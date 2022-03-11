Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I purchased my first shares of the iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) when it only invested in Frontier markets. I missed the announcement that on March 1, 2021, the Fund's Underlying Index changed from the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index to the MSCI Frontier and Emerging Markets Select Index. That means there is only one year of return data under the new strategy, though I will show a longer performance history; just keep the Index change in mind. With the new Index giving Frontier stocks a minor part of the ETF, I would be a seller of the FM ETF.

While it does not affect this ETF, both MSCI and FTSE have removed Russia from their respective set of indices due to Putin's Ukrainian invasion. Since the stocks are basically untradeable, they probably had no other choice.

Taking a look back

msci.com/documents

From the above chart, investing in Frontier stocks has not done well since 2007. They do provide a low correlation to other International and US stocks, but as the chart shows, at a steep performance hit.

Defining the Universe of Potential Countries

Index providers do not agree 100% as to where to place every country. South Korea is still Emerging in FTSE indices, but not MSCI ones. Here are the current MSCI lists:

msci.com Country Classifications

Since this list was posted, Russia has been removed as previously mentioned. MSCI also classifies 23 countries as Developed and 13 as Standalone, which now includes Russia.

Defining the MSCI Select Emerging and Frontier Markets Access Index

MSCI describes the purpose of this Index as:

The MSCI Frontier and Emerging Markets Select Index aims to reflect the performance of Frontier Markets (FM) and the lower size spectrum of Emerging Markets (EM), while putting stronger emphasis on the tradability & investability of the constituents compared to its Parent Index.

Source: msci.com Index Methodology PDF

The Index aims to represent the performance of 200 securities from select countries within the MSCI Emerging and Frontier Markets Index, specifically 150 securities from Emerging Markets and 50 securities from Frontier Markets.

Inclusion/construction rules include:

A minimum liquidity level is required for securities to be included in the Index.

Only stocks exhibiting sufficient foreign room are eligible for inclusion.

A higher minimum free float-adjusted market capitalization requirement is applied compared to the Parent Index.

A minimum length of trading requirement for both FM and EM securities.

The eligibility of new Frontier and Emerging Markets for the Index is subject to an annual review.

After the above are applied adjustments are made to achieve the following:

A desired mix between FM and EM securities in terms of both index weight and number of constituents. The 2021 PDF says 80/20% mix for FM/EM weights. A recent Index PDF lists the splits now being 75/25%.

A cap on both FM and EM countries to avoid concentration.

A cap to avoid Group Entity concentration.

From the above Frontier and Emerging Market countries, the Index used by the FM ETF currently limits its exposure to the following countries:

msci.com

While reviewing MSCI announcements, I did not find that these lists were altered in the 2021 review.

What the FM ETF is All About

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in public equity markets of global emerging region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. It seeks to track the performance of the MSCI Frontier and Emerging Markets Select Index. While FM started in 2012, the Index changed in 2021.

Source: seekingalpha.com FM

The FM ETF has amassed $590m in assets and yields 1.27%. The managers charge 79bps in fees. To some degree, this reflects the higher cost of trading in these countries. The holdings report shows a limited number of foreign currency contracts but no specific language around currency hedging. Some countries limit that ability and could impose restrictions on the movement of currency in/out of the country. Of course, this adds risks not seen in most international ETFs.

FM holdings review

iShares provides some basic data about the FM portfolio:

iShares.com FM

Compared to US stocks, the P/E ratio is very attractive. In today's turbulent market, a .75 Beta should provide lower volatility.

I added the GDP forecasted growth rates to 2026 for all the countries currently held. The Top 5 comprise 56% of the assets, the Top 10 countries, 82%.

iShares.com + The GlobalEconomy.com; compiled by Author

The current GDP forecasted growth to 2026, weighted by country, is 4.95%. This is one positive this ETF provides investors as that is much higher than the Developed world and most likely the Emerging world, less China. Once you get into Frontier and smaller Emerging Market companies, the strength of the home country takes on more importance.

iShares.com; compiled by Author

That home market importance shows in the sector weights, with banks making up most of the Financials allocation. Materials, about evenly split between metals and fossil fuels extraction, is one sector where export markets take on significant importance.

Top holdings

iShares.com; compiled by Author

As expected, Financials and Materials dominated the Top 20 holdings. The Top 10 are 29% of the assets; the Top 20, 44%. Currently, FM holds 169 stocks, 1 Forward, 15 FX, and 19 Cash/Derivative positions. The market-cap allocations is: 46% LC, 36% MC, 15% SC, and 2% Micro. Regional exposure is: 48% Asia, 24% Africa, 9% Middle East, 7% Europe, and 2% US (currency contracts).

Distribution review

seekingalpha.com DVDs

Yield is not a feature of this ETF, nor does the future portend any improvement. Seeking Alpha gives FM a "D-" overall score.

seekingalpha.com DVD scorecard

Portfolio Strategy

One question all investors ask after studying an investment and its strategy is simply: "Did it deliver the desired return?"

msci.com Documents

MSCI back-tested the new Index, which is all data prior to 12/20. If an accurate representation, the new Index is better than either the current EM or FM Indices. That said, let's compare FM against a few other International ETFs.

Data by YCharts

These four iShares ETFs represent the main parts of the International market. Besides the FM ETF, they are: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM); iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV); iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX), which combines EEM and IDEV. While it trails IDEV, FM did produce better returns than the EM or Total INTL ETFs since about 2017.

For investors wanting some Frontier Market exposure but maybe with a different set of ETFs, there are some options. The next chart shows FM against the Global X MSCI Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM), which, while following the same Index, has only a 17% weight overlap with FM. I started their comparison from the date the current Index was formed.

Data by YCharts

The second option is buying ETFs that focus on a single Frontier country or region. Examples include:

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM)

(VNM) iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

(EPHE) Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK)

(PAK) VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (EGPT)

(EGPT) VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (AFK)

Except for the Africa one, they represent some of the frontier countries with the best-projected growth rates until 2026. This chart their recent history.

Data by YCharts

Since 2014, the FM ETF was the top performer but most of that history was under a different index. Also note, FM outperformed EMFM over this longer time horizon. Vietnam was the only single-country ETF with positive CAGR and probably drove the high CAGR FM has achieved as VNM is its largest current weighting.

Final Thought

Investing almost anywhere outside the United States adds some level of currency risk, even for funds that hedge, as no hedge is perfect and that strategy adds costs. While Russia is a special case, what happened to the Ruble (down 50% in a week), has happened for other reasons before. The 1997-98 Asian financial crisis began after Thailand unpegged Thai baht from the U.S. dollar, setting off a series of currency devaluations. In the first six months, several East Asia currencies drop between 45-80%.