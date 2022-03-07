The New World Order

Keystone/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Two years ago, in March 2020, the outburst of a virus triggered a major sell-off in stock markets around the world. Only a few weeks into the pandemic it was followed by a V-shaped recovery. While all stocks were sold indiscriminately in the initial panic phase, the bounce was much more selective. It was sustainable beneficiaries of the new digital economy that lead the way up.

We have observed this pattern time and time again. At the beginning of a sharp correction in markets, the good is sold with the bad. But soon, cooler minds prevail. Investors focus once more on long-term fundamentals and find the best-managed companies trading like deep value stocks.

While the pandemic was still raging, many so-called disruptive companies reached stratospheric valuations, fueled by unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus programs. A correction was inevitable. It started with a major rotation out of overvalued growth stocks into “value” stocks. Then even fairly valued growth stocks fell out of favor. The invasion of Ukraine followed and put further pressure on markets. Last week (early March of ’22), we arguably reached the capitulation phase. Market operators sold any stock not benefiting from war, fundamentals be damned.

A tyrant is once again taking advantage of the complacency, weakness and shortsightedness of European democracies. Another waits in the wings. The free world—particularly Germany—is paying a high price for its economic dependence on a couple of powerful despots in Moscow and Beijing. Angela Merkel’s pacifist policy based on Russian fossil fuel and massive German business expansion in China has now been shattered by Putin. Her newly elected successor has no choice but to reverse course. He has already announced a rearmament of their depleted army, finally agreeing to abide by the country’s commitments to NATO.

The energy dilemma for Germany and its European allies is trickier. The war on fossil fuel has ironically made Western Europe dependent on Russian oil, gas and coal. It is also ironic that the responsibility for finding new sources of fossil fuel falls upon a fresh coalition that includes the Green Party. Windmills will not do it. Difficult decisions will have to be taken. Similarly, if Xi Jinping decides to go after Taiwan, as many experts predict, German companies now flourishing in China will have to rethink their long-term expansion strategy.

The Mercator Fund has no investments in Russia or China.

War is a horrible thing. Ukrainians, led by a Churchillian leader, deserve our full support short of starting World War III. At the moment, we can reasonably expect the kinetic conflict to be contained and the economic war to escalate. As a result, inflation led by energy prices is no longer expected to be transitory. Inflation seldom is.

The world will never be the same again. This very avoidable war is changing the established order, from the Bretton Woods monetary system to the European Union and NATO. We will elaborate more on our views in a later letter. For the time being, let’s focus on a few observations.

Geopolitical tensions have increased dramatically. Macroeconomic headwinds are mounting too, but many great stocks are cheap.

At Mercator Investment Management, we believe trying to time the market is a losing proposition. At best, one can be lucky 50% of the time. Instead, we continue to focus on and hold the best secular growth companies. And, in today’s environment, with stagflation a major concern, we are more than ever emphasizing companies with pricing power.

The bounce will come and it will be uneven. Quality and the long-term growth paths of companies will matter. The days of rising tides lifting all boats may be over for a long time. Among the so-called transformational companies, recent results help us see more clearly which ones are likely to be sustainable winners. For example, can the world live without Facebook? Probably so. Is Peloton going be around in a few years? One might wonder. On the other hand, Amazon has managed to become indispensable to many households. The financial turmoil offers a fresh opportunity to pick up some of these great companies now that the initial euphoria for the new digital economy has fallen like a soufflé. Valuations are more realistic and, in some cases, ridiculously cheap.

Finally, Putin’s aggression is accelerating the regionalization of the world economy. With the Ukrainian war ringing in the official end of globalization, regional blocs will strive to be more self-sufficient. Europe will rapidly try to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas. The UK has already taken its independence back and is trying a new rapprochement with its traditional Anglo-Saxon allies. The US had already started to repatriate manufacturing from China. And so on. The age of innocence is over. From now on, to the extent that the world remains interdependent, it will take into account the geopolitical risks that have been ignored for too long.

This has led us at Mercator to place greater emphasis on regional champions. They include Z Holdings (4689:JP), Japan’s leading search engine (Yahoo! Japan) and dominant social media (LINE) as well as Mercadolibre (MELI:US), Latin America’s leading eCommerce company. Similarly, Boozt (BOOZT:SS) focuses solely on the Scandinavian eCommerce market and Germany’s Mr. Spex (MRX:GR), a European copycat of US company Warby Parker (WRBY), targets only the European eyeglass retail business, both online and in store.

Stock markets are volatile and we don’t pretend to time every correction or rotation. Actually, the Mercator Fund conscientiously avoids trying to time anything. When market sentiment turns negative, many great companies become bargains with compelling upside. Our performance comes from buying the best companies at the best possible price and then holding them.