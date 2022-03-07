The Strong Dollar: II

Talaj/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. dollar is getting even stronger.

Last week I commented on the rising value of the dollar.

A week ago the value of the U.S. Dollar against the Euro closed at close to $1.1300.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has recently been around 96.75.

Monday morning, March 7, the Euro now costs less than $1.0900, and the U.S. Dollar Index is just under 99.00.

The dollar is at its highest level since May 2020.

Euro/Dollar exchange rate (Federal Reserve)

Certainly, the rise in the value of the U.S. dollar can be connected with the effects of the war in Ukraine.

But, the impacts of the war have just added to a strengthening dollar that has resulted from the moves by the Federal Reserve to end its $120.0 billion of monthly purchases of securities and the declaration that the Fed will raise its policy rate of interest at the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the group that sets the monetary policy for the United States.

Furthermore, adding to the strengthening of the dollar is the fact that investors believe that the U.S. economy will be performing better than the European economy in the coming year.

This has been the view of investors for the past year and right now there seems to be no reason to change it.

Here is the chart of the U.S. dollar index from January 1, 2020, to the present.

U.S. dollar index (DXY) (Wall Street Journal)

Investors believe that as the Federal Reserve actually begins to raise its policy rate of interest and Jay Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman, begins to reveal more explicitly what tightening will be forthcoming from the Fed that the value of the dollar will actually become even stronger.

Of special note at this time is how the U.S. Dollar/Chinese Yuan Renminbi relationship has performed over the past two years. This is important because of all the turmoil that exists in the world along with the Chinese effort to create the digital Yuan.

Yuan/Dollar exchange rate (Federal Reserve)

As can be seen, the U.S. dollar maintains its strength over the Chinese currency.

I believe that over the next two- to three-year period, this relationship is going to be very important and we need to keep an eye on this price.

As can be seen, the Chinese currency has not proved to be very strong since April 2020. The United States economy has also seemed to be stronger relative to the Chinese economy during this period of time, even though the growth rate of China has exceeded that of the United States.

But, now with the Russian/Ukrainian war going on, and with all the sanctions being placed on the Russians, it is going to be interesting to see if Russia draws on their relationship with the Chinese to help them through this tough economic stress.

I think we need to keep a close eye on this.

One might also want to keep an eye on the price of gold and the price of a bitcoin during this period.

In the last week of February, the price of gold was at $1,900, and the price of a bitcoin was around $40,000.Monday morning, March 7, the price of gold was at $1,690 and the price of a bitcoin was somewhere around $39,000.

Thus, thru the first eleven days of the Russian invasion, the price of gold went up, the same as did the value of the U.S. dollar. The price of a bitcoin dropped during the same period.

According to Caitlin McCabe, writing for the Wall Street Journal,

"The moves (in the dollar) came alongside broader risk-off sentiment around the globe, sending gold up 4.2 percent for the week...."

In other words, gold, like the dollar was a place that investors avoiding risk moved to. Bitcoin was not.

The Future

As I have been writing, uncertainty rules the future. We don't even know what some of the possible outcomes in this future might be.

This is why we need to watch some of these markets in which the risk-averse move their monies.

The movements of the U.S. dollar are going to tell us a lot about how things are going. We build a narrative from there.

So, right now, investors seem to be saying that in this world where no one seems to be really doing "good" things, the United States seems to be the place to turn to for security.

Some might argue that the United States is not doing too well itself for building a strong economic picture with steady economic policymaking. However, what the markets seem to be telling us is that the United States is doing at least as well as most other countries and is doing much better than a lot of others.

But, there is still a lot that the United States is going to have to go through. And, many people argue that we are not even attending to some things that are really going to change the future.

One of these issues that keep coming up is the future of digital money and the structure of the global financial system. More and more research is being done on how the world of digital money is progressing. The Hoover Institute at Stanford University has produced three documents in recent months, exploring this area and I will be writing posts about them in the upcoming weeks.

The general conclusion to all this research is that the United States is not keeping up with other countries, especially China. The recommendation is that the United States needs to speed up its efforts in the area of digital finance.

It is research like this that directs us to markets to examine how investors are relating to what is going on in this area.

Right now, the U.S. dollar seems to be more than holding its own globally. We just need to keep watching.