection in bankruptcy with good yield as the company slides into that. Given the drop in first liens to below par, I now think the first liens are better risk/reward. At around 4.5x leveraged (at most 5x), they should be fine in a bankruptcy although one can wait in case the high yield market gets dicier and/or high yield accounts HAVE TO sell the bonds when the company files.