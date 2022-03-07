Torsten Asmus/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) is largely done booking its restructuring charges (only 70M EUR remaining for 2022-2024) and is fully on its way to finishing the 10,000 full-time equivalents reduction, with 6,150 already secured. The bank enters the current tumultuous period with a strong capital position, with a CET1 ratio of 13.57% and a maximum distributable amount (MDA) buffer of 418 bps. Near-term capital headwinds of about 69 bps or even a Russia exposure write-off of 1.3B EUR (with an impact of below 70 bps) would easily be absorbed. However, the current uncertainty will surely delay (but not totally derail) capital return plans outlined at the Capital markets day, given that the 200-250 bps MDA buffer mentioned as a hurdle for dividends will be maintained. What's more, management boosted the 2024 return target to above 7%, which given the current P/Tangible book of about 0.3 (18.6 EUR/share accounting for direct Russia exposure) makes for a good entry point should a peaceful resolution be found over the medium term. While loan demand may be subdued given economic uncertainty, the large green investments needed for the years to come will create ample financing opportunities.

Company Overview

Commerzbank operates in two main divisions - Private and Small Business Customers(OTCPK:PSBC) at 58% of underlying 2021 revenues, of which Polish majority-owned (69.3% Commerzbank stake) subsidiary mBank accounted for 8.5% of underlying 2021 revenues, and Corporate Clients(CC) at about 38.5% of underlying 2021 revenues.

Operational Overview

2021 was heavily influenced by exceptional charges, with 388M EUR positive impact on revenues (4.5% of revenues) offset by 1078M EUR in restructuring expenses:

Commerzbank 2021 Q4 Analyst Presentation

As for the cost of risk, at -570M EUR, it came in at 12 bps for the full year, below the 37 bps in 2020 and below the 25 bps forecast for 2022. Obviously the probable write-downs on Russian exposure will push the risk result close to the -1748M EUR in 2020, or even higher. All in all, I think it is safe to assume a drop in the tangible book value in Q1 2022 to about 18-18.6 EUR/share, to be followed by a drift higher in the remainder of the year should the situation normalize or at least not deteriorate further.

Capital Position

The main strength of Commerzbank remains its sizable MDA buffer at around 420 bps, which even if we assume a combined impact of around 140 bps from regulatory headwinds and Russia write-downs should stay in the 200-250 bps range for capital distributions:

Capital Position Q4 2021 (Commerzbank 2021 Q4 Analyst Presentation)

Capital Markets Day Takeaways

The main takeaway for me is that the revised 2024 plan does not include any potential gains from ECB rate hikes. And while interest rate assumptions change daily, significant gains can be expected should the ECB move on rates, implying upside on the greater than 7% RoTE target for 2024:

Commerzbank 2022 Capital Markets Day Presentation

With regards to restructuring progress, the remaining 70M EUR in restructuring charges is negligible compared to the 2B EUR booked in 2019-2021. As far as costs are concerned, the savings are weighted heavily into 2023 and 2024:

Costs evolution 2020-2024 (Commerzbank 2022 Capital Markets Day Presentation)

Finally, the central case is for a 2024 RoTE of 7.3%:

Scenario analysis 2024 (Commerzbank 2022 Capital Markets Day Presentation)

It is important to note that while ECB rate hikes may positively impact revenues, costs will likely also increase in such a scenario, obscuring the positive effect of higher rates. Some tailwinds may come from deferred tax assets or from reversing provisions for COVID-19 losses which seems to be moving into the background. As of Q4 2021, there were 523M EUR in Top Level Adjustments (TLA) available to cover future effects of the pandemic. As for the impact of Basel IV in 2025, the current assessment is that the impact would not be material.

The Bottom Line

While the depreciation of the Polish Zloty by about 8% YTD will hit Commerzbank's tangible book as measured in EUR (at the current exchange rate EUR 1 = PLN 4.9525 Commerzbank's 69.3% mBank stake is worth around 2B EUR) and there will likely be a more muted benefit from USD strength as compared to Deutsche Bank (DB), I think that Commerzbank will largely be able to absorb the Russia-related write-downs in 2022 and assuming no further deterioration in the conflict will be in a strong position to start distributions to shareholders in 2023-2024. Admittedly the stock was very overbought going into the current correction and while the drop is severe in the short term, the share price is only back at levels observed last summer. That said, the current price looks appealing from a risk-reward perspective and I will continue to build my position via cash secured puts.

