Today, we provide an in-depth look at a small developmental name with an amazing amount of 'shots on goal', strong analyst support and a very cheap valuation after the sector's decline. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is a Dallas-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has four assets in the clinic and one more whose entry is imminent, as well as 22 other discovered compounds in its pipeline. Taysha was formed in 2019 in conjunction with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and went public in September 2020, raising net proceeds of $165.9 million at $20 per share. Its stock trades just below $6.00 a share, equating to a market cap of approximately $220 million.

UT Southwestern Partnership

The company's relationship with UT Southwestern provides that the latter conducts discovery and preclinical research and manufacture AAV vectors for use in both preclinical and clinical trials. Taysha is responsible for clinical advancement of the assets, as well as commercialization, which is covered by a worldwide royalty-free license. Their pipeline consists of intrathecally (directly into cerebrospinal fluid) administered gene therapies that attack neurogenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as genetic epilepsies. This relationship came courtesy of RA Session II, who is both the President & CEO of Taysha and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at UT Southwestern. The former owns 9.4 million shares of TSHA while the latter received 2.2 million shares (20% ownership pre-IPO) for providing the development pipeline milestone and royalty fee. Curiously, UT Southwestern has since shed its position from 2.18 million shares (at the time of the IPO) to 1.15 million shares.

Session II and many members of Taysha came from AveXis, a gene therapy concern that was purchased by Novartis (NVS) for $8.7 billion in 2018. AveXis developed what would become Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), a gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscle atrophy - the first-ever approved for a rare genetic disease. Taysha and Novartis are members of the Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium, a $76 million initiative of the FDA and National Institutes of Health to speed up gene therapy development for ~7,000 rare diseases.

Pipeline:

Despite its relationship with UT Southwestern, which was leveraged to raise pre-IPO and IPO capital, Taysha's three most advanced clinical assets have been purchased from other entities.

TSHA-120. Of its clinical candidates, TSHA-120 jumped the line when its commercial rights were acquired mid-clinical (Phase 1/2) trial in April 2021. It was under evaluation for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy (GAN), a rare autosomal disease characterized by abnormally large axons, a consequence of mutations in the GAN gene. The affected axons do not effectively transmit nerve signals resulting in atrophy of the spinal cord and progressive degeneration of motor skills. The more prevalent early-onset GAN is characterized by tight, curly hair in the first two years of life, loss of independent ambulation by age 11, and death before 30.

The study was conducted by the National Institutes of Health in collaboration with advocacy group Hannah's Hope Fund, but was essentially UT Southwestern's first foray into intrathecally administered AAV therapies and laid the foundation for Taysha. For $5.5 million upfront plus potential milestones of $19.3 million and low single-digit royalties to Hannah's, Taysha acquired the worldwide rights to its now lead therapy.

Most recently updated in January 2022, results from the study have been encouraging. Patients in the highest dose cohort (3.5x1014 total vg; n=3) registered a five-point improvement in the rate of decline versus a natural history decline of eight points at year 1 (p=0.04) as measured by MFM32 (32-item motor function measure). Across all dose cohorts, TSHA-120 demonstrated a seven-point improvement in mean change in MFM32 at year 1 compared to natural history (n=12, p<0.001). Furthermore, the duration of effect of once-administered TSHA-120 was observed three years post dosing. Based on this small-cohort analysis which contains 53 patient years of data, Taysha expects to engage the FDA and EMA in 2022 with a path towards a possible BLA filing at YE22 without an additional trial. A worse-case scenario involves another trial. A middle ground involves dosing a few more patients, which would push a filing into mid-2023. The company's lead candidate has already received rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations from the FDA for a GAN indication with ~2,500 patients in the U.S. and EU, no standard of care, and an estimated $2 billion global market opportunity.

TSHA-101. Taysha's second-most advanced asset is TSHA-101, which is being investigated for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis, a group of dreadful disorders caused by the accumulation of lipid components of cell membranes (gangliosides), particularly the plasma membranes of neurons. The buildup results in rapid neurodegeneration and death for most by the age of five for those afflicted with the most prevalent infantile form. The accumulation of gangliosides is due to a deficiency of the Hex A enzyme, which is responsible for their breakdown. GM2 gangliosidosis, comprised of Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases, afflicts ~500 patients across the U.S. and EU.

