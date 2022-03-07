da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It's been about a month since I last wrote about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), and in that time, the shares are down about 3.6% against a loss of about 5% for the S&P 500. The firm has published annual results since my latest missive, so I thought I'd review the latest financials from the company. I eschewed shares previously, and I want to look at them again, as higher earnings, plus cheaper stock might be compelling. Finally, I sold put options previously, which may not be surprising given the title of my previous missive on this name. I'll review this trade because doing so offers yet another thinly veiled pretext to sermonize about the yield enhancing, risk reducing potential of short puts.

I imagine that you're a busy crowd, dear readers, and only have a finite amount of time to read articles. You may be en-route to do your latest HALO jump, for instance, but I recognize that you'd rather read my take on InterDigital than check your parachute one last time. I understand that instinct, but I don't want you to endanger yourself. For that reason, I'll give you the gist of my thinking in this, the "thesis statement" portion of my article. This'll allow you to get a summary of my thinking, and will leave you time to check your reserve chute. Although the valuation is much more compelling now than they were a short month ago, they're not quite compelling enough in my estimation. I think it would be worthwhile to wait for a better entry point. Just because the shares aren't reasonably priced yet doesn't mean there's nothing to be done here, though. I sold puts earlier, and that trade's worked out well, and so I recommend doing so again.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous missive on this name, I suggested that the dividend is very well covered. I won't bore you all more than absolutely necessary by repeating that, so if you want to know the details, I would recommend checking out my latest article. In this missive, I want to focus on the most recent financial performance, and make a comparison to previous periods.

In my view, 2021 was an excellent year for the company. The top line was about 18.5% higher, and net income was about 23.4% higher than it was in 2020. At the same time, the company took just under 140,000 shares off the board, though the dividend has remained constant.

I imagine you might be a bit skeptical at this point. "That sounds great, and all, but wasn't 2020 generally a bad year, and therefore any comparisons to that period should be treated skeptically?" I'm glad you asked that my rhetorically convenient friend, because I've taken the liberty of comparing 2021 to 2019 for your reading pleasure. In 2021, both the top and bottom lines were 33% and 164% higher than the same period in 2019. This is certainly a cyclical company, as revenues vary quite a bit over time, but the business seems to be on an upswing.

It's not all animated bluebirds and chocolate forests at InterDigital, though. The capital structure continues to deteriorate, with long term debt up by about 15% over the past year, and fully 20.5% over the past two years. Although I think the dividend is very well covered here, I'd like to see the company pay down debt, because doing so reduces risk.

Given all of the above, and given my very recent work that suggested to me that the dividend is sustainable, I'd be happy to buy the stock at the right price.

InterDigital Financial History (InterDigital Investor Relations)

The Stock

We now come to the section of the article where I tend to disqualify otherwise great businesses, because of concerns about valuation. I think it might help to go through my thinking on the interrelationship between a stock and a company that it supposedly represents. Stocks are different from businesses. Stocks are governed more by the mood of the crowd than anything else, so we need to consider them as distinct entities in my view. The fact is that a great business can be a terrible investment if you overpay for it, and a mediocre company can be a reasonably good investment if the price is right. An investor's return on a given investment is almost entirely a function of the price paid for it. For instance, if you bought InterDigital on February 18, you're down about 1.8%. If you bought the shares six days later, you're up about 1.8%. Since nothing much changed from Feb 18 to March 1st, as both were post the latest earnings announcement, this 3%+ swing in returns comes down entirely to the price paid. The same investment is either "good" or "bad" depending entirely on the price paid. It's for that reason that I try to buy shares cheaply. In fact, given the pernicious effects of capital losses, I'd much rather lose out on future upside than lose money buying something at too high a price.

If you're one of my regulars for some reason, you know that I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the relationship between price and some measure of economic value, like sales, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. In my previous missive on this name, I eschewed the shares because the valuation wasn't that compelling to me. Specifically, price to free cash flow, price to book, and price to sales ratios were all either much more elevated than usual, or neither cheap, nor expensive. In particular, price to sales was hovering around 5.3 times, price to book was trading at about 2.88, and price to free cash flow was an eye watering 53.56. Now the shares are 11% cheaper on a price to sales basis, 7.6% cheaper on a price to book basis, and fully 59% cheaper on a price to free cash flow basis per the following charts.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

My regular victims know that, in addition to looking at simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about a given company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his tome "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market's "assuming" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to InterDigital at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a perpetual 10% growth rate for this business. I consider this to be exceedingly optimistic. So, in sum, the valuations remain elevated, but are approaching more typical levels. For that reason, I can't recommend buying more shares. I'd be happy to do so at a price of ~$50. Thankfully, there's a way to make some money by obliging myself to buy this company at this price. You may remember that every once in a while, I write about short put options, and I'm about to do so again.

Options Update

In my previous missive on this name, I recommended selling the September InterDigital puts with a strike of $45 for $.90 each. I sold ten of these, and would still be happy to be exercised at that price. They're now bid at $.10, so I think the trade worked out fairly well. And because I'm willing to buy another batch at $50, I thought I'd sell some at that strike price. As I've written on this forum occasionally, I consider short puts to be "win-win" trades because the outcome is a "win" no matter which way the market turns. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium and moves on. If the shares drop in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but does so at a price that they find attractive.

In terms of specifics, I want to sell the September $50 puts, which are currently bid at $2. I consider this to be a very reasonable premium to receive on a very attractive strike price. I'll either earn more options premia here, or I'll be obliged to buy at a price that lines up with an adjusted (i.e. $48 net buy price) dividend yield of ~3.5%.

Now that you're hopefully quite excited about the prospects of a "win-win" trade, it's time to talk about the risk of short put options. I characterize them as "win-win", but you might be forgiven for suggesting that's a bit of hyperbole. The fact is that short put options, like everything in life, come with risk. The short puts that I consider to be 'win-win" are a subset of all short puts. I consider a short put to be a "win-win" when it's written on a company that I would be happy to own at a price at which I'd be happy to buy. So, not all puts are "win-win" trades. If the strike price is a terrible entry price, for instance, that's a very bad trade in my view. So, given that, don't go writing puts on every dog in the universe in order to earn premia. Not all premia is created equal.

I should also state that I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. To be very clear, I am not such an investor. I like my sleep far too much to sell puts based only on the income I can generate. I'm so much of a coward that I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. I wasn't always so disciplined, but after painful losses, I decided to only ever sell puts on quality companies at prices I was willing to pay.

I should also write that I think put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling out of the money puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If InterDigital shares remain above $50 over the next seven months, I'll simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a decent dividend yield. Additionally, this price would be about 22% below the current market price. All outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing."

Conclusion

I previously determined that the dividend is very well covered here, and nothing about the latest financial results have convinced me otherwise. The business is cyclical, but I think it's fairly financially strong. The problem for me, as has frequently been the case over the past year, is the valuation. Shares are much more reasonably priced now than they were when I last reviewed this business, but they're hardly compelling. Thankfully, the options market offers us the opportunity to generate some decent, very low risk premia. If you're comfortable with put options, I'd recommend this or similar trade. If you're not, I'd recommend waiting for price to drop another 15-20% before buying aggressively.