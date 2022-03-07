GBPhotoBarrie/iStock via Getty Images

The development of a COVID vaccine was and is a high-risk venture. The successes of the BioNTech/Pfizer partnership and Moderna disguise the huge risk undertaken by all who ventured the task. The best risk management was done by BioNTech to engage Pfizer as developmental partner. Pfizer brought a lot to the table but two elements stood above the rest.

1. Meticulous execution

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer: “Our estimations are for real. And off course it is difficult to execute but we have a very, very long experience in executing…” “You need to have a meticulous execution to be able to deliver these results.” Pfizer CEO Bourla on coronavirus vaccine timeline, CNBC. 28 July 2020.

2. Risk Capital

“Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will pay BioNTech $185 million in upfront payments, including a cash payment of $72 million and an equity investment of $113 million. BioNTech is eligible to receive future milestone payments of up to $563 million for a potential total consideration of $748 million. Pfizer and BioNTech will share development costs equally. Initially, Pfizer will fund 100 percent of the development costs, and BioNTech will repay Pfizer its 50 percent share of these costs during the commercialization of the vaccine.” Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Further Details on Collaboration to Accelerate Global COVID-19 Vaccine Development, Pfizer, 9 April 2020.

Moderna, with the support of the USA government managed to follow in the footsteps of BioNTech/Pfizer and succeeded against all odds, on its own.

Novavax with an alternative recombinant protein-based platform also decided to roll the dice on developing a COVID vaccine, going it alone.

Novavax was successful in developing a competitive product but then stumbled on commercialization. It got bogged down in manufacturing issues and the vaccine is so far only produced at relatively small scale by SII in India. SK bioscience (SKB) in South Korea seems close to also delivering small scale commercialization production.

BioNTech/Pfizer rolled the dice on a covid vaccine development project and walked away winners. Similarly, Moderna, but what is the status at Novavax?

The bullish investment thesis for Novavax was similar to that of the two mRNA vaccine developers. Engage risk capital to develop a successful vaccine candidate, Novavax incurred the cost, took on the risk, and succeeded at development.

Next, manufacture the product at scale and get it out into the marketplace while the pandemic is raging, and the demand exceeds supply. Novavax failed, it failed on “meticulous execution”. Moderna recently reported revenue of $18.5bn and Net Profit of 12bn for 2021. Novavax reported $1.1bn mostly grants revenue and a $1.744bn net loss for 2021. Novavax aimed for the moon and incurred the costs to get there but the revenue cupboard is bare.

Novavax also for the first time gave a “revenue guidance” of $4 to $5bn for 2022 but declined to give an income guidance or operating costs guidance when asked.

The revenue guidance included all product manufacturing and sales “And so it's virtually all product-related sales” but once again Novavax is not clear and precise on exactly how the revenue guidance was constituted. It seems that Novavax has centralized all Sales Revenue on itself and will allocate profit sharing below the Revenue line. Royalties will probably be earned from SKB and Takeda once they start selling the Novavax covid vaccine.

The history of Novavax to overpromise and underdeliver dictates that we use the lower bound of $4bn as “virtually all product sales”. Sales pricing ranges from $3 to around $20 rumored for the EU. What would be an average sales price? We have to make an estimate so let’s test an average of $10 per dose. $4bn in sales divided by $10 per dose would indicate that Novavax expects to sell around 400mil doses. Cost per dose was indicated at $3-$5 at the earnings call and given the minimal scaling presently it would be appropriate to use the $5 per dose as the Cost of Sales. 400mil doses at $5 will indicate a manufacturing cost of $2bn and Gross Profit of $2bn. The profit share formula generally is a 50/50 split at gross profit level so $1bn of the $2bn Gross profit must be paid to SII as the only manufacturer of product for the foreseeable future. SKB will add royalties as and when they do contribute and that will be less than a 50/50 split, so the calculation remains valid as a big picture calculation.

Novavax will thus show a Gross Profit of $1bn. Total expenses for 2021 came in at $2.833bn and can reasonably be estimated to be between $2.8bn and $3.2bn for 2022, at $3bn in the middle. It follows that Novavax will probably make another loss of around $2bn in 2022. Novavax does not have the capital to carry a $2bn loss in 2022.

Perhaps the outcome will be better if we used the best possible interpretations of the revenue guidance to the point of being irrational. Starting with the upper bound of $5bn and using an average price of $15. That would indicate manufacturing and sales of only 333.33mil doses and let’s use the lower bound at $3per dose as the Cost of Sales. $5bn Revenue less $1bn Cost of Sales results in a Gross Profit of $4bn. Share that 50/50 with SII and it leaves Novavax with $2bn in Gross profit. Let’s suggest that the Novavax costs for 2022 will be exactly the same as 2021. Novavax still ends with a loss of $833mil for 2022 even when we use this fantastical calculation. Novavax does not have $833mil in capital to carry the loss.

