FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is a manufacturer and marketer of cable assemblies and interconnect products. The company purchases cables like coaxial, copper or fiber optic and connectors (more than 1,500 types) to later assemble them according to client requirements.

RFIL competes in the electronics components market, known for its price destroying competition. In particular, a big portion of RFIL's revenues come from telecommunication carriers, which are particularly powerful clients.

Without major patents, significant size, long-standing contracts or exclusive products, RFIL has no significant moat to help it compete in the market. The result has been a company that is only marginally profitable. The disruptions and cost increases on its supply chain have only contributed to the problem.

RFIL has maintained a healthy financial condition, which has helped the company remain in business and sustain its operations.

Last year the company recognized $6.3 million in government help from the forgiveness of PPP loans and the application of ERC tax exemptions. Without these, the company would have probably presented a net loss for the second year in a row.

Finally, just last week at the beginnings of March RFIL completed the acquisition of Microlab, a subsidiary of Wireless Telecom Group (WTT). The purchase price was around $25 million in cash. A revision of WTT's financial statements show that the price paid for Microlab may be excessive and that Microlab has been losing revenue in a sustained way since 2018.

The purchase of Microlab will increase RFIL's indebtedness by at least $20 million, while at the same time reducing its cash holdings. This additional financial leverage could put the company in dire straits in the future.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from RFIL's filings with the SEC.

RFIL's market and operations

RFIL is a manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables and connectors, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables and components.

The company divides its business in two segments, RF connectors and custom cabling. The first division specializes in coaxial cables while the second one is more open, although mostly specialized in copper, fiber and hybrid cables.

In turn, the company operates through five divisions, meaning five relatively independent subsidiaries, two of which are based in California and three of which are based in the northeast. Although at least four of the subsidiaries, including the three in the northeast, operate in the same segments (custom cabling), they still operate independently. This is difficult to understand as analysts and the company does not explain why separating each division is useful, although it has reported that it is trying to unify some aspects of its divisions.

One additional interesting aspect about the segments is that although RF connectors represent only 25% of revenue, it represents at least half of net income and even more. In 2020 the RF connector segment was profitable by $2 million while the custom cabling segment presented a loss of $2 million. Not only this disparity is interesting but also that RFIL seems to have concentrated its latest acquisitions, dating from 2019, in the less profitable custom cabling segment.

RFIL is more an assembler than a full fledged manufacturer. It purchases raw cable and connectors mostly from Asia, and then assembles them into a product according to the specifications required by clients or to standards of the industry.

The company does not invest a big portion of revenues in R&D either. Not only the expenditure is small percentage wise, but also its components are dubious. In its latest 10-K the company mentioned that it had reduced its engineering marketing expenses, belonging to the engineering expenses class. We are not sure what engineering marketing is but guess that it probably should be classified as marketing or sale expenses and not as engineering.

RFIL recognizes on its latest 10-K that the company has not a significant competitive advantage in the market where it operates. To begin with, it is relatively small, compared with competitors like Amphenol (APH), Belden (BDC) and TE Connectivity (TEL). It has no significant patents or exclusive products to differentiate from competitors either. A simple search in a specialized site like Mouser using either the company name of the name of its divisions produces no results.

On the client side, telecommunication carriers are big companies that have important pricing power over its suppliers. Competition and powerful clients justify the relatively low and variable earnings that RFIL has posted in recent years.

However, the company has been afloat and has generated average earnings of $0.23 per share in the last 10 years (including 2021). We believe the reason is that management has maintained some control over costs and has not incurred in excessive leverage. In fact, without considering the debt agreement signed this week, the company had negligible liabilities, an insignificant portion of which were financial.

Deceptive FY21 earnings

Last year the company reported earnings in the order of $6 million.

From these, the company correctly classifies $2.8 million as non recurring other income arising from the forgiveness of PPP loans, something that a lot of companies have benefited from in the last two years.

The company also received $3.5 million in ERC tax exemptions that were computed against wages and salaries, therefore reducing costs of goods sold and operating expenses.

The company has been very clear and open about the effects generated by both programs, therefore we do not believe that their intention has been to deceive investors.

However, without the programs the company would have presented a loss for the second year in a row and instead of a P/E ratio of 10x it would have one of 70x.

A dubious acquisition

Just this week, RFIL announced it had completed the acquisition of Microlab from another electronic components manufacturer, Wireless Telecom Group.

The acquisition was paid with $25 million in cash, $8 million of which were financed by the company while $17 million were financed with a 5 year term loan (more on this below).

Microlab specializes in RF components as well, particularly in components used for the extension of cellular networks like 5G. RFIL announced that during the year ended in September 2021, Microlab generated $16 million in revenues and $3.6 million in adjusted EBITDA. The problem with adjusted EBITDA is the word adjusted, because the company does not disclose what those adjustments consist of.

However, because Wireless Telecom is a public company, we were able to find information about Microlab.

Up to 2019, WTT reported Microlab's financials under the segment name Network Solutions. During that period, Microlab started showing a significant decrease in revenues.

Then in 2020, WTT decided to stop reporting segment information and consolidate all of its operations in one segment. We believe a further reduction in revenues was behind this decision. However, the company continued reporting the revenue and gross profit generated by RF components, which is a product line controlled by Microlab. The 3Q21 results of this product line confirm that Microlab continues to lose revenue, although not margins. According to this latest quarterly report, Microlab can generate about $7 million in gross margins a year

RFIL has announced the acquisition stating that "Microlab's products are known worldwide for their superior quality and performance and are considered the gold standard in RF and microwave distribution systems". It is questionable that the gold standard of the industry loses 30% of revenue in 3 years or less.

Therefore we have doubts that Microlab's acquisition will end up improving profitability, and more doubts that it will represent an accretive acquisition.

Increased leverage

A problem carried by the acquisition of Microlab is that RFIL has increased its financial liabilities by $20 million. The company signed a credit facility of $3 million maturing in March 2024 and accruing Bloomberg's short term yield index + 2%, and a $17 million term loan maturing in March 2027 accruing 3.7%. The Bloomberg index is currently around 1.75% therefore both loans currently accrue about 3.7%.

The result is that RFIL will have at least $750 thousand in yearly interest expenses to add. We believe that the rate is quite low and therefore it should not be particularly problematic for RFIL to repay the loans.

However, we do worry that in a context like that of 2020 or 2021, where RFIL's operations were marginally profitable, this increased cost can turn a small profit into a loss.

Also, the loss of a financial cushion has its worst effect in the opportunities the company losses when the industry enters a downward cycle. This effect is not visible in the financial statements. Instead of being able to acquire distressed competitors, or push margins down and gain market share, the company will be corseted by its debts.

Summary

We believe that without considering the recent acquisition RFIL was already expensive, only because its recent earnings are sustained in one time benefits provided by the government. The addition of the recent acquisition and resulting increase in debt only add to the already not very good prospects.

We also fear that without the government's help, RFIL will not be able to generate a profit, something that the company itself admitted for 2021. In this context, a fall in yearly earnings of $7 million can generate a change in investor perspectives.

In the long term, we do not find that RFIL has any competitive advantage that can give it long term growth prospects. Quite the contrary, if conditions deteriorate it will find itself in a very complicated situation.