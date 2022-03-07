Roku Stock Crash: Should You Buy Or Sell? Consider TV Sales And OS Market Share

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold investment rating for Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares. My prior update for ROKU written on November 10, 2021 focused on the company's weaker-than-expected Q4 2021 management guidance. This article touches on Roku's recent stock price crash which is largely attributable to its revenue miss for the fourth quarter of last year.

I maintain my Hold rating for ROKU after its recent stock price correction, as I don't see substantial upside or downside for its shares at current price levels. Expectations of unexciting TV sales in 2022 and tough competition in the TV OS (Operating System) market suggests that a sharp recovery in its share price in the near future is less probable. On the other hand, Roku's low single-digit forward FY 2024 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple and high-teens forward FY 2024 EV/EBITDA multiple are reasonable and further valuation de-rating is unlikely.

Why Did Roku Stock Drop?

Roku's shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin since the company reported its Q4 2021 financial results on February 17, 2022 after trading hours as per the chart below. Specifically, ROKU's share price dropped by -22% from $144.71 as of February 17, 2022 to $112.46 as of February 18, 2022. Although there was a brief rebound in Roku's stock price subsequently, ROKU's shares eventually closed at $121.50 as of March 4, 2022, which implied a -16% correction in the company's share price in the two weeks post-Q4 2021 results announcement. Over the same period, the S&P 500 only declined by a marginal -1%.

ROKU's Stock Price Performance Post-Q4 2021 Results Announcement

Seeking Alpha

Roku's shares dropped significantly in the past week, because of its recent quarterly results and forward-looking management guidance came in below market expectations.

The company's top line increased by +33% YoY to $865 million in the most recent quarter as indicated in its Q4 2021 shareholder letter. This represented a significant slowdown in top line expansion for Roku, as the company delivered much faster YoY revenue growth rates of +81% and +51% for Q2 2021 and Q3 2021, respectively. ROKU's Q4 2021 revenue was also -3% lower than what Wall Street analysts had forecasted prior to the quarterly results announcement.

Roku's forward-looking management guidance was equally disappointing. As per its Q4 2021 shareholder letter, ROKU guided for the company's revenue to grow by +25% YoY in Q1 2022 and +35% for full-year FY 2022. Roku's Q1 2022 revenue guidance was -5% below the sell-side consensus' top line estimate, while the company's expected +35% top line expansion this year pales in comparison with its +55% revenue growth last year.

In a nutshell, ROKU's below-expectations fourth-quarter revenue and 2022 top line guidance validated investors' concerns that the company is negatively impacted by unfavorable demand-supply dynamics in the short term. With regards to demand, as more countries including the US reopen their economies and treat COVID-19 as endemic, people are spending much less time at home and demand for at-home entertainment eases as a result. In terms of supply, Roku acknowledged at its Q4 2021 earnings call on February 17, 2021 that "the overall U.S. TV market and our TV OEM partners" were negatively affected by "global supply chain disruptions" in the recent quarter.

I analyze a number of key metrics that were disclosed as part of ROKU's Q4 2021 results in the next section.

ROKU Stock Key Metrics

An evaluation of Roku's key metrics shows a mixed picture.

On the positive side of things, a number of ROKU's operating metrics reached historical highs in the fourth quarter of 2021, such as active accounts, streaming hours, and Average Revenue Per User or ARPU. As per its recent quarterly shareholder letter, Roku's active accounts and streaming hours increased by +7% QoQ and +6% QoQ to 60.1 million and 19.5 billion, respectively. The company's ARPU also jumped by +43% YoY from $28.76 in Q4 2020 to $41.03 in Q4 2021.

ROKU also revealed at its fourth-quarter results call that it is the "number one TV platform" in the US, Mexico and Canada based on streaming hours.

On the negative side of things, the growth in streaming hours (+15% YoY) was slower than the increase in active accounts (+17% YoY) in the recent quarter as highlighted in ROKU's Q4 2021 shareholder letter. Roku also noted at its Q4 2021 results briefing that "average streaming hours per active account per day was relatively flat year-over-year as we lap the pandemic-related demand spike." This is aligned with Roku's slower YoY revenue growth in Q4 2021 as mentioned in the preceding section.

Another negative for ROKU is the lower-than-expected operating profit for the company in 2022. Roku guided at the company's Q4 2021 investor call for its FY 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be similar to what it achieved in FY 2022 which would imply a -68% decrease in adjusted EBITDA this year. ROKU explained at the recent call that "we curtailed our investment growth because of the COVID uncertainty" and the company is now returning to "our historical aggressive investment levels."

After analyzing Roku's Q4 2021 financial and operating metrics in view of the recent drop in the company's share price, I discuss the factors that determine whether ROKU can stage a stock price recovery in the subsequent section.

Is Roku Stock Expected To Go Back Up?

I don't think that Roku's stock will go back up to where it was before the Q4 2021 results announcement in the short term because of the weak outlook for the TV market. In the long run, it is uncertain if ROKU's continued investments in its operating system or OS will eventually pay off with substantial market share gains.

ROKU cautioned in its Q4 2021 shareholder letter that "overall TV unit sales are likely to remain below pre-COVID levels" in 2022 given expectations of "ongoing supply chain disruptions" this year. This is in line with market research firm TrendForce's forecasts that global TV shipments will rise by +3.4% to 217 million in 2022 which will still be lower than 2019's 218 million units shipped.

Separately, Roku's key OEM TV partner, TCL, has been hedging its bets by reducing its reliance on the company. An August 10, 2021 Seeking Alpha news article highlighted that "TCL is releasing updated versions of its most popular TVs that will come with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) TV which is "a key step from the TV maker long known as a standard bearer for Roku." Bloomberg also published an article on October 19, 2021 which mentioned that "Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) will begin selling a line of smart TVs" which puts it in competition with "Roku Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) to become the dominant gatekeeper of the streaming era."

The news flow above suggest that the TV OS market could become more fragmented going forward, and the bull-case thesis for ROKU becoming the outright market leader in the TV OS segment as a result of industry consolidation might not materialize.

In summary, I don't expect a major share price recovery for Roku. In the short term, TV sales are likely to remain lackluster this year. In the intermediate to long term, there is no guarantee that the TV OS market will be consolidating going forward to support ROKU's market share gains in the future.

Is ROKU Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ROKU stock is a Hold, as I see limited upside and downside in the near term. As explained earlier, weak TV sales and uncertainty over the future competitive landscape for the TV OS market will cap capital appreciation upside for the company's shares. Conversely, the downside might also be limited as Roku's valuations have corrected to more reasonable levels. As per S&P Capital IQ data, Roku is valued by the market at consensus forward fiscal 2023 and 2024 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 2.9 times and 2.3 times, respectively. ROKU also currently trades at consensus forward FY 2023 and FY 2024 EV/EBITDA multiples of 33.2 times and 19.0 times, respectively.