Advance Purchase Agreements (APA’s)

Novavax has pre-sold a number of covid vaccine doses on APA’s. Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer did the same. The APA’s are not ironclad guarantees of income. The supplier must still manufacture, and the purchases will only place an order under the APA’s as and when it has a need for the product. The general terms would be that a purchaser would reserve a number of doses on an order book which the manufacturer will supply when it has stock and after an order placed by the purchaser. The purchasers would usually be required to make a non-refundable payment for the contractual arrangement and will then gain preferential access to supply. Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer took full advantage of their APA’s, manufactured product and supplied into a market substantially undersupplied. Everything they made was taken up immediately.

Omicron altered the vaccine landscape and that almost infinite demand for covid vaccines has dried to just a trickle. Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer controls the market presently and Novavax will have to compete for market access and orders. Having a “capacity of 2bn doses” in an over-supplied market is not an advantage, it is a burden. Who will carry the cost of that “capacity” given the underwhelming revenue guidance and indicative manufacturing volumes which can be derived from it? It seems that Novavax will be on the hook for it.

The APA’s can also be cancelled, sometimes with the advance payment being non-refundable but often these advance payments may be claimed back. The change in the covid vaccine market has significantly increased the risk of cancellations of APA’s.

Manufacturing Agreements and Commitments

Novavax uses partner manufacturers and those partners will not carry the risk of manufactured stock not being sold. Nor will they carry the risk of providing manufacturing capacity. All those risks are passed to Novavax and not only that, Novavax also has given commitments to purchase manufactured product over a number of years whether or not Novavax has orders for the product or must pay a penalty for termination of the contract.

“Purchase Commitments The Company has entered into agreements in the normal course of business with CMOs and CDMOs supplying the Company with production capabilities, and with vendors for preclinical studies, clinical trials, and other goods or services. A number of these arrangements are within the scope of lease accounting (see Note 7). Certain agreements provide for termination rights subject to termination fees. Under such agreements, the Company is contractually obligated to make payments to vendors, mainly to reimburse them for their estimated unrecoverable expenses. The exact amount of such obligations are dependent on the timing of termination, and the terms of the relevant agreement, and cannot be reasonably estimated. As of December 31, 2021, most of these agreements were active ongoing arrangements and the Company expects to receive value from these arrangements in the future. The Company recognizes fees related to obligations for terminated contracts where such fees are reasonably estimable. The Company did not accrue obligations that were not reasonably estimable.” Form 10-K, Note 17 – Commitment and Contingencies, Page F-35

Novavax will need to sell the doses from that “capacity” to pay for the arrangements. The guidance at this stage indicates a significant shortfall in sales while deliveries at the latest published data from the Ministry of External Affairs in India who checks and releases all vaccine doses shows deliveries of 9mil doses to Indonesia in 2021, 28.98mil doses to the EU in 2022 and 6.35mil doses to Australia in 2022 as at 21 February 2022. So far around 35mil doses delivered in Q1.

Comparing actual deliveries with the revenue guidance derived around 400mil doses full year indicate that deliveries which are at around 18mil doses per month presently, will need to increase to double that to achieve the 400mil doses guidance for 2022. It is a significant risk given the manufacturing history and track record of Novavax.

Capital needs

It came as no surprise when Novavax reported in their Form 10-K that they have once again started selling shares under the At The Market (ATM) arrangement.

“Sales of Common Stock During 2021, we issued and sold 2.6 million of shares of our common stock resulting in net proceeds of approximately $565 million under our various At Market Issuance Sales Agreements. The most recent At Market Issuance Sales Agreement, which we entered into in June 2021 (the “June 2021 Sales Agreement”) and is currently in effect, allows us to issue and sell up to $500 million in gross proceeds of shares of our common stock. In January 2022, we sold 0.4 million shares of our common stock resulting in net proceeds of $34.7 million under the June 2021 Sales Agreement, with a remaining balance of $464.9 million available thereafter.” Form 10-K, page 67.

Not only will Novavax have to fund developments costs, it is clear, based on current revenue guidance, that Novavax will require capital or grants to help fund losses on its covid vaccine project.

Suspension of USA Government funding for USA manufacturing

The OWS funding is still suspended even after the submission of an EUA application while no meeting has been scheduled at the FDA to evaluate the Novavax EUA application as yet. The latest language used by Novavax is introducing a BLA application even though the Novavax executive insist that they are still aiming for EUA in the latest EC.