From a single capsid, the TSHA-101 construct is designed to express the HEXA and HEXB genes - which encode for subunits of the Hex A enzyme - making it the first bicistronic gene therapy under clinical evaluation. Taysha in-licensed the therapy from Queen's University in Canada, which is conducting a Phase 1/2 trial to assess it in the treatment of both Tay-Sachs (HEXA) and Sandhoff (HEXB) diseases.

Initial returns were especially encouraging for the one Sandhoff infant, who was dosed in early September 2021, demonstrating Hex A enzyme activity 190% of normal at month 1 and 288% of normal by month 3. Considering natural history data show Sandhoff patients with activity levels at 5% of normal, this was a significant development. Very unfortunately, the patient died on January 14, 2022 due to pneumonia, which the principal investigator deemed treatment unrelated. A final determination by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board is expected shortly.

The other patient (Tay-Sachs) demonstrated enzyme activity 25% of normal at month 1, which was still five times greater than typical symptomatic Tay-Sachs patients and conducive with longer life expectancies.

Despite the setback, a third patient is now undergoing treatment and evaluation with a fourth in screening. Taysha now expects to piggyback onto this study with a protocol amendment to expand enrolment from four to 15 patients with the trial becoming registrational. TSHA-101 has received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from the FDA and orphan drug status from the EU for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

The company in-licensed TSHA-101 for $3 million upfront with potential milestones of $20 million and low single-digit royalties.

TSHA-118. The company's third clinical asset (TSHA-118) was acquired from Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) in August 2020. In return for $3 million upfront, potential milestones of $56 million, and high-single-digit royalties, Taysha received a prospective treatment for CLN1 disease, one of a family on neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses (genetic lysosomal storage diseases). The CLN1 gene encodes a glycoprotein involved in the degradation of a certain lipid-modified protein (PPT1). A mutation to this gene leads to an accumulation of PPT1 and ultimately neuronal cell death, triggering rapid deterioration of speech and motor skills, visual failure, and in the infantile-onset form, death by seven years of age. There are ~1,000 patients afflicted with this form of Batten disease between the U.S. and EU. Approximately 60% of patients have infantile-onset CLN1 with PPT1 enzyme activity of ~0.1%; the other three forms have higher degrees with adult-onset CLN1 activity at 5% to 8%. Higher enzyme activity correlates with a longer and more normal lifespan.

This gene replacement therapy just entered the clinic in December 2021, undergoing assessment in a single-arm Phase 1/2 trial with preliminary safety and efficacy data expected in 1H22. Taysha is hoping for at least 5% PPT1 enzyme activity, which should be life-extending.

TSHA-121. Along the lines of CLN1, the company has a construct (TSHA-121) that is undergoing Phase 1 study for the treatment of CLN7 disease, another CNS childhood malady with a global population of 4,000. Preliminary efficacy results are to be presented on February 9, 2022 at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium.

Taysha also anticipates gene therapy asset TSHA-102 for Rett Syndrome, also procured from Abeona on somewhat similar terms as TSHA-118, to enter the clinic shortly.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

With what will likely become many clinical programs with small or extremely small patient populations, Taysha held unrestricted cash of $188.8 million and a $30 million term loan as of September 30, 2021 with an additional $30 million draw remaining on the facility (subject to certain conditions). It should be enough liquidity to get the company into 2H23.

With a promising and largely untapped approach to therapy - only a handful of gene therapies have been approved for the ~7,000 recognized rare diseases - it is not surprising to see the Street unanimously bullish on Taysha's prospects. Ten buy and four outperforms ratings and a twelve-month price target north of $40.00 a share.

Paul B. Manning, who is the CEO of PBM Group, a private equity concern that was behind Taysha's speedy capital raises and entrance into the public markets - as well as a beneficial owner - has used the weakness in shares of TSHA to add over 400,000 to his position so far in 2022. Two directors also added just over $100,000 in aggregate to their holdings in early February.

Verdict:

Simply put, there are just too many shots on goal here to not justify a valuation higher than the current approximate $40 million market cap after subtracting net cash. If management's confidence in its ability to leverage its current TSHA-120 dataset for a YE22 BLA submission is prescient, a potentially $2 billion market opportunity would open for a company with a ~$300 million valuation. With 26 candidates in tow, TSHA deserves at least a small holding in a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