Funding under the OWS Agreement supported our file submission for EUA with the FDA and is expected to support our plans to submit a BLA with the FDA. Accepted analytical methods that we can use to demonstrate our vaccine’s purity, potency, and consistent lot manufacturing are critical to attaining licensure in all the territories we intend to sell our vaccine. In the U.S., these analytical methods will be reviewed and approved by the FDA. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's OWS agreement was amended to increase the contract ceiling by $52.9 million for a revised total of $1.8 billion. The agreement’s authorized funding and scope remains unchanged at $1.75 billion for support of certain activities related to the development of NVX-CoV2373 and the manufacture and delivery of 100 million doses of the vaccine candidate to the U.S. government. The Company and the U.S. government will determine the timing and amounts for delivery of NVX-CoV2373 doses upon U.S authorization and the Company intends to pursue additional U.S. procurement agreements for supply of NVX-CoV2373 doses. In July 2021, the U.S. government instructed us to prioritize alignment with the FDA on our analytic methods before conducting additional U.S. manufacturing and further indicated that the U.S. government will not fund additional U.S. manufacturing until such agreement has been made. Form 10-K, Page 13 (Highlight added)

Potential for loss making sales under the Gavi contract

Novavax entered into the Gavi contract early in 2020 and was grouped with AstraZeneca to supply vaccine doses to the middle and lower income countries. Novavax never raised to the occasion and only did the late 9mil doses delivery to Indonesia. The issue, however, is the price to be paid by Gavi.

Under the terms of our APA with Gavi, 1.1 billion doses of NVX-CoV2373 are to be made available to countries participating in the COVAX Facility, which was established to allocate and distribute vaccines equitably to participating countries and economies. We expect to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to countries participating under the COVAX Facility. Under a separate purchase agreement with Gavi, SIIPL is expected to manufacture and deliver the balance of the 1.1 billion doses of NVX-CoV2373 for low- and middle-income countries participating in the COVAX Facility. We expect to deliver doses with antigen and Matrix-MTM adjuvant manufactured at facilities directly funded by the investments previously received from CEPI (the “CEPI Funding Agreement”). We expect to supply significant doses that Gavi would allocate to low-, middle-, and high-income countries, subject to certain limitations, utilizing a tiered pricing schedule and Gavi may prioritize such doses to low- and middle-income countries at lower prices. Form 10-K, Page F-28

That is the Gavi commitment and Novavax also highlights it as a risk factor.

Additionally, the CEPI funding agreement necessitates that we allocate a certain number of doses of NVX-CoV2373 to certain middle and lower income countries, and the Grant Agreement with BMGF necessitates that we commit to a specific amount of sales in certain specified middle and lower income countries, which may impact negatively our ability to generate profit. We cannot predict when, if at all, our approved vaccine products will be profitable to the Company. Form 10-K, P37

This is the description of the arrangement by Gavi.

“The funding will help accelerate the manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines licensed from AstraZeneca and Novavax, which will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and WHO Prequalification. The vaccines will have a ceiling price of US$3 per dose, a price enabled by investments made by partners such as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and SII.” New collaboration makes further 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to low- and middle-income countries, Gavi, 29 September 2020.

The exact terms of the Gavi contact is not available but the reported ceiling price of $3 per dose and the risk warnings given by Novavax indicates a high risk that some of the deliveries to Gavi may be done at a loss.

Rolled the covid vaccine dice and lost

BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna rolled the covid vaccine dice, managed the risk, executed meticulously and have reported stellar results. Moderna even allocated a third of its profit to buy back shares, which would serve to potentially keep the share price inflated, as if the covid vaccine income was not a windfall income. Novavax did not see any windfall income, but it incurred all the expenses in an attempt to target a 2bn supply of covid vaccine doses. Execution was a haphazard failure compared to BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna. Then Omicron arrived to completely alter the vaccine market at the point where Novavax have gone “all-in” on costs while revenue was mostly still only an expectation. Novavax rolled the dice and lost, it has no safety net or capital to shield the losses.

Conclusions

Novavax is expected to make a loss of between $1bn-$2bn during 2022 based upon current revenue guidance. Losses may also accumulate on cancelled APA’s and Purchase Commitments. Novavax is already tapping into ATM share issuances to raise additional capital and is expected to fully utilize the current ATM as well as potentially having to announce additional ATM’s to fund losses. There seems to be a risk that the EUA application at the USA FDA will migrate to a BLA application while the OWS dispute on analytical methods with the USA government is still unresolved. Low manufacturing and delivery numbers and indicative higher manufacturing costs point to a high risk that some or most of the Gavi sales may have to be filled at a loss.

The risk of a substantial decline in the Novavax share price is very high, and the potential for an even worse outcome cannot be ruled out at this stage due to an expenses structure created, unsupported by profitability.